Donald Trump was heralded as America’s first Jewish president by the grating one Mark Levin at a White House Hanukkah event on Tuesday.

Trump also bragged about the $250 million donated to him by Israeli billionaire Miriam Adelson who also attended. Adelson, pointing to leftist lawyer Alan Dershowitz who was also in attendance, discussed how she would give another $250 million for Trump to seek an unconstitutional third term.

By the way, Dershowitz was a friend and client of Jeffrey Epstein. But not to worry, he swears his underwear never came off.

Dershowitz also argued that the experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon poison Trump shot could be physically forced on Americans. He said you “don’t have a right to endanger other people” by freely choosing not to inject poison into you.

Trump also bragged at the event that he has his foreign-born pagan DOJ civil rights attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, going after Americans’ First Amendment rights. He bragged that Dhillon is being used to “sue the ass off of anybody that is antisemitic.”

Makes sense. Censorship has been a staple of the Trump regime.

It’s just so shocking that people claim Trump is owned by Israel. Where do they come up with that.

December 17, 2025

By Brian Shilhavy

President Donald Trump held a Hanukkah reception in the White House last night with a heavyweight list of prominent Zionists.

Fox News host Mark Levin spoke at the event, and congratulated Trump as the first Jewish U.S. President, to which Trump agreed.

I have been reporting for years now that Donald Trump converted to a Zionist Jew in 2017, and has publicly stated that he is not a Christian.

Listen for yourself in this 2-minute clip from last night’s event at the White House:

This first article I published at the beginning of Trump 2.0 was on the day Trump was inaugurated earlier this year on January 20, 2025, and I asked the question:

Here are some excerpts from that article:

While it has been reported that Donald Trump converted to the Jewish religion during his first presidency, this would be the first time Americans have actually elected a Jewish president, although Trump has been very careful to not reveal his conversion as he could not have come into power without the Evangelical Christian Zionists, although it is not clear that he would lose support from these Christians even if he did admit that he is now a Jew. I have published this in the past, but here are two short videos that discuss Trump’s Jewish conversion in 2017. In the first video, the person who originally went public with the news that Donald Trump had allegedly become a converted Jew was reporter David Elias Goldberg, who cited as his source someone who had worked inside the White House, but then was fired. Goldberg claims he was poisoned and attacked for publishing this, and did a short phone call with the alleged White House whistleblower. This video is very hard to find these days, and if you look up David Elias Goldberg, you will probably mainly see him portrayed as a crazy conspiracy theorist. But if that were true, why all the effort to censor him? I have found a copy of his video, and it is now on our Odysee channel, and it is also on our Bitchute, Telegram, and Rumble channels as well. Goldberg died shortly after this interview in what some people claim was a murder.

The second video is a news report from a non-Zionist Christian broadcast that came out during that time and reported Trump’s conversion. Even the Israeli Press covered this, referring to Trump as “The first Jewish President of the United States.”

During Trump’s first presidency, he claimed he did more for Israel than any other U.S. president, because the U.S. was the first country in the world to move their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But according to the Jews, he did not “finish the job.” To finish the job, they are looking to Trump to help build a new 3rd temple in Jerusalem, which can only happen if the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which currently sits on that site and is considered one of the most holiest sites in Islam, is destroyed, which would unleash an all out war in the Middle East. (L-R) James O’Keefe with the newly constructed Ark of The Covenant at Trump’s residence, the newly constructed Ark of The Covenant, Donald Trump praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. According to the New Testament book of Revelation, the REAL Ark of The Covenant is in God’s Temple in Heaven. Read the full article.

In the 2024 campaign Trump even he admitted he was NOT a Christian, and to this day I get attacked by the Trump supporters who claim I am lying about this.

Just this week I received this this email from someone named “Christopher”:

Good Day Brother, I am a follower of my Lord Yeshua as are you. I have found your articles insightful and clarifying for my studies.

