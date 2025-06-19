Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was interviewed by Tucker Carlson and provided us with a look at what a deranged bloodthirsty man he is and his willingness to pervert and twist the words of God to justify his madness.

Just a reminder on who Cruz is, he is someone who interviewed Elon Musk recently as they tried to sell an AI communist utopia. So, pretty much, Cruz is a fool.

Carlson exposed that Ted Cruz doesn’t know anything about the nation he wants us to destroy. Cruz admits America is involved without a Constitutional declaration from Congress. Cruz also regurgitates unproven claims of Iran trying to assasinate Donald Trump.

Most galling was Cruz’s perversion of Scripture to justify his blood lust.

Cruz said that “as a Christian” we must slaughter Iranians on behalf of the modern Zionist state of Israel because we’re “Biblically commanded to support Israel.” He says the Bible states: “Those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed.”

Actually, the Bible does not state that at all. Cruz is twisting Genesis 12:3 which clearly states that God will “bless those who bless” Abram and curse those that curse Abram. It is clearly, in context which you can read the link above, about Abram and the people of that time.

Chuck Baldwin wrote:

“News Flash: Israel is NOT a Jewish state; it is a Zionist state. Judaism is NOT the Old Covenant religion of Jehovah; it is the antichrist religion of the Pharisees. The promise to Abraham in Genesis 12:3 is NOT fulfilled in the State of Israel; it was fulfilled in Jesus Christ (Galatians 3:16). There is NO promised blessing on America for blessing the antichrist Zionist State of Israel; in fact, you fellows are helping to bring God’s curse upon America for leading the nation into supporting the atheistic, antichrist State of Israel and for willingly participating in its acts of international war crimes, murder and genocide.”

I wonder what Ted Cruz does with this Scripture:

But if you or your sons at all turn from following Me, and do not keep My commandments and My statutes which I have set before you, but go and serve other gods and worship them, then I will cut off Israel from the land which I have given them; and this house which I have consecrated for My name I will cast out of My sight. Israel will be a proverb and a byword among all peoples. And as for this house, which is exalted, everyone who passes by it will be astonished and will hiss, and say, ‘Why has the Lord done thus to this land and to this house?’ Then they will answer, ‘Because they forsook the Lord their God, who brought their fathers out of the land of Egypt, and have embraced other gods, and worshiped them and served them; therefore the Lord has brought all this calamity on them.’”—1 Kings 9:6-9 [emphasis added]

What’s so disgusting about this is Cruz is using the Bible as a political prop for his worldy ambitions. We are called to be in the world, not of the world.

Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him.—1 John 2:15 Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.—Romans 12:2

Now, let’s just look at America’s “blessings” for supporting the modern Zionist state of Israel.

We’ve seen a skyrocketing debt from tens of billions prior to the creation of the modern Zionist state of Israel to $37 trillions today. We’ve seens tens of millions, maybe hundreds of millions, of babies slaughtered in the womb. We’ve seen the rise of sodomy. We’re witnessing a technocratic takeover and the U.S. dollar collapsing. We’ve seen the American people become entitled and dumbed down. And we watch our tax dollars prop up a welfare, socialist state in Israel that loves abortion and sodomy, spits on Christians and has built a massive spy state that has been brought home to us.

With that, I will provide a post from Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Senator Ted Cruz, the “Leading Defender of Israel in the U.S.” Tells Tucker Carlson Why we Should Attack Iran

June 18, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The United States stands on the brink of WWIII as U.S. President Donald Trump must decide whether or not to directly participate in Israel’s attacks against Iran.

Trump is not in an easy position, because he has apparently told Israel that the U.S. would back them which allegedly gave the green light for Israel to start bombing Iran with U.S. bombs.

However, there does not appear to be much support among Americans to enter this war, including among some of Trump’s own cabinet members, so he risks fracturing his MAGA support base.

I don’t follow Tucker Carlson, but a sit down interview he just had with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz about why the U.S. should enter into this war has several clips going viral on social media.

This video is just short of 7 minutes, and if you want to understand the mindset of a Zionist, especially one in such a position of power as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz from Texas, then this is a video you are going to want to watch.

[video link]

Notice how Ted Cruz is proud of his support of Israel, stating that his intention was “to be the leading defender of Israel in the U.S. Senate” when he was elected 13 years ago.

This should make him one of the leading experts on Israel in the U.S. Government, correct?

And yet Tucker showed to the whole nation that Ted Cruz DOES NOT EVEN KNOW BASIC FACTS ABOUT IRAN, the country he wants to annihilate by bombing them! He doesn’t even know how many people live there, and what the makeup is of its ethnic population.

