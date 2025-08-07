Earlier today, Donald Trump bragged about his Operation Warp Speed during his first term which unleashed the mRNA poison shots during the covid scam.

The comments were made at the White House during an event to praise Apple for a recent investment where he later took questions from the press. Asked about an alleged cut in mRNA research funding announced the previous day by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK), Trump’s Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, Trump said:

“Operation Warp Speed was, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country. The efficiency, the way it was done, the distribution, everything about it has been amazing…. But you know that was now a long time ago, and we’re on to other things. We are speaking about it. We have meetings about it tomorrow…. We’re looking for other answers to other problems to other sicknesses and diseases.”

As a reminder of what Operation Warp Speed has wrought, the experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon Trump shot remains the deadliest poison produced by the Big Government-Big Pharma relationship. The most recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), shows 38,709 American deaths reported by the covid jabs as of June 27, 2025. The CDC itself has admitted an undercount in VAERS by a factor of at least 6.5X while the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has independently found the undercount being a factor of about 41X. That puts the likely number of deaths by covid jabs somewhere between 251,609 and 1,587,069. If you take RFK’s 2019 calculation of 100X for MMR shot deaths, it’s 3,870,900 deaths which isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Trump has maintained his devotion to government creating poison and telling the American people it’s for our health.

In 2020, after Pfizer’s covid jab was authorized, Trump said that he “pushed the FDA and companies and everybody else involved like nobody’s ever been pushed before” to get the poison into the arms of Americans. He added that if he “wasn’t president, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for five years.”

In other words, Trump said if he hadn’t stolen billions from taxpayers to fund the creation of the covid jabs, hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans may still be alive. In effect, it is an admission of guilt to mass murder.

As for the alleged cut in mRNA research funding, it appears to be yet another RFK deception from an administration that is chock-full of deceptions.

Remember, since RFK joined the Trump team, he has started shilling for the MMR show he previously warned against. He has also called Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment.”

Concerning the mRNA research funding, RFK announced that 22 contracts totaling $500 million had been cancelled prompting the MAGA CONservative media to spread hopium to the followers that mRNA will be no more. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Jacob Thompson reported on this showing how plenty of mRNA research funding will continue while various mRNA shots, such as flu shots, have recently just been approved. And HHS has released statements assuring the devotees of the Medical Industrial Complex that mRNA research will continue in full force. At best, just a few specific contracts were cancelled. And who knows if you can believe that.

“RFK and this administration will never attack mRNA and the Covid death shot bioweapons, they’ll never do it, they can’t, lest Bobby end up like his uncle! Instead, he tells you they were ‘ineffective’ in stopping the made-up virus that has NEVER been isolated in a lab or proven to cause disease, failing all four of Koch’s Postulates to determine if something is a virus; and then goes even further to say these shots ‘prolong pandemics.’ What? How’s that for a slap in the face? And to top it all off, YOU and I get to pay for people’s bad decisions, while you lost your job due to lockdowns, got a hyper-inflated currency because of all that quantitative easing and stimmie checks, forced to indirectly pay for all these high costs then passed onto you because the vaxxed are dropping like flies and are sick all the time now; ostracized from family, friends, neighbors, work and the world for not being a good little sheep - and now, now you get to pay for it again! Tell me, how does it feel to Make America Healthy Again?”

Just last week, Trump announced yet a new partnership with Big Tech/Big Pharma to digitize Americans’ health data via use of artificial “intelligence.”

As I wrote about that, when you hear “public-private partnership” that is fascism. When you think government has a role of dictating research and development and stealing from taxpayers to fund it, you are a fascist.

There is no reason to believe a word that comes out from anyone in this administration. The same goes for the previous administration and the one before that, and the one before that, and the one before that, and so on and so forth.

But alas, Trump said he’s “looking for other answers to other problems to other sicknesses and diseases.” He’s from the government, and he’s here to help. Are “conservatives” getting this yet?