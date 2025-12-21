[source]

Edward Jacob Lang, 29, traveled from his home in Florida to Dearborn, Michigan last month to put on a show and further the fear campaign of the phantom “Islamification” of America.

It should be noted, Dearborn is the second safest big city in Michigan, according to FBI data. It also voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 selection.

Lang, who claims to be a “Christian” as well as Jewish, put on a display of intentional provocation as he smacked a Quran with bacon and threatened to burn it. He went on to speak at a Dearborn city council meeting after his march. He had an expletive-filled speech telling Muslims to “get the fuck out of my country.”

Along with pushing fear of Muslims, Lang openly admits to being a racist, which was seen during his march through Dearborn where he also said, “No more nigger shit.”

To start his speech in front of the city council, Lang stated, without any evidence, that the world’s population was 30% white in 1900 but only 7% white today. I researched this claim, and there is absolutely no evidence to support this claim.

Lang went on to demand Trump send the unconstitutional ICE agency to Dearborn to deport all of the Muslims because allegedly they have all overstayed their visas which is another claim devoid of evidence. In fact, Dearborn’s population has Muslim families dating back generations to at least the early 1900s.

It is also important to note an influx in Muslim population to Dearborn because neocons brought Iraqi refuges there after their immoral, unconstitutional wars.

Lang said Muslims only come to America “to destroy our way of life” and “destroy white people,” and they only bring “tyranny, destruction” and “shithole living.” He said:

“You guys don’t live like we do. We don’t want you in our country…. Our founding fathers fought and died for our posterity for white Americans…. Respectfully, get the fuck out of my country. I don’t want you here. We don’t want you here. You guys are outbreeding, insidious, parasites on the American way of life.”

Someone might want to ask Thomas Jefferson about this as he said that “neither Pagan nor Mahamedan (Muslim) nor Jew ought to be excluded from the civil rights of the Commonwealth because of his religion.”

Lang ended his diatribe with a “Jesus is king” chant.

So, who is this Lang guy?

Well, professional agitator might be a good term. And that might just be another term for a fed.

While claiming to be “Christian,” Lang has also professed to be Jewish. His sister has served on the Israel Defense Forces, and he had his bat mitzvah in the modern Zionist state of Israel.

Of this stunt, Stew Peters said:

“It’s really difficult for me to look at this behavior from Jake Lang and think of it as anything other than extremely subversive, and quite frankly, extremely Jewish…. The reason why these people have been intentionally displaced and forced into the West is because we won’t stop killing them on behalf of Israel. There’s been no benefit to the national security interests of the United States. There’s been no economic benefit, certainly. The bloodshed, the economic drain and the American Christian deaths that we see on these battlefields everywhere has been sacrificed for Israel.”

Peters also noted that Lang was a J6er. Lang was also a BLMer and Antifa before that. Lang’s J6 arrest was for using an aluminum baseball bat to assault police, and he was charged with 13 felonies before receiving a pardon from Trump.

While in The Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C., as Peters notes, Lang was allowed to have a cellphone to provide daily updates and receive funds from supporters. Interesting enough, that prison does not allow prisoners to have cellphones. Why would he be allowed one then? Well, again, smells like a fed.

Other J6ers see an operation from Lang.

Tim Hale wrote:

“For those still catching up. Jake Lang by his own father’s words was a junkie criminal before January 6. His relatives have outed him as a former BLM/Antifa rioter. Everyone who did time with him knows he’s an anarchist, not MAGA. Records show he didn’t vote for Trump. He spent the decade before January 6 running online marketing scams and financial crimes. Jake was staging astroturf protests before January 6, including coopting the yellow vest movement, and is still doing it. Jake has repeatedly tried entrapping people with fake militia plots. He tried setting up other inmates in the DC Gulag including myself and the Oath Keepers. He’s also Jewish, a self-described rabbi, claimed in jail that Jesus was a Roman invention and declared himself a messiah, and he pretends to be a white Christian so he can incite racial and religious conflict with blacks and Muslims. He’s a rat and a fraud. He is not MAGA, not America First, and he will land you on a watchlist.”

Owen Shroyer wrote:

“Jake Lang is a bad actor and provocateur. He doesn’t represent Christians and he has been disowned by the January 6 community for good reason. Ask any J6 defendant if you don’t trust me.”

A Muslim Fear Campaign Psyop?

Ryan Matta wrote that Lang “went to Dearborn, Michigan with the intention of starting violence.”

That’s almost a certainty. Lang, not even from Michigan but actually a senate candidate in Florida, is almost certainly a fed or working for the feds to whip up fear of Muslims to justify more crack downs on all of our liberties and justify more wars abroad.

And Lang has brought his little show on the road yet again just this past weekend as he traveled to Plano, Texas where he placed a Quaran in a pig’s head in front of a Mosque.

In Dearborn, it looks like locals saw through the game. Anthony Hudson, a professing Christian himself and a GOP candidate for Michigan governor, had conversations with Muslims assuring them that Lang does not represent Christianity or conservatism.

But on a macro level, these stunts appear to be working on the MAGA crowd with large accounts cheering this on. Lang’s stunt even got Harmeet Dhillon, Trump’s assistant attorney general, asking her to send the feds information so they can investigate Dearborn.

Robert Inlakesh wrote:

“Media stunts like these do work to encourage more of the same. While there is currently no proof that Lang and his small group were paid to pull their stunt, the possibility that they were compensated should not be ruled out. The apparent goal of this agenda is to divert conservative anger away from the issue of Israel’s influence on American politics and redirect it toward Islam. For context, Muslim Americans currently make up just over 1% of the US population, making them an extremely small minority. By comparison, there are roughly twice as many Jews in America as there are Muslims. Stirring up hysteria about a supposed ‘Muslim takeover’—which is statistically impossible—or the bogeyman of ‘Sharia Law’ being imposed (which is not happening), also provides the justification politicians need to advance their agendas and further restrict freedom of speech. The messaging used by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senate hopeful Jake Lang is remarkably similar. Because there is often little distinction made between Muslim groups, AIPAC and its allies need only purchase politicians in order to have them target Muslim organizations that are vocal on Palestine, such as CAIR. While the push to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization has been underway since July (which just so happens to be the month Israel launched its new propaganda campaign), the aim is to go after any and all nonprofit organizations critical of the Israeli government, framing them as terrorists. This will have broad implications for media outlets, academic freedom, social programs, unions, and the First Amendment rights of individual Americans.”

Matt Agorist wrote:

“When a man from Florida who built his public identity around January 6 violence flies into a city he has no connection to, waves around a Quran and slices of bacon, and surrounds himself with cameras while marching behind a professionally printed banner, it’s not a protest — it’s a production. And whether Lang is motivated by ideology, ego, opportunism, or something more calculated, the effect remains the same: he manufactures the illusion of a cultural clash in places that were not experiencing one before he arrived. Thankfully, Dearborn resisted that illusion. Its residents responded not with fury but with clarity, recognizing that the threat didn’t come from one another but from people who were trying to pit them against each other. That kind of civic wisdom is rare in a moment when fear is a profitable commodity and social media algorithms are built to amplify spectacles of conflict. And that brings us to the heart of the matter. Although Dearborn residents resisted the illusion, the easily swayed masses bit right into it. The oldest trick in the authoritarian playbook has always been to divide people, to turn them against their neighbors, to convince them that mistrust is safer than community, and then use the resulting chaos as justification for even greater control. ‘Divide and conquer’ isn’t just a phrase; it’s a strategy that has been weaponized throughout history by those who benefit from keeping people suspicious, angry, and easily manipulated. What happened in Dearborn was a small but telling example of that strategy. It didn’t succeed, but it shows how hard certain actors are working to manufacture the illusion of a nation on the brink of civil war. The rest of the country would do well to take a lesson from Dearborn’s response: don’t let out-of-town agitators dictate the story of your community, don’t fall for prepackaged outrage designed for strangers on the internet, and don’t mistake a staged provocation for a genuine expression of public sentiment. The people who profit from division are counting on Americans to remain distracted by the battles they script. The only way to beat that script is to refuse the role.”

I believe this is part of a larger agenda of fomenting fear of Muslims. They are giving us a boogeyman to fear and to blame on when they pull off false flag events that will be used to justify further erosion of our liberties and unjust wars.

Be very cautious with every news story that comes out where a narrative is immediately cemented. Question everything. And understand that the American Military Industrial Complex has created practically every terrorist organization that is presented as the excuse to go to war abroad and destroy our liberties at homes.

“The real enemy of every American citizen (and all others) is the ruling master class (often referred to as the ‘Deep State’) and all its political pawns and enforcers in the U.S. government. The planted (selected) head pawn at this time is the evil narcissist Trump, but the next puppet will likely be even worse, if one can imagine that, because that is what history tells us. The U.S. is currently the most brutal empire that has ever existed, if one considers all those hundreds of millions harmed, slaughtered, and murdered in war, through regime change, through military aggression, due to economic interference and tariffs, due to sanctions, due to fully funded proxy wars and genocide, and due to attempted control of most every country on earth. As far as American citizens are concerned, they are horribly abused at the hands of government in multiple ways, not the least of which is the fact that there are more arbitrary laws, regulations, restrictions, debt, theft, and incarceration for victimless ‘crimes’ than anywhere else on earth. For some time now, this country’s residents have been in a physical and psychological hell. In addition to all this, the intense tyranny these past 6 years has been beyond insane.”—Gary Barnett

“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in Heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”—Matthew 5:43-45

What makes this story important is that it exposes how “Christianity” in America is almost nothing more than cultural. It’s as if those propping this fraudster Lang up have never read the Bible.

On Friday, Tucker Carlson said at TPUSA’s annual festival:

“What you’re watching now, attacking millions of Americans because they’re Muslims, it’s disgusting. And I’m a Christian. I’m not a Muslim, I’m never going to… I know there’s a lot of effort to claim I’m a secret jihadi. I’m not. You should not attack people on those grounds. And you’re seeing it from Republicans. What the hell are you doing?”

Now, I’m not here to tell anyone to trust Carlson. I don’t trust any of these people in the national limelight. But what he said here was absolutely correct.

But the “conservative Christians” were furious accusing Carlson of aiding the “Islamification” of America.

About a month or so ago, I saw a bunch of MAGA “influencers” screaming about the Suhoor Fest held in Texas after Ramadan asking how it could be allowed and demanding ICE show up and deport them all. This has been an annual event held by Muslims over the last three years.

I saw “Christians” fearmongering that your “grandkids will convert to Islam” if we don’t take the “Islamification” seriously.

Really? Did you not raise your children, and grandchildren, in the ways they should go (Proverbs 22:6)? If your kids or grandkids convert to a false religion, that will be on you and your not

This is nothing but fear of man when the Bible tells us to fear God, not man (Matthew 10:26-28).

One response to that fearmongering tactic that I saw stated it “shows weakness of faith” to state that. That response also said if there was real Christianity, we wouldn’t be “threatened by any rising religion.”

Absolutely correct. If you fear your kids or grandkids converting to any false religion, including Islam, that’s on you not exposing them to the one true God, the God of the Bible.

And the idea that the Suhoor Fest, which they’ve received legal permits to hold, should not be allowed. Have you heard of the First Amendment? Of course they have the right to hold a festival.

What is crazy about this is that these fake “Christians” think that their job is to be anti-Muslim. No, actually we’re supposed to be pro spreading the Gospel to them.

Instead of wondering how to force Muslims out of America, a true Christian would look at this as an opportunity to reach out to the Muslims to share the Gospel with them. God commands us to share the Gospel with them.

Tim Brown said:

“There’s no doubt that when you read the judgements of God and you have foreigners coming in and taking over things, that’s part of His judgement. What would repentance towards that be like? Would it be to reach out to those people and give them the Gospel? Yup, I think it would be. I think they’d (Muslims) be more apt to receive it than your Zionist friends would.”

Amen!

Jesus literally said to “love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in Heaven.”

And yet, these fake MAGA “Christians” are telling you the opposite. And they are beyond hypocritical as they unequally yoke themselves with all forms of wickedness and false religions in contradictions of what 2Corinthians 6:14. I mean, they told us that Christians had to vote for this:

These MAGA “Christians” will yoke with all sorts of false religions from the Mormon cult, Catholic heretics, Hindus, eastern mysticism, atheists and the false religion of false religions, Jewish Zionists who believe Jesus was justifiably crucified and is currently burning in excrement in Hell. These MAGA “Christians” said nothing when the RNC had a pagan prayer by Dhillon who, as I wrote above, is propping up the Lang psyop.

Heck, these MAGA “Christians” will also yoke up with Muslims as long as they have enough money like Trump cozying up with Qatar and hosting elitist dinners with his globalist buddies like Elon Musk and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Saudi Arabians.

Meanwhile, did you know that the Dearborn School District board banned all the perverted books that MAGA types have been trying to ban elsewhere back in 2022? Did you hear CONservative media cheering that on, or did they ignore it because Muslim families led the effort to get the ban?

Elsewhere in ruby red Wyoming, they can’t even get such action done, as I’ve followed the last few years, with boards where probably everyone of them, or at least the vast majority, profess to be Christians.

Well, maybe the problem is you MAGA types have no moral legs to stand on. You refuse to remove the plank from your own eyes (Matthew 7:3-5) as you yoke up with cults and false religions, sodomites and all sorts of wicked people.

Here’s the thing, as a Christian I don’t like seeing the rise in any false religion. And Islam is a false religion.

And if a Muslim breaks the law, harms someone, then they should receive justice. The thing is, there are violent people and criminals in every single group you can think of, including professing “Christians.”

But on the more important issue of the spiritual battle, the Mormons are in the same position as the Muslims as are the Hindus, Catholic heretics, Jews, atheist, sodomites and on and on. All who reject Jesus Christ or claim salvation requires more than Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on the cross are in the same boat. And as Christians, we should love them enough by warning them.

Jesus said (John 14:6):

“I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

And this good guys vs. bad guys mentality is completely false. There’s nobody who is righteous (Romans 3:10). God is the only truly good (Mark 10:18). This is a spiritual battle, not flesh and blood (Ephesians 6:12). And God is the only judge (James 4:12). And remember that as Christians, we are not of this world but rather citizens of Heaven.

