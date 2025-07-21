On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I discussed the ongoing Epstein coverup as well as the continued demands for federal aid for things that should be handled locally.

The podcast link here.

With regards to Jeffrey Epstein, I want to point people to Nick Bryant, a journalist who has been following this case for a long time.

Bryant is also part of Epstein Justice.

What we know is there has been no real justice for real victims. And it has been covered up by both Democrat and Republican administrations back to George W. Bush. Barrack Obama kept the coverup going as did Donald Trump as did Joe Biden and back again for Trump to coverup.

Governmental Self-Preservation: Why We’ll Never See The Real Epstein List

But the theatrics and lying has been propped up to another level under Trump 2.0. And for a guy who says nobody should be talking about Epstein anymore, Trump keeps talking about Epstein a whole lot and throwing his own supporters under the bus.

Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Over Jeffrey Epstein Question: 'Are You Still Talking About Epstein?!'

Trump: Let's 'Not Waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, Somebody That Nobody Cares About'

Trump Repeats Claim Epstein Files Are 'Made-Up' Democratic Hoax

'I Don't Want Their Support Anymore!' Trump Disowns 'Past' Supporters for Wanting 'Hoax' Epstein Files

Trump, After Disowning Supporters Over Epstein, Hawks Former NeverTrumper Mark Levin's Book

I’ll also note that while the Epstein story is important and the lack of justice is disgraceful, this story has also served to distract as the digital gulag moves forward.

5 Stories You (Probably) Missed During the Epstein Circus

And on the Dependent States of America, Lines and I discussed some of the recent natural disasters and the continued reliance on the federal government giving what is not theirs to give.

I’ll just leave with what I’ve written about in the past from Davy Crockett and Grover Cleveland.

During his time in Congress, Crockett was presented with a bill to appropriate money to the widow of a distinguished naval officer. The bill was expected to pass unanimously. Crockett, instead, reminded his colleagues that the money was not theirs to give.

Published by the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE), Crockett’s speech:

“Mr. Speaker–I have as much respect for the memory of the deceased, and as much sympathy for the sufferings of the living, if suffering there be, as any man in this House, but we must not permit our respect for the dead or our sympathy for a part of the living to lead us into an act of injustice to the balance of the living. I will not go into an argument to prove that Congress has no power to appropriate this money as an act of charity. Every member upon this floor knows it. We have the right, as individuals, to give away as much of our own money as we please in charity; but as members of Congress we have no right so to appropriate a dollar of the public money. Some eloquent appeals have been made to us upon the ground that it is a debt due the deceased. Mr. Speaker, the deceased lived long after the close of the war; he was in office to the day of his death, and I have never heard that the government was in arrears to him. Every man in this House knows it is not a debt. We cannot, without the grossest corruption, appropriate this money as the payment of a debt. We have not the semblance of authority to appropriate it as a charity. Mr. Speaker, I have said we have the right to give as much money of our own as we please. I am the poorest man on this floor. I cannot vote for this bill, but I will give one week’s pay to the object, and if every member of Congress will do the same, it will amount to more than the bill asks.”

Cleveland was America’s 22nd and 24th president as the country’s only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. He was president from 1885 to 1889 and later from 1893 to 1897. The difference between then and now was that the U.S. Constitution still had some meaning.

Thomas DiLorenzo described Cleveland:

“He was the last American president in the Jefferson/Andrew Jackson/John Tyler tradition, and the last good Democrat to serve in that office. For the most part, his successors (in both parties) have ranged from pathetic panderers to dangerous, megalomaniacal warmongers, or both.”

Cleveland did not believe the government was to take care of the people, and that included after natural disasters. And he proved he meant it on multiple occasions.

In 1887, Texas was hit with a terrible drought leading to a massive loss to crops of Texas farmers. Politicians from the state were able to convince the U.S. Congress to approve $10,000 to provide seeds for Texas farmers. Cleveland vetoed it.

Cleveland stated he could “find no warrant for such an appropriating in the Constitution,” and “federal aid, in such cases, encourages the expectations of paternal care on the part of the government and weakens the sturdiness of our national character.”

Of course, Cleveland was correct. Not only is there no authority for the federal government to provide “aid” of any kind in the Constitution, it is also destructive to society creating dependence and entitlements.

Founding Father James Madison, the 4th president and one of the key figures in crafting the Constitution, the federal government was to be “a limited government, tied down to the specified powers, which explain and define the general terms,” and any use of taxpayer dollars for “charity” would “subvert the very foundations, and transmute the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America.”

Cleveland was not callous and heartless. He believed Americans should step up and help their fellow man, but he believed it must be given freely. He said: “The friendliness and charity of our countrymen can always be relied upon to relieve their fellow citizens in misfortune.”

