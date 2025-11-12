“Far too many have been conditioned from birth to blindly serve, and to see anything else as an affront to what this country represents. Yet this nation has not represented what it claims for quite some time, which is why I do what I do, to awaken those lost in the lies to the reality that their loyalties have been hijacked by those who care nothing for the love we share of this country’s core values. Whether or not these core values were ever truly practiced by this nation’s founders, they have become real for us. This slowly materializing mountain of lies is also why there is such a forceful effort to make holidays like today about glorifying the State and its war efforts, as opposed to those they tricked into carrying them out, and to make those of us saying anything less out to be deceivers and manipulators — truly accusing us of that which they are guilty. This is classic propaganda, in the truest sense of the word. The saddest part is that so many have bought into this; so much so that they do not even know their own history, and then turn around and call those of us still embracing the true values of this country, the enemy, treasonous even…. So, today, all I ask of those of you out there currently recoiling in disgust due to my willingness to speak ill of the country on such a day, is, first, to understand that I am not speaking ill of this country, that is the deception. I love this country. I am speaking ill of those who have deceived the masses, and who seek to use your love of this nation to carry out wars of aggression in your name. Second, to take a step back and simply look at what such blind subservience to those in power (who arrogantly lie to maintain it) has done, both to those in this country and to those around the world who dared to think for themselves.”—Ryan Cristián

Yesterday was Veterans Day. And, as usual, the American public was gaslit by politicians and pundits to cheer on the state, to approve of the war machine and the death and destruction it brings for the profit of the few.

We live in a time of lies, constant deception. And truth is treason in the empire of lies. And unfortunately, the lie that the military fights for our freedom continues.

Now, don’t mistake what I write here as an attack on those who join the military. I believe most have joined over the generations thinking they are doing something noble. But they were lied to. And if we want to support them, we must tell the truth to them. And many of them have awaken to reality after being used as cannon fodder for the war machine.

Laurence Vance wrote:

“The U.S. Army does not defend the United States against aggression, incursion, attack, or invasion by a foreign force or country. It does not defend the country from credible outside threats. It does not secure American borders, guard American shores, patrol American coasts, or watch over American skies. U.S. soldiers do not support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. They do not protect us or keep us safe. They don’t serve the country. They do not defend our freedoms. They don’t fight ‘over there’ so we don’t have to fight ‘over here.’ Instead, the Army and its soldiers fight undeclared, unjust, and immoral wars. They fight unnecessary and senseless wars. They go where they have no business going. They maim and killed foreigners who have never threatened any American. They help to carry out a flawed, reckless, and belligerent U.S. foreign policy. They engage in offense and call it defense. They help to create terrorists, insurgents, and militants because of U.S. military interventions. They invade and occupy other counties. They attack countries that have not attacked the United States. They destroy foreign industry, culture, and infrastructure. They go abroad seeking monsters to destroy. They do the U.S. government’s dirty work.”

I’ll note, we’re not even supposed to have a standing army under the Constitution, which I have written about numerous times.

It is an honorable thing to enlist to actually fight and defend, and possibly die, for your and your families’ freedoms. And because of the propaganda of “American exceptionalism,” men and women enlist in the American military thinking it is an honorable and noble thing.

Unfortunately, that propaganda has gotten too many young Americans killed for unjust wars, not to mention the innocent civilians slaughtered by “American exceptionalism.”

It is neither honorable or noble to kill for bloodthirsty war profiteers. This is not an attack on those who join the military. In fact, the best way to support our troops is to tell them the truth. No matter how much one wants to believe that the American military fights for freedom, it’s just not true.

A look at the rise of the Military Industrial Complex in America, you can see the constant loss of freedom and liberty here at home. The puppet politicians, whose strings are pulled by unelected bureaucrats and contractors, steal our money to fund carnage abroad while using their unjust adventures to destroy our Bill of Rights.

I’m reminded of something Adam Kokesh, a former Marine Corps corporal, said in 2012 as a veteran supporting Ron Paul and opposing the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that he once fought in. Paraphrasing him, he said if you support the troops, you need to start listening to them.

Reality is, the vast majority of those who enlist in the military never see any combat. But those who actually see the front lines, who actually see war up close, they often come back with the most anti-war voices because they find out they are being used as pawns and are not fighting for our freedom.

So, here is what some veterans have to say.

Kokesh, at the 2008 Rally for the Republic, said:

“Thanks to a few neocon, chickenhawk, draft dodgers, I was sent to Fallujah (Iraq) in 2004 with a Marine Corps civil affairs team. And I found out the hard way that the greatest enemies of the Constitution of the United States of America are not to found in the sands of some far-off land but rather right here at home.”

At a 2012 rally in support of Paul, Kokesh said:

“We know that the greatest threat to American security is the current corruption of our government. No politician has ever ended a war. Civil rights were won in this country not by any legislator but by a movement. I have great hope for America, but it comes not from any election. No my hope comes from you. Our tragic love affair with the state has led us to put far too much trust in a government that we thought could improve our lives but has instead come to rule our lives for us. We have become, as a people, like a frightened, battered, beat-down victim of an abusive relationship. A servile, unquestioning, obedient people will always produce tyrants. We must, as a nation, once again embrace defiance, rebellion and resistance.”

Andrew Hayes wrote:

“I’m a veteran. But don’t thank me. For me, it is still Armistice Day. It’s not about thanking a veteran for fighting, but celebrating the truce, the peace, the end of war, and somberly reflecting on the destructiveness, wastefulness, and futility of war. Since 1954, though, we have forgotten these things. Veterans Day has very nearly, if not completely, become a Romanesque sort of holiday to celebrate war and those who make the sacrifice to fight them. But remember: ‘War is the health of the State.’ If you’re a neocon in the style of Dick Cheney, and your fortune depends on the military-industrial complex, it makes perfect sense to celebrate Veterans Day. If you’re anyone else, and you see war as generally a bad thing—something to be avoided—and especially if you are a traditional fiscal conservative who favors limited government and sound money, join me in solemnly observing Armistice Day.”

I came across this video below of a student, Cecilia Dean, interviewing her veteran dad, Samuel Dean, for a class project about his time in the military.

Asked about what he would say to those thinking of joining the military, Samuel Dean said:

“I have advised a number of young men about this, that the military is a corrupting organization. We make it out, at times, to be a pseudo religious organization. And it is not. It is evil at its core, and it will corrupt you. It will demand you to compromise your integrity. And every young man that I’ve talked to afterwards has admitted that they were required to compromise in their faith, just in daily life in the military. You cannot live a true Christian life in the military.”

War’s a racket. It’s the health of the state. To celebrate Veterans Day is to celebrate the war machine.