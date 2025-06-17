"We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government."—David Rockefeller at the 1991 Bilderberg Meeting

The 71st annual meeting of the Bilderberg Group just wrapped up. The annual secretive meeting, which began in 1954, of “global leaders” was held June 12-15 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Among the list of American participants were the co-founders of Palantir, Peter Thiel and Alex Karp. Palantir is the spy company Donald Trump recently signed a deal to create a massive database to centralize all the data of Americans.

Others included poison pushers like Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla, politicians, Trump regime officials and mainstream media narrative pushers.

The full list of American participants from the Bilderberg website:

Abrams, Stacey (USA), CEO, Sage Works Production

Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic

Baker, James H. (USA), Former Director, Office of Net Assessment, Department of Defense

Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Clark, Jack (USA), Co-Founder & Head of Policy, Anthropic PBC

Crawford, Kate (USA), Professor and Senior Principal Researcher, USC and Microsoft Research

Donahue, Christopher (USA), Commander, US Army Europe and Africa

Eberstadt, Nicholas N. (USA), Henry Wendt Scholar in Political Economy, AEI

Fraser, Jane (USA), CEO, Citigroup

Friedman, Thomas L. (USA), Foreign Affairs Columnist, The New York Times

Harrington, Kevin (USA), Senior Director for Strategic Planning, NSC

Heinrichs, Rebeccah (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Hobson, Mellody (USA), Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments LLC

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Kratsios, Michael (USA), Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chair, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Lighthizer, Robert (USA), Chair, Center for American Trade

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft Corporation

Paparo, Samuel (USA), Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command

Schimpf, Brian (USA), Co-Founder & CEO, Anduril Industries

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Executive Chair and CEO, Relativity Space Inc

Smith, Jason (USA), Member of Congress

Suleyman, Mustafa (USA), CEO, Microsoft AI

Summers, Lawrence (USA), Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC

Zakaria, Fareed (USA), Host, Fareed Zakaria GPS

Among the topics of this year’s meeting were “Depopulation and Migration” as well as the “US Economy.”

Why would “leaders” of foreign nations be talking about the American economy? Why are they talking about “depopulation”?

These topics are being discussed as war with Iran on behalf of the genocidal Netanyahu regime in Israel appears imminent, more “pandemic” lies continue to be pushed, artificial “intelligence” is being shoved down our throats, the digital prison is being built, promises of more mRNA poison, etc.

Speaking of depopulation and Pfizer’s Bourla in attendance, a reminder that the experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon Trump shot (including Pfizer, Moderna, J&J) remains the deadliest poison produced by the Big Government-Big Pharma relationship. The most recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the CDC, shows 38,615 American deaths reported by the covid jabs as of April 25, 2025. The CDC itself has admitted an undercount in VAERS by a factor of at least 6.5X while the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has independently found the undercount being a factor of about 41X. That puts the likely number of deaths by covid jabs somewhere between 250,998 and 1,583,215. If you take Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s (RFK) 2019 calculation of 100X for the MMR shot deaths, it’s 3,861,500 deaths which isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Oh, but RFK is now on the Donald Trump team and now shilling for the MMR shot he warned against just a few short years ago. And he now calls “Operation Warp Speed” an “extraordinary accomplishment.”

Press for Truth provided on-the-ground coverage of this year’s meeting:

