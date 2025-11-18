Seth Hancock Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica's avatar
Monica
Nov 18

A 30 year mortgage is bad enough.. how about lowering the cost of buying a home and all it takes to build houses, plus labor costs.. our government really hates real human beings

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Seth Hancock
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture