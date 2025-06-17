On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed the plethora of stories this past week that show the chaotic mess we’re in.

The podcast link here.

From the “No Kings” protests to the military parade, and the warmongers selling lies to get us into war with Iran without any real effort to follow the Constitution which requires Congress to declare war.

I’m going to keep this brief because I plan on writing more on these topics. I just want to make a point we made on the podcast. We’re watching the divide and conquer strategy play out. The so-called “left” and so-called “right” are being pitted against each other. Meanwhile, the government gets bigger and the individual gets littler.

Nobody seems to care about the Palantir massive database. Nobody seems to care about the loss of due process. Nobody seems to care we’re likely going to go to another war on behalf of a foreign nation.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The pendulum swings to the “left” and then to the “right,” both offering the same: authoritarianism and tyranny.