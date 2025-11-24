On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed a brief submitted to the courts by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Pam Bondi, attorney general, that could pave the way for a full ban on all firearms. We also discussed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Georgia) announcement that she plans to resign in January.

As for the Donald Trump regime’s latest attack on the Second Amendment, it is with regards to a lawsuit filed in July in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas by gun rights groups and firearm businesses. The case: Silencer Shop Foundation et al v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives et al.

Firearms News reported:

“On June 26, 1934, the United States government elected to break a Foundational covenant with the American people, introducing the first significant federal gun control legislation since the Second Amendment was ratified on December 15, 1791. The infringement that started it all was, and still is, known as the National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934…. Silencer Shop Foundation et al v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives et al is a legal case challenging the National Firearms Act of 1934, particularly its regulations on suppressors. The lawsuit aims to eliminate these regulations, potentially allowing for easier access to silencers and other firearms accessories for gun owners.”

Gun Owners of America (GOA), a party to the lawsuit, highlighted key parts of the DOJ’s brief showing that Bondi and the Trump regime are paving the way to go after all handguns.

GOA stated that “Bondi just made the argument for banning EVERY HANDGUN IN AMERICA.”

Additionally, GOA stated that Bondi’s DOJ “just invented a new COMPLETELY SUBJECTIVE constitutional test to justify any gun ban. Two mushy adverbs that allow squishy judges decide whatever they want: ‘particularly dangerous’ and ‘uniquely susceptible’ to misuse.”

GOA issued a further statement. Erich Pratt, GOA’s senior vice president, said:

“This brief is federal overreach on steroids. If courts accept the government’s argument, Congress could claim the power to regulate virtually anything, including firearms, on the thinnest of statutory pretexts. That’s not conservative jurisprudence. This is authoritarianism cloaked in legalese. Make no mistake, this reads exactly like something the Biden administration would have produced.”

John Velleco, GOA’s executive vice president, said:

“We weren’t exactly optimistic about the Department of Justice’s reply in our One, Big, Beautiful Lawsuit, but the brief they filed was far worse than anything we anticipated. We had hoped Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Trump Administration would seize this moment to become the most pro–Second Amendment presidency in history, but so far they’ve fumbled the ball. We will continue to fight to gut the National Firearms Act, and we’re confident our legal arguments will stand.”

Ultimately, this should surprise nobody. Bondi has long supported unconstitutional red flag laws. So had Trump who said “take the guns first, then do the due process” during his first regime.

What’s sad is that the so-called “conservatives” don’t even care. They expose themselves as unprincipled hacks who only care about their “side” having power and control. Nothing but hypocrites.

The words “shall not be infringed” actually have a meaning. All federal gun control laws are infringements thus unconstitutional. And the Second Amendment relates to all arms, not just guns. Read the DOJ’s language. They are arguing that anything that could be used by “criminals” can be banned. They are literally making the case for ultimate power to ban.

“Pam Bondi and the rest of the Trump administration work directly for the New World Order agenda, and seek to disarm Americans at all costs, it would seem. She has a long, documented history of being ANTI-2A…. You better believe they are coming for our firearms…One way, or another.”—John Sabal

MTG Calls it Quits

Lines and I also discussed MTG’s announcement that her last day in Congress will be Jan. 5, 2026. Honestly, I don’t know what to make of her. Is this purely a principled person making a move to protect herself? Is this part of a bigger dog and pony show?

Ultimately, that doesn’t matter as much as pointing out some of the statements she made that were absolute truth. In her statement, MTG stated that she refuses to be a “battered wife” as Trump, who she was a huge supporter of, levied vicious attacks against her, much of which because of her stand on releasing the Epstein files.

Are the Survivors About to Reveal that Trump is a Pedophile who Raped them as Children?

MTG described that “Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both Political Parties,” and there’s “no ‘plan to save the world’ or insane 4D chess game being played.” She added:

“When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess the real power over Washington, then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it.”

Agreed. Politicians will never save us. They never have. They never will. Only fools view politicians as saviors.

Unfortunately, MTG played into that foolishness during her political career. This is why it’s hard to read her.

Honestly, Trump spent more in 4 years than Barrack Obama did in 8 years. He attacked the Second Amendment. He locked us down and called us “nonessential” over an alleged cold virus. He stole billions to fund production of poison that killed millions.

It’s insane to have faith in any politician, but ow the Big Government, authoritarian, lifelong New York Democrat, vile serial adulterer Trump has been given any faith from anybody.

But this is the result of our tribalist, two-party system that George Washington warned against when he said “beware the spirit of party.”

And, this also illustrated the hypocrisy of MAGA who continue to cheer Trump on as he issued vile attacks against the likes of MTG and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) while praising the likes of Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, a gaggle of other elitists, New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and more.

Trump Man Crushes With New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani At White House, Says ‘I Look Forward To Rooting Out Antisemitism’