On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed a plethora of court opinions and Donald Trump’s Big Ugly Communism bill passing the Senate.

I’ll start with an appeals court opinion finding that Trump is allowed to use the National Guard without state approval under the Insurrection Act of 1807.

The Winepress News reported that the “ruling comes as a previous appeals court hearing decided to block a federal judge's ruling that initially ordered Trump to give control of the troops to California. The ruling favoring the Trump administration's wishes to keep the National Guard in Southern California turned the tables on Governor Gavin Newsom, who wanted the troops out of the area…. In its decision, the court concluded that ‘it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority’ in federalizing control of the guard.”

The Insurrection Act of 1807 states:

“Whenever there is an insurrection in any State against its government, the President may, upon the request of its legislature or of its governor if the legislature cannot be convened, call into Federal service such of the militia of the other States, in the number requested by that State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to suppress the insurrection.”

So, the actually act in question clear that the legislature or governor of the state must request the use of the National Guard.

But as this is going on, specifically with regards to Los Angeles, Trump is apparently stiffing the National Guardsmen.

The New Republic reported:

“More than a dozen guardsmen told Military.com that they remain unpaid, as they have yet to receive official activation orders. Receiving such orders would allow them to receive pay, Tricare health benefits, and Department of Veterans Affairs eligibility. Without them, the troops dispatched aren’t getting anything. Trump’s abrupt deployment of the guardsmen, against the wishes of Los Angeles’s mayor and California’s governor, circumvented executive norms and has resulted in thousands of soldiers who aren’t sure if they’ll be compensated for the work they’re doing. Guardsmen have also complained about their living conditions, as many of them are sleeping on cots at a Naval Base on the edge of Los Angeles.”

At a recent NATO meeting, its figurehead Mark Rutte referred to Trump as “daddy” as he

Mark Rutte, the civilian figurehead chief of the NATO alliance, sparked viral headlines and memes this week after he referred to U.S. President Donald Trump as “daddy” as he fawned praise and worship over dear leader. The White House even put up a page called “DADDY’S Home” in response.

I’m not going to go into how sick this language is, at least not here. But, it appears that Trump is a deadbeat “daddy” as he stiffs the National Guard.

SCOTUS

Lines and I discussed a trio of recent Supreme Court opinions, including Trump v. CASA, Inc.

From the SCOTUS Blog:

Holding: Because universal injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts, the court grants the government’s applications for a partial stay of the injunctions entered below regarding the implementation and enforcement of the Trump administration’s Jan. 20 executive order ending birthright citizenship, but only to the extent that the injunctions are broader than necessary to provide complete relief to each plaintiff with standing to sue. Judgment: Emergency application for partial stay granted, 6-3, in an opinion by Justice Barrett on June 27, 2025.

Ultimately, it appears the court does not want to rule on birthright citizenship but rather ruled that birthright citizenship will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

To be clear, the 14th Amendment states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

While some have claimed it only pertained to babies of slaves, that’s not what the language says. It says “All persons.” As I’ve stated before, I’m not saying there’s no room for debate. But if you want to change it, you have to go through the Constitutional process and amend that language.

The other two opinions, United States v. Skrmetti and Mahmoud v. Taylor, I’ll make a broader foundational point.

On the Skrmetti opinion, from SCOTUS Blog:

Holding: Tennessee’s law prohibiting certain medical treatments for transgender minors is not subject to heightened scrutiny under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and satisfies rational basis review. Judgment: Affirmed, 6-3, in an opinion by Chief Justice Roberts on June 18, 2025. Justice Thomas filed a concurring opinion. Justice Barrett filed a concurring opinion, joined by Justice Thomas. Justice Alito filed an opinion concurring in part and concurring in the judgment. Justice Sotomayor filed a dissenting opinion, joined in full by Justice Jackson and in part by Justice Kagan. Kagan filed a separate dissenting opinion.

On the Mahmoud v. Taylor opinion, from SCOTUS Blog:

Holding: Parents challenging the Montgomery County Board of Education’s introduction of certain “LGBTQ+-inclusive” storybooks, along with the board’s decision to withhold parental opt outs from that instruction, are entitled to a preliminary injunction. Judgment: Reversed and remanded, 6-3, in an opinion by Justice Alito on June 27, 2025.

The Rutherford Institute, which assisted parents in the case, reported:

“In a win for parental and religious rights, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 that the government violates the First Amendment and ‘burdens the religious exercise of parents when it requires them to submit their children to instruction that poses a very real threat of undermining the religious beliefs and practices that the parents wish to instill.’ In Mahmoud v. Taylor, parents from various religious backgrounds sought a religious exemption to opt their elementary-aged children out of mandatory public school readings and discussions of books involving LGBTQ sexuality and themes. This included students in pre-Kindergarten and Head Start classrooms. One of the books is Pride Puppy!, which teaches the alphabet to three- and four-year-old children by following the path of a puppy in an LGBTQ pride parade and tasking children with finding pictures that correspond to letters of controversial and sexual terms such as ‘[drag] queen,’ ‘[drag] king,’ ‘leather,’ ‘lip ring,’ ‘underwear,’ and ‘intersex.’”

I’ll note, Lines and I had a disagreement with regards to Skrmetti. Lines does not believe Tennessee can ban gender transition surgeries for minors claiming it as an individual right. I do believe the state, not federal, does have the authority to ban it.

Regardless, in both cases, the problem is government subsidies in both cases. These issues of transgenderism and surgeries would not be an issue if the government didn’t subsidy and control all healthcare and medicine in the first place. If individuals were responsible for their healthcare, there would be no transgender surgery because it would cost too much and there would be no money in it for the medical industry.

The same goes for schools and controversial materials. If parents actually took responsibility for educating their kids and stopped stealing from their neighbors to fund these failing government schools, we wouldn’t be discussing this. It wouldn’t be an issue.

On that, Lines and I agreed. Stop the theft of taxpayers to fund what is not the taxpayers’ responsibility.

Big Ugly Communism

Lines and I also touched on the Senate passing, by a 51-49 vote with Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) the lone GOP no votes, of the dishonestly named “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.” Already a monstrosity out of the House, the Senate made changes that made it even worse.

I’ve written about it before. Simply put, it’s more of the same from our disgraced political class. It’s Trump’s Big Ugly Communism.