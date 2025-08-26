[photo source]

On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed Donald Trump recent meetings with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin as well as Trump’s announcement of the American government buying shares of Intel stock.

I’m not going to spend much time here on the Zelenskyy/Putin theater here as I hope to write more on it in the near future. All I’ll ask is consider for a second all of these world “leaders” are working together for the globalist end goal.

From one of our podcast guests Larry Kaifesh:

“It is clear to all critical thinkers, the Democrats and Republicans make up a uni-party and any thought that we have a choice in our politics, is fooling themselves. Think of the parties as being on the same team, with the same goals, they just want their quarterback to lead the effort. Because the two parties have the same end state, they have to put on a show to make people think they are fighting against one another. The end state they are united behind is the New World Order with a one-world government that puts WE the people into a digital concentration camp. Those driving this agenda are the Sabbataen Globalists, primarily those at the top of finance, politics, and industry, with an emphasis on the media, education, entertainment, and healthcare. The others that support this agenda, without knowing the consequences, are just useful idiots.”

I want to focus on the Intel news because the more I think of it, the more infuriating it is. The audacity that “conservatives” can claim they hate socialism/communism/fascism while cheering on their big government authoritarian daddy is maddening.

On Friday, Trump announced he was buying, with our tax dollars, a 10% stake in computer and chip maker Intel. It amounts to a bailout of a company that has been laying off tens of thousands of staff over several years.

An Intel press release stated that the “United States government will make an $8.9 billion investment in Intel common stock” which is on top of “$2.2 billion in CHIPS grants Intel has received to date, making for a total investment of $11.1 billion.” It equates to 433.3 million shares, or 9.9% to be exact.

Yesterday, Trump was asked about his constantly calling Kamala Harris and Joe Biden communists despite them never calling for nationalizing a private company and whether he sees hypocrisy. He was also asked if this “is the new way of doing industrial policy”?

I do want to note that this is more akin to fascism, but communism/socialism/fascism are all part of the big government authoritarian family.

Note, Trump completely ignored the question of hypocrisy and Biden/Harris and doesn’t push back on the equating of this as communism. But on the question of this being policy going forward, he said, “Yeah, sure it is. I want to try and get as much as I can…. The case of Intel was interesting, but I hope I’m going to have many more cases like it.”

Trump goes on to say only “stupid people” oppose his fascism and flat out lies claiming Intel was “willing to give you 10% of the company, and you’re not paying for it.” Again, $8.9 billion “investment,” not free. An absolute lie.

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“In other words, stakeholder capitalism is about to go into overdrive; a mass-consolidation of power and money, corporations making affinity with the government, eliminating the remainder of small and medium business, banks, farms, etc. for the global good; and as United Nations Secretary Chief Antonio Guterres said, ‘nature needs a bailout.’ And that’s what this deal with Intel was all about, a bailout. As I explained in my report covering the deal, Intel was in deep trouble. The company, among other issues, had leaned heavily into corporate stock buybacks that inflated its value while enriching its shareholders. That’s why Trump was saying CEO Lip-Bu Tan needed to resign, and then later made nice. That little manufactured kerfuffle was the signal that their shareholder capitalism is coming to an end and will be reformed into stakeholder capitalism, in my opinion anyways…. We are that generation. We are being exterminated. As the WEF has said, ‘You will own nothing and be happy’ by 2030. Trump is working around the clock to help usher this in. If this were Biden or Kamala doing this, the MAGA crowd would have aneurysms and go into convulsions. But since Trump is doing it, silence; so blinded by manufactured hatred and envy they cannot see what is happening to them. But this is what happens when you pin all your hopes on a man to save you.”

Actually, only stupid people support Trump’s authoritarian regime. And speaking of authoritarian, why is Trump putting up banners of him on federal buildings?

Interestingly, Trump was calling for the Intel CEO to resign to turn around two weeks later to sing his praises and force Americans to bail out the company. Wonder if Trump strong armed Intel here so he can further his goal of getting “as much as I can” into the government’s hands. Trump, by the way, has a list of companies ranked on their loyalty to him, The Independent reported.

Here's what is most maddening, Americans are completely ignorant about economics and what the government’s role is to be, including and especially so-called “conservatives.”

Reality is, we started down the road to fascism in 1913 with the 16th and 17th amendments and the creation of the Federal Reserve.

More recently, George W. Bush ushered in the era of “too big to fail” with his bank bailouts followed by auto bailouts by Barrack Obama. In other words, the risks of doing business are made public and the profits and private. The corporatists reap the reward while the taxpayers foot the bill.

This isn’t the first fascist move by Trump. Remember, he forced auto makers to produce ventilators, you know, the things actually killed people during the covid con.

Meanwhile, 60% of small businesses that shutdown during the covid lie were closed for good.

So, Trump doesn’t give one damn about the small guys and their jobs and businesses that shutdown not for being poor businesses but because they had a scumbag authoritarian named Trump call them “nonessential.” But the big guys, they can be horrible at business and do what they want, they’re too big to fail.

I’m tired of hearing from people calling themselves “conservatives” and cheering on the man who locked us down and called us nonessential over an alleged cold virus, warp speeded poison, spent more in 4 years than Obama in 8 years, said “take the guns first, do due process later,” is initiating martial law and building the technocratic digital prison.

Just be honest. You’re not patriots or conservatives. You are Marxists.