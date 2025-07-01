Last week, Donald Trump went to bat for war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu demanding Israel’s corruption trial against him be “CANCELLED IMMEDIATELY.’

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that he “was shocked to hear that the State of Israel… is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister” in a lengthy post where he sang the praises of Netanyahu and, of course, himself as well.

It came after Trump said he speaks with Netanyahu “every day,” calling him a “good man” as he egged him on to continue his unprovoked bombing of Iran.

Netanyahu was quick to return the sycophantic praise. The Associated Press reported:

“Netanyahu himself said in a post addressed to Trump that he was ‘deeply moved by your heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people.’”

Of course, it is ironic how Americans of all political stripes like to decry foreign interference in American stripes. The “left” complains about Russian meddling, the “right” whines about Chinese interference. They both ignore Israel’s clear interference in American politics.

Israelis, for their part, don’t like America interfering with their politics either.

From The Jerusalem Post:

“Trump certainly has little or no knowledge about Israel’s legal and judicial systems. However, on the basis of what he is doing to the American legal and judicial systems, he appears to have no qualms about messing around with those of other states as well, if this serves his interests. Furthermore, he doesn’t really care if what he is doing is simply ‘not done’ among civilized democratic states. Several commentators in Israel are guessing that the source of Trump’s information on Netanyahu’s trial, and the person who suggested to him that he call for the end of the trial or for a pardon, is no other than Netanyahu’s eldest son, Yair. Several Israeli legal experts have suggested that Bibi himself might have spoken to Trump on the matter, even though such an act on his part might actually constitute a felony. But whomever the source might be, Trump reacted, and one cannot help wondering what his motives were.”

The Israeli trial against Netanyahu has been ongoing since 2019, and has since been delayed again after Trump’s remarks.

On the trial itself, Reuters reported:

“Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust - all of which Netanyahu denies. The trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases. CASE 4000 Prosecutors allege Netanyahu granted regulatory favours worth around 1.8 billion shekels (about $500 million) to Bezeq Telecom Israel (BEZQ.TA). In return, prosecutors say, he sought positive coverage of himself and his wife Sara on a news website controlled by the company's former chairman, Shaul Elovitch. In this case, Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. CASE 1000 Netanyahu has been charged with fraud and breach of trust over allegations that he and his wife wrongfully received almost 700,000 shekels ($210,000) in gifts from Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and an Israeli citizen, and Australian billionaire businessman James Packer. Prosecutors said gifts included champagne and cigars and that Netanyahu helped Milchan with his business interests. Packer and Milchan face no charges. CASE 2000 Netanyahu allegedly negotiated a deal with Arnon Mozes, owner of Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, for better coverage in return for legislation to slow the growth of a rival newspaper. Netanyahu has been charged with fraud and breach of trust.”

Although this trial is clearly none of Trump’s business or the business of any Americans, it’s important to understand the depths of corruption and criminality of Netanyahu as we are forced to fund his regime and genocides by our political criminal class.

To know further about it, I encourage the 2024 documentary “The Bibi Files.”

It is available on archives in case YouTube pulls it, which it is so often wont to do.

Who is Bloodthirsty Bibi?

So, let’s take a look at this authoritarian who Trump calls a “good man.”

First off, Netanyahu’s name is actually Ben Mileikowsky. He’s of Polish decent. No actually lineage to Israel at all. Interesting tidbit, every single Israeli prime minister has changed their names to sound more Jewish. Why? Because they’re all Europeans.

Netanyahu is currently waging his nearly two-year long genocidal/ethnic cleansing campaign on Gaza and the Palestinians all in an effort to save himself from accountability. It’s worked so far as his trial continues to be delayed.

And, as the good Zionist he is, Netanyahu plays the perpetual victim.

Netanyahu: 'There are personal prices in war. It hasn't passed over my family, my son also canceled his wedding'

Daniel McAdams wrote:

“A guy who has killed 50 thousand kids in Gaza wants us to pity him because his kid had to postpone his wedding. The guy is a psychopath.”

And the slaughter of Palestinians, mostly women and children, continues as the IDF targets those seeking aid. The aid itself is being drugged.

Drop Site News reported:

“GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) doesn’t count Palestinians shot en route to its distribution sites as casualties of its model. In the post below, it claims aid was once again delivered today ‘without incident.’ But sources at Gaza hospitals told news outlets that at least 14 Palestinians were killed near aid distribution centers today. Listen below to an interview with Dr. Mark Brauner, a volunteer from Oregon now working at Nasser Hospital. He describes treating Palestinians—'children, adolescents, teenagers’—with ‘isolated gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and center of the chest.’ These aren’t blast injuries, he emphasized. ‘It’s more execution-style… isolated, targeted types of injuries.’ Brauner compares GHF’s model to a ‘perverted squid games,’ where people are given a short window to get food—and ‘if there’s any chaos, they start opening fire.’ The wounded begin arriving at Nasser ‘20–30 minutes later.’”

[source]

[source]

[source]

[source]

BREAKING: Haaretz Confirms Israeli Soldiers Ordered to Fire on Unarmed Starving Civilians at Aid Sites

Seven-year-old Amal Al‑Bayyouk has been reduced to skin and bone after a year of worsening malnutrition and untreated illness in Gaza

‘Execution site’: Palestinians face death collecting food at US-Israeli Gaza aid points

Stop Netanyahu Before He Gets Us All Killed

'It's a Killing Field': IDF Soldiers Ordered to Shoot Deliberately at Unarmed Gazans Waiting for Humanitarian Aid

Israeli soldiers ‘ordered’ to shoot unarmed Gaza aid seekers: Report

3 Uncomfortable Facts about Israel’s War on Civilization that You Won’t Learn from Mainstream Media

One of the latest killed is yet another American teenager:

[source]

As for Israelis, Netanyahu bragged about using them as guinea pigs for the covid poison.

During the current Iran bombing campaign, he forbid Israelis from leaving as Iran responded with its own bombings.

Efrat Fenigson wrote:

“Israel forbid airlines to fly Israelis out of Israel, once rescue flights are allowed…. The state has taken away its citizens’ right to escape. The government is severely infringing on our freedom of movement and has stripped us of the most basic right—to leave without risking death. Instead, it takes control of our phones, forces us into a state of panic three times a night, and turns every man and woman into a patriot by top-down decree.”

Any way you slice it, Netanyahu is a corrupt war criminal authoritarian. That’s who Trump thinks is a “good man.”

Additional thoughts

[source]