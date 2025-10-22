[image source]

On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I spoke with returning guest Larry Kaifesh, a retired Marine Colonel and former Republican congressional candidate, as Donald Trump’s war on the Constitution continues.

The podcast link here.

Kaifesh’s Substack is at LarryKaifesh.substack.com.

I’ll point to Kaifesh’s recent pieces over the last week:

ILLUMINATI 4: GENOCIDE & WAR

The Deception and Lethality of Socialism/Communism

A War of Narratives

The question at hand for last night’s podcast: What does MAGA really mean?

Let’s start with literal meanings. In a recent Kaifesh piece, he wrote that “MAGA in Japanese means wickedness and evil” and in “Nigerian slang, MAGA means fraud victim, idiot, or easily fooled.” I’ll add that in Latin, it means “enchantress, sorceress, witch.”

Here’s one for the “Christians” chanting MAGA. In the Church of Satan, Maga is the highest level (fifth degree) of attainment in its hierarchy.

Now, I’ve generally put little weight in symbolism over my life. But when you look at the times we’re in, it’s hard not to notice them. And if you have not woken up to the fact Donald Trump is the biggest conman ever, then grab a big cup of coffee and WAKE UP.

I still don’t put much weight into symbolism personally, but I believe the powers that shouldn’t be do. This is why looking at those definitions for MAGA and the link to Satanism, you can’t help but notice.

We’ve discussed many times on the podcast how politics has become theater. Trump is clearly putting on a stage show. MAGA to him was simply a slogan. Go do some research in Cambridge Analytica. His entire movement was built on this organization stealing private data of voters to craft messages. Trump has no principles. That’s abundantly clear. He was just looking for the right chants to build his cult.

And want to see the evidence that it’s all professional wrestling?

Let’s look at the recent “No Kings” rally. Understand this, the stage show is designed to manipulate both the “right” and the “left.” And the “No Kings” rally was a manipulation of the “left.”

The ‘Largest Protest in American History’… Made No Difference at All

It’s orchestrated. And the powers that shouldn’t be are aligned. The Democrats and Republicans are working together to take our liberty.

The “No Kings” rally has been decried as funded by George Soros by Trump. And there likely was heavy funding for these rallies, including by Soros.

But you know who also is heavily funded by Soros? Well, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner who received $250 million from Soros for his real-estate startup Cadre.

Added is Trump’s sodomite Soros crony Scott Bessent, the current treasury secretary. He literally built Soros’ fortune by destroying the England’s economy in the 1990s.

They work together. And they play their roles. Condoleezza Rice once said, “We need a common enemy to unite us.” Albert Pike, a 19th Century Freemason, said, “We always give the public their heroes. We give the heroes to every faction, and then people once they hear this person say all the right things, we give releases to them because he or she speaks for ‘me’. We say go there go do that and they do it. We give our power to the authorized heroes.”

Trump is the “hero” given to the “right” and the villain to the “left.” Soros is a villain to the “right” and a hero to the “left.” Meanwhile, the heroes and villains work together laughing at the people behind their backs.

On another direction, what exactly is “greatness.” Well, one of the definitions is “pride; haughtiness.” Is that what Christians should want?

Most who chant MAGA seem to buy into the “might makes right” mentality. They think America being great means expanding the empire. They think a great government is a strong government.

That is the exact opposite of what the founders believed. The founders believed in a limited government, not just limited in size but also limited in authority. “Conservatives” today seem to believe “limited government” means running the big government more efficiently then the Democrats. That’s nonsense. Limited government means the government staying in its lane. The government should have almost no impact in our daily lives beyond providing a justice system to deal with actual crimes.

So, instead of making America great, how about making liberty our goal again.

But what really galls me about the whole Trump experiment is the “Christians” committing absolute idolatry and cheering on absolute blasphemy and heresy.

An example is Eric Trump recently saying, “We’re saving Christianity. We’re saving God.”

Trump’s Son Eric Says ‘We’re Saving Christianity, We’re Saving God,’ And He Will Get To Heaven Because He Is Ending Wars

Please tell me Christians understand how outrageous that is. The idea that anyone needs of can save God is utter arrogance. It is disgusting. And every Christian, especially those who supported Trump, has an obligation to loudly call that out.

And Eric Trump went on to say that his dad will get to Heaven because he ended wars, specifically noting the alleged “ceasefire” with Israel-Gaza.

Of course, the “ceasefire” is more theater. Israel has violated it every single day since it was entered into.

Israel Caught Lying On Gaza Ceasefire & How The #TwoPartyIllusion Ushers In Authoritarian Government

How The US Gov Is Gaslighting Americans & Israel Has Violated The Ceasefire Every Day Since It Began

But more importantly, the unbiblical heresy of that comment is astounding. “Christians,” are you ever going to say anything about this?

Just a reminder, “all our works are like filthy rags” to God (Isaiah 64:6). Salvation is found in Jesus Christ alone, “not of works, lest anyone should boast” (Ephesians 2:9).

And if you’re going to continue worshiping your idol, all I ask is stop belittling the name of God by acting like He’s on your side. You are shaking your fist at God when you do.