Guess what? Cleveland was right again. Instead of the $10,000 approved by the Congress, Americans freely gave over $100,000 to help the Texas farmers.

Matthew Algeo, writing for the New York Times in 2012, described the 1887 drought as well as a hurricane that killed 30 people in New York and 2,000 in Georgia in 1893, during Cleveland’s second term.

Again, Cleveland did not bend to political pressure but stuck firm to the principle that the federal government had no authority to step in and “help.” And again, the people freely stepped in to offer real help. In particular, it was Clara Barton, a 72-year-old nurse and founder of the American Red Cross. Algeo wrote:

“Almost single-handedly, Ms. Barton organized relief efforts — distributing food and clothing and supervising the construction of new homes (first for widows and the infirm). Her heroic work, especially in the South, saved countless thousands from disease and starvation.”

The famous last words of Cleveland, who died in 1908, were: “I have tried so hard to do right.”

Cleveland, unfortunately, is one of those presidents ignored by historians. He was, in fact, one of the best.

And I’ll leave with a portion of a piece from Vaccine Impact regarding the Epstein coverup.

Brian Shilhavy wrote:

The Massie Revenge? U.S. House in Panic Mode about Potential Epstein Vote

“It’s all Epstein, all day,” said one frustrated House Republican who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the controversy. “We can’t ignore this.” – Politico

Republican House Congressman Thomas Massie and Democrat House Congressman Ro Khanna are quickly gaining support, mostly among Democrats but some GOP members are also now signing on, to bring a “discharge petition” to the floor of the House of Representatives to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files.

What sweet revenge this could be for Massie, who is often attacked by his own Republican party, and especially Trump, for opposing Zionism.

Republicans want to cancel next week’s schedule and go home early for the summer, so they don’t have to answer to constituents about the Epstein scandal.

Just the threat of turning on the light here is sending the cockroaches scurrying to hide.

From Politico:

Looming Epstein vote has Republicans eager to leave Washington A discharge effort from Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna could put members on the spot as soon as next week. Excerpts: House Republican leaders are under fierce internal pressure to send members home for the summer amid deepening anxiety over a possible vote on the Jeffrey Epstein controversy. Many GOP lawmakers fear being cornered by an expected “discharge petition” that would force a House vote on publicizing Epstein-related records. Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) launched the effort Tuesday, making it available for signatures and a possible floor vote as soon as next week. Questions about the late convicted sex predator have exploded inside the GOP since the Justice Department announced earlier this month it had concluded there was no foul play involved in his 2019 death while in federal custody and there is no “client list” of powerful accomplices to be released. Republicans want to leave town early for several reasons, but senior House Republicans acknowledge the calls for transparency around the Epstein case is becoming a bigger problem for the party. President Donald Trump’s insistence that the controversy is a “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” concocted by Democrats — while eviscerating some of his own supporters as “weaklings” who have fallen prey to his political opponents’ “bullshit” — has done little to tamp down the fury. “It’s all Epstein, all day,” said one frustrated House Republican who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the controversy. “We can’t ignore this.” The hope, according to more than a dozen GOP members and aides, has been that Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise decide to cancel next week’s scheduled House session and instead send members home for an extended summer recess once voting concludes Thursday or Friday. The thinking, the members and aides said, is that members won’t have to face questions at home about whether or not they have signed on to the Massie-Khanna effort — and that the issue will have died down by the time members return to Washington in September.

Trump’s New Strategy for the Epstein Files – “Let the courts decide”

The New York Times has published an article today about Trump’s statement that Pam Bondi should ask the courts to release Grand Jury documents in the Epstein trial from 2019.

As the NYT accurately reports, Trump has criticized the courts so far in his administration, so this is an about face about respecting their authority when it comes to the Epstein files.

But as CNN reports, “The Department of Justice is expected to ask a judge to release additional material, which is typically kept secret — but it’s unclear what they will argue that will convince a judge to release additional material that has been held back to protect victims and accusers.”

Is it not obvious that Trump, Bondi and the DOJ know full well that the courts will not authorize this?

Then they can wring their hands together and proclaim: “We wanted to, but the courts won’t let us.”

Do you think this will satisfy the MAGA crowd?

I doubt it. Somebody or some group must have some leverage on Trump, and perhaps Susie Wiles also, to force them to keep this news story going.

Perhaps someone outside of the Government has the tapes and is threatening to release them.

It won’t be the WSJ, we know for sure, because otherwise they would not have made their feeble attempt to publish some computer generated graphic and letter to try and make Trump look bad, even if the letter is legit.

Someone may be ready to release a video of Trump sexually abusing a minor, or even testimony from Epstein himself implicating Trump.