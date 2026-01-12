Below will be a recent column by John and Nisha Whitehead for The Rutherford Institute, and also available on their Substack, posted with their permission.

Stop the Steal: Projection, Retaliation, and the Theft of Our Republic

John & Nisha Whitehead

January 06, 2026

“The demagogue is one who preaches doctrines he knows to be untrue to men he knows to be idiots... His public life is an endless series of evasions and false pretences. He is willing to embrace any issue, however idiotic, that will get him votes, and he is willing to sacrifice any principle, however sound, that will lose them for him… He may be, on the one hand, a cross-roads idler striving to get into the State Legislature … or he may be, on the other, the President of the United States.”—H. L. Mencken

There’s an old saying that when you point a finger at someone, there are three fingers pointing back at you.

It’s what psychologists refer to as projection—the act of accusing others of the very misconduct one is engaged in.

While politicians of all political stripes are guilty of projection, Donald Trump, aptly dubbed a “master of projection,” could teach a master class in accusing others of wrongdoing of which he is guilty.

Trump has repeatedly framed himself as a victim of corruption while weaponizing the machinery of government for personal, political, and financial gain. He rails against censorship while threatening journalists, blacklisting law firms, and punishing dissenters. He decries political persecution while using federal power to retaliate against critics and whistleblowers, condemning ‘rigged systems’ even as he stacks courts, rewrites rules, and demands loyalty over law.

Nowhere is this hypocrisy more evident than in Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign—a slogan that metastasized into a violent assault on democratic norms and culminated in a riot when Trump’s supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the electoral votes in an election Trump lost.

Five years after January 6, we find ourselves navigating a strange and dangerous new reality:

Stop the steal, indeed.

Trump’s second term has become a painful lesson in what it looks like when a government of the people, by the people, and for the people is stolen out from under them—and replaced by a government of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich.

This is not governance.

It is projection weaponized, retaliation normalized, and Orwellian doublespeak elevated to official policy.

This pattern of projection becomes most dangerous when it targets the democratic process itself.

Trump’s obsession with election fraud masks a quieter, more consequential theft: the deliberate manipulation of the electoral system.

While endlessly warning that elections are “rigged,” Donald Trump and his allies have worked aggressively to redraw voting districts, restructure election rules, and manipulate the electoral map ahead of the 2026 midterms—not to reflect the will of the people, but to predetermine outcomes.

This is not election security. It is election control.

By reshaping districts and rewriting rules while crying fraud, Trump accuses others of stealing elections while quietly rigging the system himself.

In a striking escalation of this pattern, Trump has even floated the idea of canceling future elections—suggesting that the 2026 midterms might not need to be held, then quickly backpedaling by framing the comments as rhetorical or directed at political opponents.

This is a familiar pattern.

Trump has repeatedly floated radical or unconstitutional ideas as jokes, hypotheticals, or provocations—only to later advance versions of those same ideas as policy, talking points, or executive actions once public shock has worn off and resistance has softened.

What begins as rhetorical trial balloons often reemerges as governance by fiat.

Even when cloaked in bravado, sarcasm, or faux humor, the effect is the same: undermining public confidence in free and fair elections while signaling that democratic rules are negotiable when they obstruct the pursuit of power. If elections can be dismissed whenever outcomes are inconvenient, the very premise of self-government collapses.

When projection can no longer justify control, it serves another purpose: deflection.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Trump’s repeated invocations of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump has loudly and insistently suggested—often without evidence—that his political enemies are implicated in Epstein’s crimes, while portraying himself as untouched by the scandal. Yet Trump remains one of Epstein’s most documented, long-standing associates, appearing repeatedly in photographs, flight records, and contemporaneous accounts over many years.

Rather than confronting those facts, Trump has weaponized the Epstein narrative to redirect scrutiny outward—smearing opponents and turning a scandal about elite impunity into a partisan cudgel.

Once again, accusation substitutes for accountability, and projection becomes a means of obscuring uncomfortable truths.

The same misdirection appears in Trump’s attacks on age and fitness for office.

Despite his relentless attacks on President Joe Biden over his health and cognitive capacity, Trump has sidestepped legitimate questions about his own mental and physical state, refusing meaningful transparency about his age-related stamina, fatigue, and fitness.

The result is not accountability, but misdirection: a calculated effort to shift attention away from the president’s own condition by casting doubt on an opponent’s, depriving voters of consistent standards for evaluating those entrusted with immense power.

Projection does not stop at home.

