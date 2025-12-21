Seth Hancock Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7h

The Lang situation really underscores how professional agitators weaponize cultural flashpoints for larger agendas. Watching the MAGA crowd fall for this obvious provocation while ignoring Dearborn's actual safety record and local cooperation shows how easily fearmongering overides facts. I've worked in communiteis where these manufactured tensions get exploited to push surveillance expansion and speech restrictions. The divide-and-conquer playbook is old but effective when people don't question wher the outrage is coming from.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry Kaifesh's avatar
Larry Kaifesh
13h

Good post Seth ... and this statement is spot on: "Lang, not even from Michigan but actually a senate candidate in Florida, is almost certainly a fed or working for the feds to whip up fear of Muslims to justify more crack downs on all of our liberties and justify more wars abroad." Which also means he is apart of the satanic globalists trying to push conflict between Muslims and Christians ... just like they did with 9-11.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Seth Hancock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture