Below, I will be posting a piece I wrote in 2023 with the updated anniversary of the Battle of Wounded Knee.

Before getting to that, I’d be remiss not to note that this massacre of American Indians, mostly women and children, from 1890 had some news here in 2025.

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s secretary of war, said he had made the decision to make sure the medals the murderers were given after their massacre, and gun control operation, would remain despite some talks of stripping them in recent years. And Americans have no right to debate it. It’s historic fact they were “brave soldiers,” according to this drunk.

Hegseth said:

“Under my direction, we’re making it clear, without hesitation, that the soldiers that fought in the Battle of Wounded Knee in 1890 will keep their medals. And we’re making it clear that they deserve those medals. This decision is now final, and their place in our nation’s history is no longer up for debate. We salute their memory, we honor their services and we will never forget what they did.”

Max Blumenthal responded:

“Wounded Knee wasn’t a battle, it was a massacre of hundreds of defenseless people, mostly women and kids. This dry drunk signs off on a Wounded Knee every day in Gaza.”

Think about what it says about Hegseth and Trump as you read the history of Wounded Knee.

Remember the Wounded Knee Massacre

“Wounded Knee Massacre, (December 29, 1890), the slaughter of approximately 150–300 Lakota Indians by United States Army troops in the area of Wounded Knee Creek in southwestern South Dakota. The massacre was the climax of the U.S. Army’s late 19th-century efforts to repress the Plains Indians. It broke any organized resistance to reservation life and assimilation to white American culture, although American Indian activists renewed public attention to the massacre during a 1973 occupation of the site.”—Britannica

Today marks the 135th anniversary when the U.S. government committed the largest mass shooting in American history against American Indians at Wounded Knee Creek in the Pine Ridge Reservation of South Dakota.

About 500 members of the U.S. Seventh Cavalry opened fired on about 350 Lakota (Sioux) Indians who gave up their arms right before the massacre. Nearly 300 American Indians were killed, the vast majority women and children.

It was one of the final major confrontations between the murderous U.S. government and the American Indians until over 80 years later when the American Indian Movement (AIM), founded in 1968, sieged Wounded Knee in 1973.

The History Channel reported:

“During the 71 days of the siege, which began on February 27, 1973, federal officers and AIM members exchanged gunfire almost nightly. Hundreds of arrests were made, and two Native Americans were killed and a federal marshal was permanently paralyzed by a bullet wound. The leaders of AIM finally surrendered on May 8 after a negotiated settlement was reached. In a subsequent trial, the judge ordered their acquittal because of evidence that the FBI had manipulated key witnesses. AIM emerged victorious and succeeded in shining a national spotlight on the problems of modern Native Americans.”

The 1890 massacre began with one of the first ever federally backed gun confiscations in American history. But tensions were high between the American Indians and the U.S. government for decades.

At the start of the 19th century, around 600,000 American Indians lived in America. By the end, fewer that 150,000 remained largely due to the actions of Andrew Jackson. American Indians were often forced off their land throughout the 1800s and forced into “Indian Territories” after Jackson’s Indian Removal Act of 1830.

In 1851, the Fort Laramie Treaty was signed giving 150 million acres of land, called the Great Sioux Reservation, which forbid non-Indians from settling on the land unless approved by the American Indians. But in 1874, gold was discovered on the land, and the U.S. government broke the treaty.

American Indians were then forced onto smaller and smaller territories, and in 1889 the U.S. government took the Black Hills and split the Great Sioux Reservation into five reservations on less than 9 million acres of land, and non-Indians were allowed to purchase land on the reservations. With less land, American Indians often starved to death due to lack of game to hunt.

Things were bleak in 1890 due to droughts in the summer leading to small harvests of crops leading up to the massacre in the winter.

In November of 1890, the U.S. government ordered the arrest of Sioux leaders due to their participation, or allowance, of the Ghost Dance ritual which the government “feared” was a war dance (or used it as an excuse to slaughter). Commander James Forsyth led the efforts to arrest the Sioux members.

On Dec. 15, Sioux Chief Sitting Bull was killed for not trying to stop the Ghost Dance. Forsyth then pursued Big Foot, a Sioux leader, which lasted for weeks until Dec. 28 at Wounded Knee Creek.