While posturing as an isolationist intent on “ending endless wars,” Trump has embraced the role of global enforcer and expansionist. He polices other nations, threatens intervention, and wields economic and military power to coerce compliance, all while insisting that America must retreat from international responsibility. He condemns foreign governments for repression while excusing—or replicating—those same abuses at home. And now he has seemingly embraced a “Donroe Doctrine” vision of seizing control of much of the western hemisphere.

He proclaims “America First” while routinely putting his own wealth, interests, and political advantage first—leveraging foreign policy, trade, and diplomacy for personal and partisan gain.

Even Trump’s economic nationalism relies on doublespeak. He touts “Made in America” while outsourcing production, importing materials, and profiting from overseas manufacturing.

Trump’s projection reaches its most cynical form in his appropriation of Christianity and the language of peace. While proclaiming himself the defender of Christianity, Trump has presided over the dismantling of charitable programs, social supports, and humanitarian protections that reflect the principles for which Jesus lived and died: compassion for the poor, mercy for the vulnerable, and humility before power.

What is preached as faith is practiced as vengeance.

At the same time, Trump styles himself a “peace president” even as his administration has carried out military strikes that killed civilians abroad and expanded the reach of the American military industrial complex.

In this way, peace becomes a slogan emptied of meaning, while violence is rebranded as strength.

This, too, is projection: claiming moral authority while betraying moral obligation; invoking faith while hollowing it out; declaring peace while sowing destruction.

Perhaps no slogan better captures Trump’s reliance on projection than his long-running promise to “drain the swamp.”

Trump rose to power by portraying Washington as a cesspool of corruption—claiming he alone could cleanse government of self-dealing elites and entrenched interests. Yet once in office, he did not drain the swamp; he moved into it, expanded it, and placed himself at its epicenter. Lobbyists, donors, political loyalists, and corporate insiders flourished, while public office became a vehicle for enrichment and favoritism.

What Trump labeled corruption in others became standard practice in his own administration.

The rhetoric of reform masked the transformation of government into a pay-to-play enterprise where access, immunity, and influence were rewards for loyalty.

“Drain the swamp” was never a promise of reform: it was a warning about who would control it.

All of this points to a single conclusion: the greatest theft of the Trump era was not a stolen election, but the systematic dismantling of the constitutional republic itself.

Over the past year alone, the administration has rewritten the rules of governance—discarding constitutional guardrails whenever they interfered with power, profit, or political revenge.

Rights were stolen by eroding First Amendment protections and criminalizing dissent.

Due process was stolen through detention without trial and punishment based on speech.

Representative government was stolen by sidelining Congress and ruling by executive fiat.

Public resources were stolen through pay-to-play politics and corporate favoritism.

Accountability was stolen by shielding allies while weaponizing law enforcement against critics.

One by one, the pillars of constitutional government were stripped for parts.

The courts were transformed from checks on power into ideological enforcement mechanisms.

Checks and balances were treated as obstacles rather than obligations.

Loyalty to the president replaced loyalty to the Constitution.

Trump stole our rights by eroding First Amendment protections, chilling protest, and criminalizing dissent under the guise of “national security” and “law and order.” Speech became suspect. Assembly became dangerous. Political opposition was recast as extremism. The freedoms meant to protect a free people were reframed as threats to government authority.

Trump stole due process through indefinite detention, speech-based targeting, and punishment without trial. Individuals were detained, surveilled, or punished not for crimes committed, but for ideas expressed, associations maintained, or beliefs held. Guilt was assumed. Legal protections were delayed, denied, or discarded.

Trump stole representative government by concentrating power in the executive branch and treating constitutional limits as inconveniences rather than obligations. Agencies were weaponized. Civil servants were purged. Loyalty to the president replaced loyalty to the Constitution. Government ceased to function as a public trust and instead became an instrument of control.

Trump stole public resources through pay-to-play politics, corporate favoritism, and self-serving deals that enriched political insiders at public expense. Taxpayer dollars, government contracts, regulatory favors, and public lands were leveraged not for the common good, but for private profit and political advantage.

Trump stole accountability by shielding allies from prosecution, issuing selective pardons, and turning law enforcement into a tool of political enforcement. Friends were protected. Critics were punished. The rule of law—meant to apply equally to all—became conditional, transactional, and partisan.

This was not mismanagement. It was not incompetence. It was not chaos.

It was theft—methodical, deliberate, and ideological.

As I make clear in Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, this is the real theft.

Not ballots, but liberty. Not elections, but constitutional government.

Not democracy undermined in secret, but a republic dismantled in plain sight by those entrusted to preserve it.

“Stop the Steal” was never a warning. It was a confession.