On one particular article, in your comment section, on December 1, 2024 at 1:56 pm, to a commenter GP,

you stated, or quoted, “Remember what King Trump said: “I love all you Christians! I’m not a Christian, but if you vote for me you’ll never have to vote again!” Now I’m not a fan of the authoritarian Trump, but this statement is not true as many linguists have clarified. My concern is, if you want authenticity and holiness to be present in your statements, then do not quote something that is not true or falsely imply it is when you clearly do not know in any certainty, at that time, that is was true. I would encourage you to repent publicly… I pray you continue to walk in a repentant spirit, forgiving those who Criticize you and remember to not create false statement that you know are not true and are in effect Lies.

So here is my public response to you Christopher:

First of all, please do not call me “brother” because I am not part of your family.

Secondly, I am NOT a follower of “Yeshua” because I follow Jesus Christ, his true name as recorded in the Scriptures. “Yeshua” is fine as a Hebrew translation of his name in the Bible, which is written in Greek, but it is not the name that I use because I do not speak the Hebrew language.

Thirdly, I myself am a linguist, with a Master’s Degree in Applied Linguistics from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, and I too have analyzed the statement he made that is in question here.

And lastly, the “lies” are coming from Donald Trump and the Zionists who follow him, and my job is to expose those lies and hold them up to the Light of Jesus Christ to be exposed.

I do NOT apologize for anything I have written on this topic.

Here is the video Christopher is referring to. Click the “cc” to get the transcript of the words:

As I have previously stated regarding this video, Trump is moving his head in the negative (back and forth) when he says this, which means negative, and not up and down, which means affirmation, and he uses the second person plural in the English language (repeatedly), “you” or “you all”, when referring to “Christians”, and not the first person plural “we” where he would include himself in the group of Christians.

So that is my “linguistic” analysis.

[US PRESIDENT Donald Trump listens to Miriam Adelson, during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, December 16, 2025. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard) Source.]

Trump told many lies in his address at this Hanukkah event at the White House, where apparently only Zionist Jews were welcomed.

He criticized the non-Zionist Jews who live in the U.S., falsely claiming that he had 99% support of the Jewish people in Israel, but only 50% support of the Jews living in the U.S.

However, during the 2024 election Trump only received 35% of the American Jewish vote, while 63% voted Democrat. My guess is he only has 50% (if that) support of people living in Israel.

So Trump does NOT represent the Jews. He only represents the Zionist Jews.

He attacks and threatens students at American universities in this Hanukkah speech as being “antisemitic”, failing to note that a majority of these “antisemitic” students he attacks are actually Jews, just not Zionist Jews.

He claims some are denying what happened on Oct. 7 with the Hamas attacks just as the “Holocaust deniers” denied the Holocaust, while failing to mention that Netanyahu, with the help of the U.S., funded Hamas, which is why Netanyahu is now facing criminal charges in Israel.

And during this event, he invited his largest Zionist donor, billionaire Miriam Adelson, up to the stage, where she stated that she and attorney and Epstein associate Alan Dershowitz were planning on getting Trump elected for a third term.

Trump’s audience included Jewish Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Chabad-Lubavitch leader Rabbi Levi Shemtov, Holocaust survivors, and conservative pro-Israel megadonor Miriam Adelson. He brought Adelson to the podium with him, calling her his “number one” financial supporter. Adelson, in turn, implied that she and pro-Israel legal scholar Alan Dershowitz believed there would be a way to keep Trump in power beyond his two-term limit. “I met Alan Dershovitz, and he said, ‘The legal thing, about four more years,’ and I said, ‘Alan, I agree with you.’ So, we can do it. Think about it,” Adelson told a smiling Trump as attendees chanted, “Four more years!” “She said, ‘Think about it, I’ll give you another $250 million,’” Trump quipped. (Source.)

Because they were smiling and laughing, I am sure the pro-Trump people will claim that it is just a “joke.”

However, the Trump Store is already selling swag for his 2028 campaign.

2026 is going to be a very interesting year, because it will probably be Trump’s last year in this term where he has a majority in both chambers of Congress to fulfill his Zionist goals for the Zionist Jewish people.