On the Dec. 29 massacre, Molly Carter wrote for Ammo.com:

“The next morning, Col. Forsyth demanded that the tribe surrender their firearms. Rifles were being turned over without issue until some of the Sioux men started a Ghost Dance and began throwing dirt into the air, as was customary to the dance. Tensions among the soldiers increased. A few moments later, a Sioux man named Black Coyote refused to give up his rifle. It’s been reported that the Indian was deaf, had recently purchased the rifle, and was most likely unaware of why the soldier was demanding it. Regardless, the two began to scuffle and the gun discharged. The 7th Cavalry, who was the reconstructed regiment of Custer, opened fire on the Lakota. Along with their own weapons, they used four Hotchkiss guns, a revolving barrel machine gun that could fire 68 rounds per minute, devastating the entire tribe, which had just peacefully handed over their weapons. The Sioux men, women, and children scattered, and the Cavalry pursued them. Dead bodies were later found three miles from camp. Once the firing ended, some two hours later, an estimated 300 Native Americans lay dead in the snow, at least half of them women and children. Those that didn’t die immediately froze to death during the oncoming blizzard. Nearly a week later, on January 3, 1891, the Cavalry escorted a burial party to the banks of the Wounded Knee River and they buried 146 Lakota Indians in a single mass grave. Other bodies were found in the surrounding areas, and the estimated body count is between 250 and 300 Sioux. The 7th Cavalry lost 25 men.”

On the aftermath of the massacre, Carter wrote:

“The Massacre at Wounded Knee brought an end to the Indian Wars. There was no more resistance. The Ghost Dancing stopped. The Native Americans had been beaten. But the Cavalry’s attack was recognized as butchery, with Forsyth’s commanding officer, General Nelson Miles, calling it a ‘criminal military blunder and a horrible massacre of women and children.’ However, President (William Henry) Harrison had an election around the corner and wasn’t in a position to look bad. Miles’ report was dismissed. Instead, the Cavalry men were made out as heroes against the Indian ‘savages.’ And in the Spring of 1891, the president awarded the first of 20 Medals of Honor to the soldiers who disarmed then slaughtered the Sioux at Wounded Knee. It’s been speculated that the 7th Cavalry, which again was regrouped after it was destroyed by Sitting Bull at Little Bighorn, was looking for a fight and deliberately sought revenge on the Native Americans. Black Elk, one of the few Lakota survivors of the Wounded Knee Massacre, recalled in 1931: ‘I can still see the butchered women and children lying heaped and scattered all along the crooked gulch as plain as when I saw with eyes still young. And I can see that something else died there in the bloody mud, and was buried in the blizzard. A people’s dream died there.’”

As Carter wrote early in her piece:

“When we look at the issues surrounding gun confiscation, Wounded Knee gives us an example of the devastation that an unarmed people can experience at the hands of their own government. This battle serves as a reminder to fight against gun confiscation and the gun control legislation that can lead to it.”

Lessons to Learn

“What has been the American citizen’s feelings toward all this. After all these soldiers were only slaughtering a bunch of ‘savages’, right? No further clarification seems to be needed with that!

Russell Means, who was an Oglala Lakota American Indian and leader of AIM, was a part of the 1973 siege of Wounded Knee.

Means recalled of the siege:

“We held this ground…. And the feds put all their guns up on these hills above us, all around. And for almost every day for 72 days, they poured in fire and they even used .50 calibers on us which is the illegal according to the Geneva Convention. But what the hell, we’re Indian. So, we actually didn’t believe we were going to come out of this alive. They agreed to our demands and within 35 minutes after we stood down our arms, they started violating every one of those terms they agreed to. So, we learned the hard way, just like our ancestors. You know, you can’t believe a white man, especially if they work for the government. Over 260 court cases and we won every one of them.”

Means is the author of Where White Men Fear to Tread in which he wrote that “America will be the first country to become fascist democratically—a process that has begun” and, “If I want my people to be free, Americans have to be free.”

I previously wrote about an interview Means gave in 2011 shortly before his death.

Means offered a lesson, or a warning, to the American people. He described how Americans and American Indians have become “intertwined” as the people across this land have been put onto one big reservation, which he called “prisoner of war camps,” by the American government. The federal government broke all of its promises to the Indians. The same goes for the American people as the big promise, that being following the U.S. Constitution, was broken long ago.

Means said:

“You see, Indian people, we don’t have any rights, any Constitutional protections on the reservation, whatsoever. There’s no freedom of speech, no privacy. Wow, you Americans are in the same boat…. For too long, (Americans” have been an irresponsible free people. And even generation after generation as they become less free, they don’t recognize it. They have lost the ability for critical thought. In order to regain critical thought, all you have to do is read your Constitution and then look at the laws that govern you, especially from the federal perspective. It’s unconscionable to allow your freedoms to be taken away decade after decade after decade, year after year.”

Because of the irresponsibility of the American people, “you are now all on one huge Indian reservation,” Means said. All of the policies that the federal government experimented on when it first put Indians on the reservation are the same policies on all Americans today.

We are often trained and have drilled into our heads dates to remember that are meant for us to view our government with reverence. Maybe the dates we should remember are the ones that remind us that our government is murderous and will slaughter innocents for their own power and control.

The massacre of American Indians at Wounded Knee is a prime example of what happens when the government takes our guns. The lesson is to never comply with authoritarians.

And the other lesson should be that our government has no regard for human life. They will murder. Never trust them. Resist tyranny always.

(source)