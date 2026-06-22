Seth Hancock Reports

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Larry Kaifesh's avatar
Larry Kaifesh
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All by design ... who do you think is going to finance the clean up and who will get the contracts? The same satanic pedophile globalists, which are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis who started the war of choice to begin with.

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