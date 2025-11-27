Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.—1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 Continue earnestly in prayer, being vigilant in it with thanksgiving.—Colossians 4:2 I will praise the Lord according to His righteousness, And will sing praise to the name of the Lord Most High.—Psalm 7:17 The Lord is my strength and my shield; My heart trusted in Him, and I am helped; Therefore my heart greatly rejoices, And with my song I will praise Him.—Psalm 28:7 Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever.—Psalm 107:1 Oh, give thanks to the God of heaven! For His mercy endures forever.—Psalm 136:26

As has been the case the last three years since starting this Substack, I remain pessimistic about the future of America.

Did you know that they’re still publishing covid maps so the gullible people can plan their holiday travels accordingly? And now we have them pushing the bird flu scare, according to The Off-Guardian.

So, it truly is the lie that never ends.

We have an authoritarian government that pushes fear campaign after fear campaign to get the people to willingly give up their liberty.

Andrew Napolitano wrote:

“America today would terrify the Founding Fathers. Armed troops roam the streets of major cities, masked government agents arrest people without probable cause and disrupt the public speech that the president hates and fears, and the president kills foreigners on the high seas whom he says might commit crimes should their small speedboats miraculously make it 1,500 miles to the United States.”

We’ve got an economy that is constantly teetering on the brink of collapse, propped up solely of fake hype from a carnival barker and fake money.

We’ve got an entitled American public is full of narcissism and dependency.

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“Of course, as we all know, Thanksgiving has just become this shell holiday for most people because they are “waxen rich” and ‘they are waxen fat’ (Jeremiah 5:37-28), having so much excess and junk piling up it’s insane: buying for the sake buying, garbage they don’t even like anyways, just to impress random strangers and fill their empty void of nothing because they have no fear of God Almighty; as Romans 1:21 perfectly describes, ‘Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.’ We know of course that American’s and Western wealth is not even real, as most of it was purchased with debt with fiat paper or a credit card; which is what is perfectly described in Revelation 3:14-22 and the Laodicean church. Americans have become so spoiled rotten, unthankful and entitled, that the calls to scrap Thanksgiving and call it something else continues to grow.”

Babies continue to be slaughtered in the womb, attacks on our free speech continue coming from all sides, sodomite mirage (marriage) is accepted by most and the American Corporate Church appeases the world rather than speak the truth and glorify God.

To top it off, so many professing Christians are under so much deception that they continue to place false hope in a fake savior to save them from collapse. And this unplaced faith is being used to bring forth the digital gulags that the undiscerning masses refuse to see.

So, my pessimism persists. What is there to be thankful?

Well, a ton. In fact, I’m thankful for everything that I have but do not deserve.

Despite my pessimism, I also understand I have been given more than I deserve from God. In all things, good and bad, we need to remember to thank God who gave us life and gave us liberty. No matter how much the government and politicians and bureaucrats try to destroy our freedoms, we still have them. It’s just a matter of us using them.

I say again, as I did last year, we use this Thanksgiving as a reminder that all that we have has been given by God. I say that we use this Thanksgiving as a reminder that we should be giving God thanks every day.

I’m pessimistic about the future in this life, but I’m always optimistic knowing that I am saved by God’s grace through faith in Jesus Christ as my Savior. And maybe if Americans start to have a little gratitude, they will humble themselves to understand that we are responsible for our own demise. And then maybe we can start cleaning things up and turn the pessimistic future into a positive one.

So, I’m thankful to God for my life, my family and friends. I’m thankful that God has given us all the ability of discernment. And I’m thankful that I use my God-given discernment to seek truth, no matter how much that discernment leads me to a pessimistic view of the future.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving, and remember to be grateful for everything you have.

Washington’s Proclamation

I’ll conclude with President George Washington’s 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation: