Below will be a recent column by John and Nisha Whitehead for The Rutherford Institute, posted with their permission.

A Head for an Eye: The Government’s War on the American People

By John & Nisha Whitehead

July 30, 2026

“The old law of an eye for an eye leaves everybody blind. It is immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than win his understanding; it seeks to annihilate rather than to convert… It creates bitterness in the survivors and brutality in the destroyers.”—Martin Luther King Jr.

We have been ambushed.

We should be talking about the dangerous, destabilizing things being done to this country.

We should be talking about the data centers spreading across the landscape, draining electricity and water, straining local infrastructure and expanding the technological machinery needed to track, profile and control the population.

We should be talking about the government’s growing network of detention centers and its family-separation policies, which have resulted in an estimated 145,000 American children experiencing the detention of at least one parent—including more than 22,000 U.S.-citizen children whose entire household of co-resident parents has been detained.

We should be talking about license-plate readers, facial recognition, government databases and artificial intelligence capable of turning our movements and associations into a digital dossier on every person in America.

We should be talking about masked government agents, endless war, disappearing constitutional safeguards and an imperial presidency accountable to no one.

Instead, we are trapped in a vicious loop of nonsense, mania, political demagoguery and manufactured spectacle while the country goes to hell in a handbasket.

Every day—sometimes every hour—brings another outrage, another threat, another vulgar display of power, another self-glorifying meme, another political provocation and another distraction demanding our attention.

Before we can fully comprehend one assault on the Republic, another takes its place.

That is not merely the chaos surrounding this government.

It is one of the ways this government maintains power.

Keep the public angry, exhausted, frightened and distracted. Force everyone to chase the latest outrage. Crowd out serious scrutiny with political theater. Then push past another constitutional boundary while no one is able to keep track of what has already been lost.

This is how every crisis appears fleeting and every constitutional violation merely the latest controversy in an endless political spectacle.

Taken together, however, these are not isolated events.

They are tests.

Donald Trump is not defending the Constitution. He is testing how much of it he can violate before anyone stops him.

He is testing whether a president can wage war without Congress. He is testing whether federal power can be turned into personal power. He is testing whether dissent can be punished without formally outlawing speech. He is testing whether masked government agents can operate as a secret police force beyond public scrutiny and constitutional accountability. He is testing whether the government can watch, track and profile everyone without meaningful limits. He is testing whether the Twenty-Second Amendment, which limits a president to two terms in office, means what it says.

Most of all, he is testing how much abuse the American people will tolerate before exhaustion, fear, distraction and partisan loyalty wear down their willingness to resist.

That is the real constitutional crisis confronting America.

Trump has turned constitutional government into a continuous test of submission: He pushes beyond a boundary and waits. Will Congress resist? Will the courts intervene? Will government officials refuse? Will the public object? Or will everyone retreat, rationalize, delay and adjust?

If no one stops him, the violation becomes precedent. Then he pushes farther.

This is how a republic is dismantled—not necessarily through one dramatic declaration of dictatorship, but through a succession of constitutional violations that go unanswered long enough to become the new normal.

The administration’s approach to war offers a revealing glimpse into the instincts driving much of its conduct.

Asked about Iran’s promise to retaliate according to the principle of “an eye for an eye,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that Trump’s policy is “a head for an eye.”

Not proportionality. Not restraint. Vengeance to the maximum.

The impulse behind that doctrine—to retaliate when challenged, punish when criticized, escalate when restrained and push harder when the law says no—is not confined to the battlefield. It runs through the administration’s approach to political opponents, dissent, immigration enforcement, executive power and constitutional limits.

“A head for an eye” may be Trump’s philosophy of war, but it is also a warning about the kind of government that philosophy produces. The result is a government at war not only with foreign enemies but with dissent, privacy, due process, constitutional limits—and ultimately with the American people.

Meanwhile, as the administration tests how much damage it can inflict and how many boundaries it can cross without consequences, the public is being overwhelmed by a relentless barrage of noise, spectacle and manufactured outrage.

And the costs of the government’s recklessness continue to mount.

The war with Iran continues to consume lives, military resources and tens of billions of taxpayer dollars.

Critical munitions are reportedly running low. Military commanders are being forced to make difficult decisions about which weapons must be preserved. American service members have been killed and hundreds more injured. Disruptions to global oil supplies threaten higher prices, shortages and further economic instability.

Yet even as the administration demands billions more to replenish the weapons expended in its war, it is preparing to end a Medicare subsidy program that has helped hold down prescription-drug-plan premiums for millions of older Americans.

The government can find billions for bombs but tells senior citizens to brace for higher costs. It can also spend public money on enormous banners bearing Trump’s face and regilding statues while ordinary Americans struggle to afford food, medicine, housing and fuel.

