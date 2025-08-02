(source)

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a “partnership” with various Big Tech companies to use “artificial” intelligence (AI) to share the health data of Americans with America’s fascist healthcare system.

Before going further, I want to note that modern America has a fascist economic system nearly across the board, most predominantly in the healthcare and Big Pharma system. Just remember, when you hear “public-private partnership,” that is the very definition of fascism. And when the government “partners” with the “private sector,” the private sector ceases to exist.

“The Trump administration announced it is launching a new program that will allow Americans to share personal health data and medical records across health systems and apps run by private tech companies, promising that will make it easier to access health records and monitor wellness. More than 60 companies, including major tech companies like Google, Amazon and Apple as well as health care giants like UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health, have agreed to share patient data in the system. The initiative will focus on diabetes and weight management, conversational artificial intelligence that helps patients, and digital tools such as QR codes and apps that register patients for check-ins or track medications. ‘For decades America’s health care networks have been overdue for a high tech upgrade,’ President Donald Trump said during an event with company CEOs at the White House on Wednesday. ‘The existing systems are often slow, costly and incompatible with one another, but with today’s announcement, we take a major step to bring health care into the digital age.’ The system, spearheaded by an administration that has already freely shared highly personal data about Americans in ways that have tested legal bounds, could put patients’ desires for more convenience at their doctor’s office on a collision course with their expectations that their medical information be kept private.” [emphasis mine]

The “trusted partners,” as Trump called them, include companies such as Apple, Microsoft AI and Google as well as those with ties to foreign companies, such as Israeli Au10tix which have been building surveillance states around the world.

This use of AI is also promising the creation of your “digital twin” so that your AI overlords can predict your future health promises. Nothing could go wrong or be nefarious there, right?

Derrick Broze wrote about the many recent alignments of Trump with the Technocratic push. On this latest move, Broze wrote:

“On Wednesday, the Trump administration continued gifting their Big Tech allies access to American data with the pledge to partner with private sector health and tech companies to provide a more ‘personalized healthcare experience’. The partnership was announced as part of the White House ‘Make Health Tech Great Again’ event hosted with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The White House announced partnerships with healthcare and information technology firms, including Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Athena, Google, Microsoft AI, OpenAI, and UnitedHealth Group. According to the White House, these partnerships will ‘begin laying the foundation for a next-generation digital health ecosystem’. The partnership will focus on two key areas, the promotion of ‘interoperability’ to ‘easily and seamlessly share information between patients and providers’, and increasing the availability of personalized tools for patients to access more accurate information. ‘For decades, bureaucrats and entrenched interests buried health data and blocked patients from taking control of their health,’ HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said about the developments. ‘That ends today. We’re tearing down digital walls, returning power to patients, and rebuilding a health system that serves the people. This is how we begin to Make America Healthy Again.’ However, critics worry that this talk of ‘tearing down digital walls’ is actually a step towards the unfettered sharing of patients’ private healthcare data with big tech firms and healthcare companies who may use it against them. Private healthcare data relating to obesity, diabetes, and disease prognosis could potentially be used by insurance companies or governments to deny coverage or financial assistance. ‘There are enormous ethical and legal concerns,’ said Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor told NBC News in response to the announcement. ‘Patients across America should be very worried that their medical records are going to be used in ways that harm them and their families.’ Americans who value liberty and privacy should also note that the new arrangement includes several mentions of digital identity as part of this new healthcare system, as well as the use of ‘conversational AI assistants’ which will help patients check symptoms and navigate their options. The plan calls for the creation of a ‘modern digital identity for Medicare.gov’. At best, these new initiatives — the AI Action Plan and the Make Health Tech Great Again — might help some Americans gain faster, better, and more accurate info about their options for doctors, treatments, and healthcare. There is absolutely a need to modernize the systems which the US government uses to support public health. However, we ought not forget that this is the same healthcare system which is focused purely on reactive allopathic medicine in partnership with Big Pharma companies responsible for untold damage to American health. At worst, the new partnership between private insurance and Big Tech firms is yet another step in the consolidation of private and public power into the Technocratic State. Given the fact that Trump has stacked his cabinet and circle of influence with members and attendees of the Bilderberg Group, the World Economic Forum, the Young Global Leaders, Zionists, and Technocrats, these latest overtures to the Big Tech bros should come as no surprise.”

