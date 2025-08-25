Give no regard to mediums and familiar spirits; do not seek after them, to be defiled by them: I am the Lord your God.—Leviticus 19:31 And the person who turns to mediums and familiar spirits, to prostitute himself with them, I will set My face against that person and cut him off from his people.—Leviticus 20:6

I recently watched a video, posted above, from the YouTube channel Magical Mystery Church which focuses attention on exposing the infiltration of the occult and New Age practices into modern American churches.

In the video was reference to a Cold War-era CIA program called Project Stargate. Considering it bears the same name as a new program announced by Donald Trump at the beginning of his second term in the White House, it might be a good time to look at this program.

On Project Stargate, it was/is a government-funded program to investigate psychic capabilities such as remote viewing, telepathy and precognition, according to a Medium report.

Medium reported:

“For over two decades, the U.S. government funded research into the potential use of psychic abilities. The Origins of Project Stargate Project Stargate was part of a broader collection of programs initiated during the Cold War, when the United States and the Soviet Union competed for dominance in every conceivable domain; military, technological, and even paranormal. In the 1970s, intelligence reports suggested that the Soviet Union was investing heavily in psychic research. Fearing a ‘psychic gap,’ the CIA began exploring whether psychic phenomena, particularly remote viewing (the ability to perceive distant locations or events without physical presence), could be weaponized. The project went through several iterations under different names — SCANATE, GONDOLA WISH, GRILL FLAME, and others — before being consolidated as Stargate in the 1990s.”

The core methods investigated included “remote viewing” in which so-called “remote viewers” sat in quiet rooms to see what is happening in distant locations, “precognition” in which participants would attempt to predict future events and “telepathy/psychokinesis” to see if humans could move objects with their minds.

The CIA published findings of the project in 2002.

This isn’t the lone occult or demonic activity from the American government. The CIA is known for running many projects such as the torture-based mind control Project Monarch, the brainwashing experiments under Project MKUltra and the control of the media to manipulate the masses through Operation Mockingbird.

The FBI is known to use numerology. Remember the 2009 movie The Men Who Stare at Goats? You might not. It didn’t do great at the box office. I didn’t see it, so I can’t say whether it’s worth a watch or not. But it was about the U.S. military employing psychic powers as a weapon during the Iraq War. While it was satire, it was based on a real program by the military.

This is all wicked and evil stuff. And our government has been engaging in it for decades. And it continues to today.

Just in March of this year, the CIA claimed it has located the Ark of the Covenant through use of psychics under the Sun Streak project.

Very interesting this focus on the Ark of the Covenant early on in Trump 2.0 as Trump himself apparently has an obsession with it as he had a replica on display at Mar-a-Lago prior to his selection which CONservatives were giddy to be seen with.

Brian Shilhavy wrote:

“Israeli journalist Alex Traiman wrote an article that appeared in many Jewish news publications last week, announcing that a new Ark of The Covenant replica, matching the ancient one that once was in the Tabernacle and in the first Jewish Temple in Jerusalem as described in the Old Testament scriptures, was now on display in Jerusalem…. This new Ark of The Covenant was mainly built in the United States, and after it was completed, it was delivered to the home of Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence, before it was taken to Israel to visit sites there, and finally ending up in Jerusalem in recent days.”

Speaking of strange things at Mar-a-Lago, did you see the goat statue that was on display with golden gonads and with “In Trump we Trust” currency all over it?

As noted, the occult and demonic practices by our government has gone on for decades meaning Democrat and Republican administrations alike have been allowing such wickedness to continue.

But, as Shilhavy noted, the “conservative Christians” appear “too ignorant to even understand… they are under a Satanic spell” as most continue to follow their idol Trump who is ratcheting up these occult practices.

As I wrote near the top, Project Stargate is practically the exact name as Trump’s artificial “intelligence” (AI), the Stargate Project. Are these the same project, just with a new focus?

Elon Musk, Trump’s on-again/off-again boyfriend, said in 2014 that “we are summoning the demons” with AI. And he now is selling a communist utopia from AI that is being bought by CONservative politicians.

Elon Musk Says 'We Are Summoning The Demon' With Artificial Intelligence

The Stargate Project website states its is a four-year plan “starting from Texas to build next-generation AI computing infrastructure, advancing American leadership in AI and generating massive economic benefits.”

And you know what? The earliest adopters are almost all “red states.” Jessica Rojas found that AI data centers are already active in Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin with data centers under construction in Oklahoma, Wyoming, Ohio, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. They are planned for Idaho, Kentucky, South Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Rojas wrote:

“These aren’t just ‘data centers.’ They’re AI surveillance hubs with power demands bigger than entire cities… all being dropped across America with zero public vote. Question is -why do they need THIS much computing power on U.S. soil, all at once?”

A few weeks back, I wrote about the technocracy being built at warp speed under Trump. Included was the massive amounts of water and energy these AI data centers are consuming.

In Texas, where they are facing droughts, mankind is taking a back seat to AI as citizens are being told to use less water. Of course, the technocrats don’t need to cut back on their water consumption for their AI facilities.

The Austin Chronicle reported:

“The average, midsized data center uses 300,000 gallons of water a day, roughly the use of a thousand homes. Larger data centers might use 4.5 million gallons a day, depending on their type of water cooling system. Austin has 47 such data centers, while the Dallas-Fort Worth area hosts the majority in Texas at 189. It’s been difficult for HARC and experts like Robert Mace, executive director of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, to extract transparent water usage reports from data centers. ‘Their use could be horrific relative to local use, or it could be extremely minimal,’ Mace said. In a white paper to be released this month, HARC estimates that data centers in Texas will consume 49 billion gallons of water in 2025. They also project that by 2030, that number could rise up to 399 billion gallons, or 6.6% of total water use in Texas. Most data centers use an evaporative cooling system, in which the servers’ heat is absorbed by water. The heat is then removed from the water through evaporation, causing the water to be lost as vapor in the air. The cooler water then goes back through the machines, and this loop is regularly topped off with fresh water. After all, evaporation renders the water saltier and unusable after four or five cycles. ‘Then they dump the water, and it goes down the sewer,’ Mace said. This water loss is significant when, even after the devastating flooding earlier this month, nearly a quarter of the state remains in drought conditions. The Texas Water Development Board, the governor-appointed board in charge of drafting the State Water Plan every five years, will release their next plan in 2027. But according to Cook, data centers are not being taken into account when calculating projected state water use for the 2027 plan, and thus in calculating how much additional water we need to conserve and produce to have enough for Texans.”

From a practical level, the AI infrastructure is a monster that will eat up our energy and drink up our water. And it is all based on false hopes and lies. AI is not intelligent. It is a control machine for our digital prisons.

On a spiritual level, we may very well be summoning demons and following the occult while turning our backs on the one true God. Can “conservative Christians” see this? Do they have any ounce of discernment?

Presently, it appears not. But one can hope they’ll start to wake up to the conman Trump and his technocracy.