The sums spent on banners and gilded statues may be small compared with the cost of war, but their symbolism is impossible to miss. They reveal the priorities of a government that increasingly treats public money as a fund for war, political propaganda, personal glorification and imperial spectacle.

Meanwhile, Trump golfs, circulates self-aggrandizing artificial-intelligence memes, demands praise and continues to treat the presidency as though it were a personal brand rather than a constitutional trust.

This is what government without constitutional limits looks like: war without accountability, policing without transparency, surveillance without warrants, propaganda without shame and power without restraint.

America does not need another political slogan. It does not need to be made great again, stronger again, feared again, richer again or more powerful again.

America needs to be made free again.

Free from a government that tracks everywhere we go, treats dissent as dangerous, wages war without accountability, polices communities like occupied territory and insists that constitutional rights must yield whenever those in power invoke national security.

The question is no longer whether the Constitution is welcome in America. The question is whether the government still considers the Constitution binding at all.

By all indications, the answer is no.

Trump’s war with Iran is testing whether a president can bypass Congress, wage war on his own authority and force the country to absorb the consequences afterward.

So far, the answer appears to be yes.

The Constitution gives Congress—not the president—the power to decide whether the country goes to war. Yet each time Congress funds an unauthorized war rather than stopping it, presidential lawlessness becomes more firmly entrenched. Each time the courts decline to intervene, executive war-making becomes harder to challenge. Each time the public becomes distracted by the latest spectacle, another constitutional boundary disappears.

The theatrical and costly rebranding of the Department of Defense as the Department of War may be the most truthful thing about the Trump administration.

It is a government organized around war: war abroad, war at the border, war in the streets, war on dissent, war on privacy, war on poverty’s victims and war on anyone who refuses to fall in line. Every crisis has become an excuse to expand government power. Every enemy becomes a reason to weaken constitutional protections. Every emergency becomes permanent.

Trump is also testing whether federal power can be transformed into personal power.

The Constitution requires presidents to faithfully execute the laws. Trump demands that government officials faithfully execute his will. He has surrounded himself with loyalists, purged or sidelined officials who might resist him, treated independent oversight as insubordination and demonized critics as enemies.

The danger is not merely that Trump possesses enormous executive power. It is that the government increasingly treats loyalty to Trump as interchangeable with loyalty to the country.

That is how constitutional government gives way to personal rule.

Public servants cease to ask whether an order is lawful and begin asking whether it pleases the president. Agencies cease to serve the public and begin protecting the ruler. Independent oversight becomes sabotage. Disagreement becomes disloyalty. Resistance becomes treason.

Trump did not create the imperial presidency or the American police state. He inherited them.

Republican and Democratic administrations spent decades building the machinery he now commands: emergency powers, mass surveillance, militarized policing, executive war-making, government secrecy and a sprawling bureaucracy accustomed to operating beyond meaningful accountability.

Each administration inherited dangerous powers from the one before it. Each promised that those powers would be used responsibly. Each left the government more powerful and the people less free.

Trump’s particular danger is that he has seized this machinery, expanded it, personalized it and stripped away much of the pretense that it exists for anything other than power and control.

He is testing whether dissent can be punished without formally outlawing speech.

The First Amendment remains on paper. Americans are still legally permitted to criticize the government. Yet the administration does not need to repeal the First Amendment if it can make exercising those rights sufficiently dangerous. It can investigate critics, threaten opponents, pressure universities and law firms, target protesters, intimidate journalists and brand dissenters as enemies of the state. It can exploit the vast surveillance apparatus already in place to identify who attends a protest, visits a controversial website, associates with an unpopular group or travels to a politically sensitive location.

This is where the test of dissent merges with the test of surveillance.

The government no longer needs to assign an officer to follow you.

Your phone, your car, your face, your purchases and your digital associations do the reporting for it. License-plate readers, facial recognition, geofence searches, social-media monitoring and artificial intelligence can assemble detailed profiles of people never suspected of a crime.

The danger is no longer simply that the government can watch everyone. It is that an administration demanding personal loyalty possesses the machinery to identify, track, intimidate and retaliate against those who refuse to submit.

Speech does not have to be formally outlawed when people can be frightened into silence.

Trump is also testing whether federal agents can operate beyond constitutional and public accountability.

Immigration enforcement has become the proving ground for this authoritarian model of policing. Yet government powers do not remain confined to their original targets. Once the government claims the power to hide agents’ identities, conduct militarized raids, track people through vast databases and detain them without meaningful due process, those powers will eventually be turned on others.

