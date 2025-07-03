The above film is a documentary released last month. I just finished watching it and encourage everyone to take the time to watch it themselves.

In short, I would describe it as a warning cry to wake people up to the technocracy that is building up all around us and the need for us to stand against it.

From the documentary’s website:

“In fiction and fact, there have always been people and organizations with ambitions to control the world. And now the oligarchs who pull the strings of finance and power finally have the tools to achieve their global objectives; omnipresent surveillance, artificial intelligence, digital currency and ultimately digital identities. The potential for social control of our lives and minds is alarmingly real.



The plan has been decades in the making and has seen infiltration of Governments, local councils, big business, civil society, the media and, crucially, education. A ceaseless push for a new reality, echoing Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, or George Orwell’s 1984.



The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future examines the digital prison which awaits us if we do not push back right now. How your food, energy, money, travel and even your access to the internet could be limited and controlled; how financial power is strangling democracy and how global institutions like the World Health Organization are commandeered to champion ideological and fiscal objectives.



The centerpiece is man-made climate change and with it, the race to Net Zero. Both are encapsulated in the United Nations and its Agenda 2030. A force for good? Or ‘a blank check for totalitarian global control’?”

Don Via Jr. wrote:

Related to this technocratic buildup is Donald Trump recently appointing four rich Big Tech technocrats to top military ranks, lieutenant colonels. These newly appointed lieutenant colonels, who have no military experience, come from Meta (Facebook), OpenAI and Palantir.

The Grayzone reported:

“On June 13, the Army announced the creation of Detachment 201, otherwise known as the ‘Executive Innovation Corps,’ which it describes as ‘a new initiative designed to fuse cutting-edge tech expertise with military innovation.’ Four ultra-wealthy executives from top tech companies were sworn in to the unit ahead of President Trump’s heavily promoted military parade, which was itself sponsored by Palantir. The Army’s top spokesman declared that Detachment 201 was ‘being created to bring in tech innovation executives leaders to help the Army” with the recruitment and the subsequent training of “tech focused people.’ ‘By bringing private-sector know-how into uniform, Det. 201 is supercharging efforts like the Army Transformation Initiative, which aims to make the force leaner, smarter, and more lethal,’ the Army wrote in an official statement.”

The piece goes on to note that Palantir has been the top performing stock in the S&P 500 this year thanks to Trump’s massive contract for Palantir to gather and centralize all Americans’ data.

The Grayzone reported that Palantir “enjoys unfettered access to the sensitive data of citizens in countries from the US to the UK. With customers including the Department of Defense, CIA, NSA, FBI, ICE, and the Special Operations Command, Palantir has become a one-stop shop for weaponized AI-based data analysis. Amid the ruins of the national security state’s obsessive search for enemies overseas, Palantir built a reputation for being both user-friendly and slavishly obedient to the military establishment.”

Alex Karp, Palantir’s CEO, has described the company as “here to disrupt… and when it’s necessary, to scare enemies, and on occasion, kill them.”

Karp has also said that “bad times are very good for Palantir because we build products… that are built for danger.”

Chuck Baldwin in his sermon this past Sunday noted: “Well, if bad times are good for Palantir, then you know that Palantir wants more bad times because the worse the times are, the better it is for Palantir. And they're not afraid to say this publicly.”

Baldwin added:

“Four businessmen, no military experience whatsoever, no training, have been sworn in as lieutenant colonels in the US Army following the creation of a special unit created for rich big tech mavens seeking military leadership roles. So, now we have the technocrats being sworn in as lieutenant colonels in the US Army, making the technocracy and the military one and the same. So, Trump is merging the technocrats with the US military giving the technocrats military authority…. We will never end the wars because people at Palantir and the technocrats and the military-industrial complex, at Boeing and Raytheon and all the rest… they don't want peace. They don't make money unless there's war. The war profiteers are fomenting war constantly to increase their own financial profits…. Old covenant evangelicals never met a war they didn't like, never met a war they didn't support. They are as much in bed with the war profiteers as any group of people in our country, bamboozling people in the congregations across America selling war all of the time from the pulpits. They are part of the problem with this infatuation that America has with war.”

It's being done publicly, in front of us all. And there is no pushback at all.

Wake up and push back.