But even more amazingly, he uses theology to justify the reason to commit mass murder in Iran, incorrectly using the Bible to try and justify war and mass murder.

As I have written many times, this phrase that is quoted ad nauseam by Zionist American Christian politicians in the U.S. – “Blessed are those who Bless Israel” – does not even exist in the Bible!

The phrase was used for the Hebrew man named Abraham in Genesis 12:

The LORD had said to Abram, “Leave your country, your people and your father’s household and go to the land I will show you. I will make you into a great nation and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” (Genesis 12:1-3)

Israel was the name given to one of Abraham’s grandson’s, Jacob, more than 100 years later.

Then the man said, “Your name will no longer be Jacob, but Israel, because you have struggled with God and with men and have overcome.” (Genesis 32:28)

Abraham had other sons as well, including Jacob’s twin brother, Esau, who was NOT blessed.

This promise to Abraham that he would be blessed is repeated later in Genesis:

Indeed I will greatly bless you, and I will greatly multiply your seed as the stars of the heavens and as the sand, which is on the seashore; and your seed shall possess the gate of their enemies. And in your seed all the nations of the earth shall be blessed, because you have obeyed My voice.” (Genesis 22:17-18)

The Apostle Paul, writing in the New Testament, refers to this verse and the fact that the word for “seed”, which some English translations use the word “offspring”, is in the singular, NOT the plural, and only referred to one person: Jesus Christ.

The promises were spoken to Abraham and to his seed. The Scripture does not say “and to seeds,” meaning many people, but “and to your seed,” meaning one person, who is Christ. (Galatians 3:16)

Senator Ted Cruz does not even know what the Bible actually says, but he supports risking the United States to bomb a country he knows almost nothing about based on his own misinterpretation of the Bible, which I assume he has actually never even read.

Sadly, he represents about 99.99% of American Christians today who are cheering the U.S. to risk Americans’ lives to go bomb a country they know almost nothing about.

The term Paul used to describe the Zionists of his day was “bewitched,” a Satanic spell cast upon them. See:

New BRICS Banknote Unveiled in Russia Today

New BRICS Banknote Unveiled in Russia Today

[video link]

A new BRICS banknote was unveiled at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia today.

It is backed by the New Development Bank in Shanghai, China. More and more countries are now abandoning the U.S. dollar.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. “The world can move on without the United States”

Sayyed Khamenei warns of dire consequences if US joins war on Iran

From Al Mayadeed:

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, warned the United States on Wednesday against engaging militarily in support of the Israeli occupation’s war on Iran, threatening that such a move would “bring forth repercussions they could never mend.” “The Americans should know that any military intervention will have irreparable consequences for them,” Sayyed Khamenei said, adding that “the US knows that intervention in Israeli aggression on Iran will leave them damaged far more than they could do to Iran.” He described US involvement as a clear indication of the Israeli occupation’s strategic weakness, saying, “The United States’ involvement in the aggression alongside the Israeli entity is an indication of the entity’s weakness.” Sayyed Khamenei firmly stated that “the Americans must know that the Iranian people will not surrender or submit to dictates and threats,” emphasizing Iran’s policy of reciprocal defense: “War will be met with war, bombardment with bombardment, strikes with strikes.”

Lock downs “like COVID” continue in Israel and Iran

[People take shelter in a parking lot in Tel Aviv amid a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets on June 17, 2025. (Menahem Kahana / AFP – Source.)]

Everyday life for Israelis and Iranians now resembles the days of COVID. Work from home, no schools open, only small gatherings, be near bomb shelters or places of cover.

Besides the loss of life, the economic impacts are going to be huge.

Is this kind of lifestyle coming back to the U.S. if Trump drags the U.S. into this war?

From Times of Israel:

Six days into Israel’s military operation in Iran, the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command said Wednesday it was easing some of the restrictions imposed on civilians at the outbreak of the conflict, allowing workplaces to resume activities and permitting small gatherings. However, schools are to remain closed nationwide until further notice, which will likely prevent many parents of young children from returning to their jobs.

From MintPress News:

Professor Marandi is currently in Tehran and has survived several days of Israeli attacks. The situation in the capital, he told Mintcast host Mnar Adley, is calm. “Many people have left the city of Tehran because the government has made it sort of like COVID, where people work from home, and a lot of people are on vacation. So a lot of shops are closed. I think that will be the case for the next few days,” he said.

