[Michael McMahon, convicted on charges of conspiring with the Chinese government, after receiving a pardon from Donald Trump on Friday]

Donald Trump pardoned Michael McMahon, a former sergeant with the New York Police Department, on Friday.

McMahon was convicted in 2023 on several charges of being paid by Chinese agents and conspiring, as a private investigator, with the Chinese government to coerce American residents to return to their home country of China. He was sentenced to 18 months back in April of this year.

The AP reported:

“President Donald Trump granted a pardon Friday to a former New York police sergeant who was convicted of helping China try to scare an ex-official into going back to his homeland, a prominent case in U.S. authorities’ efforts to combat what they claim are Beijing’s far-flung efforts to repress critics. Michael McMahon was sentenced this spring to 18 months in prison for his role in what a federal judge called ‘a campaign of transnational repression.’ He insisted he was innocent, saying he was ‘unwittingly used’ when he took what he thought was a straightforward private-investigator gig. McMahon said he was told he was working for a Chinese construction company, not the nation’s government.”

In April, the Justice Department released a statement on the sentencing:

“Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Michael McMahon was sentenced by United States District Judge Pamela K. Chen to 18 months in prison for acting as an illegal agent of the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), as well as for interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit such acts in connection with his participation in a scheme to coerce a U.S. resident to return to the PRC as part of its international repatriation effort known as ‘Operation Fox Hunt.’ McMahon and co-defendants Zhu Yong and Congying Zheng were convicted by a federal jury in June 2023 following a three-week trial. As part of his sentence, McMahon was also ordered to pay a fine of $11,000…. As proven at trial, between approximately 2016 and 2019, McMahon and his co-conspirators participated in an international campaign to threaten, harass, surveil, and intimidate John Doe #1 and his family in order to force him and his wife, Jane Doe #1, to return to the PRC to face purported corruption charges. Beginning in 2012, John Doe #1 and Jane Doe #1 had been targeted for repatriation as part of the PRC’s transnational repression programs known as ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ and ‘Operation Sky Net.’ John Doe #1 and his family had accordingly sought to keep their address out of public records. Yong hired McMahon, a retired NYPD sergeant working as a private investigator, to locate John Doe #1. McMahon obtained sensitive information about John Doe #1, which he then reported back to Zhu and others, including a PRC police officer. McMahon also conducted surveillance outside the New Jersey home of John Doe #1’s relative and provided Zhu and PRC officials with detailed reports of what he observed. The operation was supervised and directed by several PRC officials, including a PRC police officer and a PRC prosecutor. As proven at trial, McMahon knew the operation was intended not only to locate John Doe #1, but to coerce him to return to the PRC by exerting pressure on his family members. In April 2017, PRC officials threatened to jail John Doe #1’s sister, who lived in the PRC, in order to coerce John Doe #1’s then-82-year-old father to travel from the PRC to their relative’s home in New Jersey. John Doe #1’s father, who had recently suffered a brain hemorrhage, was so frail that a doctor accompanied him for the trip. McMahon followed John Doe #1’s father from the relative’s New Jersey home, and, by doing so, was able to learn John Doe #1’s address. McMahon immediately provided this information to a PRC operative. On September 4, 2018, Zheng and another co-conspirator drove to the New Jersey residence of John Doe #1 and Jane Doe #1 – at the address that McMahon had provided – where they pounded on the front door, attempted to enter the house, and then peered through the windows in the back of the home. They left a note on the front door informing John Doe #1 that his ‘wife and children will be okay’ if John Doe #1 surrendered himself to face a ten-year prison term in the PRC. McMahon knew that the subjects of his investigation were wanted by the PRC government, a fact that he texted about with another investigator he hired to help him. Following his arrest, McMahon acknowledged knowing that his employers wanted to get the victim back to China ‘so they could prosecute him.’ After providing the victims’ address, McMahon told his surveillance partner that he was ‘waiting for a call’ to find out what to do next. McMahon’s partner responded, ‘Yeah. From NJ State Police about an abduction,’ to which McMahon responded ‘Lol.’ McMahon later suggested to a PRC co-conspirator that they ‘harass’ John Doe #1 by ‘[p]ark[ing] outside his home and let[ting] him know we are there.’ McMahon took other investigative steps designed to harass the victims, such as researching their daughter’s university residence and college major. McMahon was paid more than $19,000 in total for his role in the illegal repatriation scheme. In an apparent attempt to conceal the source of payments from his PRC clients, McMahon deposited those payments into his son’s bank account, the only time he had done so with client payments.”

Referenced in the statement was China’s Operation Fox Hunt. Harvard’s Epicenter described it:

“In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the start of Operation Fox Hunt (and its companion, Operation Sky Net) as an international dragnet to track down and repatriate corrupt Chinese officials and fugitives who have fled with stolen assets. While this campaign is officially part of China’s anticorruption efforts, it has drawn significant international scrutiny and criticism from US law enforcement and human rights organizations due to its tactics, targets, and true intentions. According to the FBI, Operation Fox Hunt provides permissive cover to target political dissidents and employ coercive tactics that threaten US sovereignty. By legitimizing it as an official ‘most wanted’ campaign, the PRC is able to file Interpol Red Notices, calling for the repatriation of individuals named on their list.”

According to The Sun, McMahon is a “MAGA supporter.”

Harry Sisson wrote:

“Trump just pardoned Michael McMahon, a former NYPD officer who was convicted of acting as an unregistered agent for China, interstate stalking, and conspiracy. A literal agent for China is now walking free because of Trump. MAGA please try to defend this.”

Does Trump even know or care who he is pardoning?

Last month, Trump made a controversial pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

In April of 2024, Zhao was sentenced to “four months in prison for allowing rampant money laundering on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange,” according to PBS which added:

“Zhao pleaded guilty in November to one count of failing to maintain an anti-money-laundering program and stepped down as Binance agreed to pay $4.3 billion to settle related allegations. U.S. officials said Zhao deliberately looked the other way as people conducted transactions that supported child sex abuse, the illegal drug trade and terrorism.”

Hey, you’ll never guess. Binance partnered with Trump for his little crypto grift that has netted his family $4.5 billion since he was reselected.

CNBC reported:

But not to worry. Trump didn’t know anything about Zhao and Binance. He said so. And we all know we can take him at his word, right?

On “60 Minutes” last week, Trump was directly asked why he pardoned Zhao.

Trump said:

“Ok, are you ready? I don’t know who he is. I know he got a 4-month sentence, or something like that. And I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.”

Remember how the Republicans are investigating Joe Biden for allegedly using the autopen to make pardons without his knowledge?

Well, no investigation needed for Trump. He just admitted he doesn’t know who he’s pardoning.

A little advice for anyone thinking about committing a federal crime. Go right ahead. You can buy a pardon from Trump, just call yourself MAGA, claim it was a Biden witch hunt or just be a Big Pharma drug dealer.