Today, the target may be an undocumented immigrant. Tomorrow, it may be a protester, journalist, gun owner, government critic, parent, medical patient, religious minority or anyone whose movements and beliefs trigger an algorithmic warning.

The test is whether Americans will accept government lawlessness when it is directed at people they have been taught to fear or despise.

If they do, the precedent will be waiting when the government chooses its next enemy.

Finally, Trump is testing whether the Twenty-Second Amendment means what it says.

The Constitution could hardly be clearer: no person may be elected president more than twice. Yet Trump continues to flirt with the possibility of remaining in power beyond two terms, while allies float amendments and theories for circumventing the prohibition.

These provocations are often dismissed as jokes, trolling or political theater.

That is a mistake.

Authoritarians rarely begin by announcing that they intend to dismantle constitutional government. They float an idea, repeat it until it sounds less shocking, ridicule those who take it seriously and wait for the public to grow accustomed to the possibility.

Trump is testing whether an explicit constitutional prohibition can be weakened through repetition, rationalization and partisan loyalty.

There is another test underway that may determine whether any of these constitutional restraints survive: will Trump accept an election that threatens his hold on power?

Trump has a habit of giving away his intentions.

He has mastered the art of accusing others of what he is doing, has already done or may be preparing to do. He accuses others of weaponizing government while turning federal power against his critics. He accuses others of corruption while treating public office as an instrument of personal enrichment and political reward. He accuses others of censorship while seeking to punish speech he dislikes. He accuses others of lawlessness while treating the Constitution as something to evade whenever it obstructs him.

So when Trump repeatedly warns that elections are being “rigged” or “stolen,” we should pay close attention.

The question is not merely whether he is repeating old grievances about 2020. The question is what those accusations are conditioning the country to accept in 2026.

Are they preparing supporters to reject results that cost Republicans control of Congress? Are they laying the groundwork for federal intervention in elections traditionally administered by the states or for emergency actions carried out in the name of “election integrity”?

These are not far-fetched concerns.

Trump has an enormous personal stake in the midterm elections. A Congress controlled by his opponents could investigate his administration, expose abuses, block his agenda, cut off funding and begin impeachment proceedings.

That makes the coming election another constitutional test.

Will the president respect the right of the people to withdraw their political support? Or will he once again insist that any election he does not control must have been stolen?

Trump has spent years teaching his followers to believe that only two election outcomes are possible: either he wins, or someone cheated.

That is not faith in democracy. It is a warning that democratic government will be tolerated only as long as it produces the ruler’s preferred result.

He will keep testing until someone stops him.

Unfortunately, Congress has largely abandoned its duty to check presidential power. The courts increasingly allow constitutional controversies to be resolved through delays, procedural maneuvers and doctrines that shield government officials from accountability. Federal agencies resist transparency, police investigate themselves, and private contractors help the government evade constitutional limits.

And the American people are encouraged to treat every abuse as a partisan question rather than a constitutional one.

That is the trap.

The police state survives because Americans have been conditioned to oppose tyranny only when the other party is responsible for it.

Republicans defend executive power when a Republican occupies the White House. Democrats defend it when a Democrat is president. Both parties promise reform. Neither dismantles the machinery.

This is why merely replacing one president with another will not make America free again.

Freedom cannot depend on finding a benevolent ruler.

The Constitution was not written on the assumption that good people would always hold power. It was written because power corrupts, government officials lie, institutions protect themselves and rulers invariably insist that whatever they do is necessary.

Yet constitutional limits are not self-enforcing. Congress must defend its powers. The courts must issue rulings the government cannot evade or ignore. Public officials must refuse unlawful commands. Journalists must expose abuses rather than become consumed by spectacle. The people must withdraw their consent from leaders who treat the Constitution as a dare.

Otherwise, the Constitution becomes little more than a catalogue of restrictions the president has learned he can violate without consequence.

That is the larger pattern obscured by the hourly barrage of outrage, mania and political theater.

Cross a line.

Wait.

If Congress hesitates, the courts delay, officials comply and the public moves on, the line was never real.

Then cross another.

As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, constitutional limits mean nothing when the institutions entrusted with enforcing them refuse to act.

The greatest danger is not that Trump keeps testing the limits.

It is that the institutions entrusted with enforcing those limits keep failing the test.

WC: 2721

ABOUT JOHN W. WHITEHEAD

Constitutional attorney and author John W. Whitehead is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute. His most recent books are the best-selling Battlefield America: The War on the American People, the award-winning A Government of Wolves: The Emerging American Police State, and a debut dystopian fiction novel, The Erik Blair Diaries. Whitehead can be contacted at staff@rutherford.org. Nisha Whitehead is the Executive Director of The Rutherford Institute. Information about The Rutherford Institute is available at www.rutherford.org.