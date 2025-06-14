[photo source]

“This war, if it comes, with Iran is not necessary. This war is also not just. This war is not worthy of America. We must not sacrifice American lives on foreign soil while American soil thirsts for our attention. We must not trade American prosperity for another state's regional hegemony. While American prosperity deteriorates, we must not abandon America's democratic principles for imperial ambition while those principles, our best hope for justice, fade for lack of devotion…. This is not America first. This is America last. Imagine instead what we might create at home with the trillions this war will cost.”—Col. Doug Macgregor

Benjamin Netanyahu, with American taxpayer funded weapons, has launched an unprovoked attack on Iran.

Israel’s bombing of Iran began on Thursday. The first confirmed death in Iran was a child.

AntiWar.com reported:

“The Israeli military has begun bombing Iran, an attack that could provoke a major, catastrophic war in the region involving the US. Heavy airstrikes have hit the Iranian capital of Tehran, and videos show plumes of smoke rising from the city. Photos also show damaged residential buildings, and deaths of women and children have been reported. Strikes have also hit several provinces across Iran. The IDF said that it has launched ‘dozens’ of airstrikes on Iran in an attack it said is targeting the country’s civilian nuclear program. Iran’s PressTV has reported that strikes hit the Natanz nuclear facility. Israel has also targeted senior Iranian military officials, and Iranian reports say Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been killed. The bombing has also killed several other senior IRGC officials and nuclear scientists. The Mossad reportedly launched sabotage attacks against Iranian air defense systems and missile facilities that coincided with the Israeli airstrikes.”

Iran did launch a retaliatory strike on Israel on Friday. No civilians were reported killed in Iran’s response.

After Israel’s initial strikes, the Donald Trump regime, via Marco Rubio, claimed it was a unilateral strike on Netanyahu’s part:

That statement was obviously a lie to anyone with discernment. Israeli officials immediately touted U.S. involvement (such as refueling Israeli planes), and Trump himself shortly confirmed it. And on Friday, Trump bragged about dead Iranians and threatened there would be more attacks on Iran. It was also obvious Trump knew about the strikes as he evacuated American staff from Middle East posts the day prior to Israel’s attack.

Trump knew about Israel attacks, already threatening 'next' ones

Trump: Israel's Attack on Iran is 'Excellent,' 'There's More to Come'

Trump Praises ‘Excellent’ Israeli Strikes on Iran: A source said Washington provided Tel Aviv with “exquisite” intel for the assault

Report: U.S. Quietly Sent Israel Hundreds of Hellfire Missiles While Touting 'Diplomacy'

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“This time, I believe it is serious and we are now watching the start of the next phase of World War III. Notice how, once again, everything was televised and everyone was prepared to play their part in the script? No surprises there. Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal says it best: ‘When all else fails they take you to war.’ Gregory Mannarino, a contributor for The TJ wrote in a post commenting on this latest pattern: ‘First, financial cracks (stock volatility, debt stress). Then, propaganda surge (media beating war drums). Then, a shock event (false flag or real provoked war). Finally, tighten the control grid (financial lock-up, digital fiat rollout, censorship, martial measures).’ Normally this stuff happens on a weekend, so I guess the money changers needed the markets to fall. At the time of writing this, market futures are sinking and crude oil is rising quickly - which spiked moments before the attack was announced (looks like the insiders knew when to buy). *IF* Iran retaliates by going after American embassies and bases in the region, you can definitely rest assured the United States will fully involve itself in this. More deployments, more weapons, and more draconian spending packages rushed through the Congress and Senate immediately. This will be the new Ukraine and more.”

Brian Shilhavy wrote:

“As the first full day of the conflict between Israel and Iran comes to a close, the bombing between the two countries continues to increase. Much like the surprise drone attacks we saw recently inside of Russia, the warfare tactics of the U.S. and Israel are becoming clearer now. They are basically using espionage and terrorism, powered by American technology, to gain the upper hand against their ‘enemies.’ Failing to defeat the Houthis with what was reportedly a $billion+ military campaign involving ships, bombs, drones and planes, they are now following the blueprint used last year with Israel’s pager and cell phone bombings in Lebanon, as well as using American technology to find the top military leaders, and then assassinating them. It’s called ‘terrorism’, and there can be no doubt now that the U.S. and Israel are the world’s worst terrorist nations. A huge part of these terrorist campaigns is the deliberate use of LIES to deceive their enemies, and that is just what the whole world has witnessed the past few days with President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio. They lied to the American people and to the world, that they were not participating with Israel in these surprise attacks, and that they had tried to talk them out of it. President Trump came out publicly today and admitted that the U.S. was involved the whole time, and that he knew ahead of time about these attacks, as he congratulated the Israeli military.”

A couple notes on Israel’s timing: These strikes come as Netanyahu has been facing efforts to remove him from office. There were massive outages of news apps as Israel attacked Iran. Israel struck Iran as it issued a total siege on the West Bank issuing lockdowns as Netanyahu’s genocide of Palestinians continues.

Brought to you by decades of deception

Of course, Trump had allegedly been negotiating with Iran to come to a peace deal. I never bought that. And now everything coming out suggests I was right.

Still, so many have been easily deceived. How anyone bought that there was a Trump-Netanyahu split is beyond me. As the alleged split was taking place, they were planning this attack. Blasphemous heretic Mike Huckabee was working to keep Netanyahu in office. The U.S. continued to be the lone no vote on UN ceasefire resolution on Gaza. Trump appointed a former Israeli Ministry of Defense to the National Security Council. This was all during his alleged split with Netanyahu. Trump was playing games. He always plays games against the rest of us. Trump is one big PSYOP.

But the deception long predates Trump. It predates Netanyahu as well. There have been decades of lies about Iran. We’ve been told time after time that Iran is years, months, weeks and even days aways from a nuclear weapon. This despite independent weapons inspectors time and time again saying Iran does not have them, including Trump’s own officials.

Meanwhile, Israel has nuclear weapons it is not supposed to have.

Stop this war before it starts

This is likely the start of a much larger conflict. But for now, there have only been strikes by Israel and a justifiable response by Iran.

So, there’s still time for Americans to tell Trump and Congress to stop this war before it starts.

Is there likely a chance to stop it? Trump campaigned on war with Iran. With the exception of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky), the Congress is owned by Israel. So, probably not. But we should still try.

Understand this, the warmongers and bloodthirsty monsters in government aren’t going to put themselves or their families on the line. They want you to send your sons and daughters to die for their unjust wars.

Netanyahu family plans to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack

Whatever happens, use your discernment and don’t be deceived. We are likely to see more psyops and false flags to build support for this unjust war. On the timing of this, just days before Trump’s little military birthday parade that’ll cost Americans nearly $50 million, $16 million alone to repair streets due to tanks rolling through, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near that.

Don’t go along with the lies. Think for yourself.

Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.—1 Peter 5:8