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“Tired of ‘winning’ yet? It honestly truly boggles the mind that people still continue to support this administration. Trump and his motley crew regularly say and do the most dystopian things you can think of, and people still think this man is Christ incarnate or something. It’s insanity! ‘Covid-19’ so-called was a test run for the real thing; it was designed, among things, to program the masses. All of the ‘health’ measures were never about wellbeing and safety: it was about compliance and behavior modification, pre-programming for the ‘new normal,’ this techno-fascist, neo-feudalism, dengism government and life. The WEF declared that those who submitted to the lockdowns and went along with the orders will also submit to social credit scores and carbon calculators…. We all know that healthcare in the U.S. is an abomination. Now it is going to get even worse. Witchdoctors and pharmacists peddling drugs for profit to their impaired ‘forever patients’ will not change, and there is not a single MAHA is doing to change this (obviously - why did anyone think that was going to change under Trump and Bobby?). But this will worsen because we know that doctors are not even going to go through standard procedure and protocol, but will defer to the medical ID and AI agents to administer the check, if there is even a doctor or nurse in the room. Remember that bill that was introduced in Congress to legalize telehealth and replace doctors with AI agents? Well, here you go…. This has nothing to do with health, but everything to do with CONTROL. The few that see this for what it is won’t be enough to matter, sadly, and most Americans will with glee voluntarily trade more of their liberties for a little bit of extra convenience and comfort.”

As Trump continues to openly move us into Technocracy, the digital gulags, CONservatives continue to go along. They either ignore their orange idol or shill for him.

This is just the latest story. In June, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. rebranded “Make America Healthy Again” (a ridiculous name to begin with as the government has nothing to do with individual health) to “Make America Biotech Accelerate.” He also said his “vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within the next four years.”

It should be noted, Trump’s “health team” includes Military Industrial Complex shills and individuals with profit motives in the wearable space. (source, source, source, source)

Trump is also receiving high praise from Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. (source, source)

By the way, wearables was a strong push from Joe Biden as well. You can take a look at some of the “soon to be in your body” wearables being proposed in 2023 here. Some of them range from just stupid to others giving strong Mark of the Beast vibes.

Of course, the government should not be involved one bit with healthcare, with medical records, with anything outside of its Constitutional authority. And this is all being done by the guy who locked us down and called us “nonessential” over an alleged cold virus and who stole billions to warp speed poison.

“MAHA was always the Bio Digital Convergence. They simply dressed it up in a pseudo health & freedom movement politician. Trump was a lure. Pay attention.”—Dayz of Noah “BioDigital Convergence being rolled out like its a service doing you a favor smh... Just don't forget those of us that warned you beforehand.”—Dayz of Noah

“The blending of man, and the digital (iron and clay) by way of biometrics, data, mRNA, BCIs like Neuralink, Blackrock Neurotech, Synchron, Paradromics, and Precision Neuroscience, for example. To be fully controllable, you have to be FULLY integrated into their DIGITAL PRISON and this health ecosystem enables just that. That is why RFK Jr. was pushing Americans to all get wearables. The ‘digital health ecosystem’ is a deliberate integration of all of our PRIVATE medical data into the hands of Silicon Valley (Google, Oracle, Open AI, Microsoft, Apple etc.), a VITAL step towards the rollout of a Digital ID, which eventually you will NEED to have to participate in society, including the ability to buy/sell. This ‘digital health ecosystem’ will utilize AI from all of these companies to compile specific health related data from every participant. They will then use this information to dictate your life choices in the future, once the social credit system comes online. For example, they will be able to control your diet habits though the Digital ID, by restricting what you can buy to eat based on your health score, and also use this to measure the amount of calories you burn, so you can be so you can be taxed on ‘carbon’ usage etc. They even want to be able to look into our brains and read our brain waves, see our thoughts and emotions so they can manipulate our opinions and feelings. They want to QUITE LITERALLY HACK into all of our bodies, spirits, and minds. It is all things that have been openly discussed at many WEF DAVOS meetings over the past few years.”—The Patriot Voice

“Many of the humans on this platform right now will no longer be living by the year 2030. Not from ‘natural causes,’ either, but because your federal government is rolling out multiple vectors of mass extermination: AI automation of ‘medication management,’ AI surveillance of vaccine compliance, legal immunity for pesticide manufacturers so that foods can be saturated with poisons, toxic chemtrails, engineered food scarcity, nuclear war, engineered financial collapse and more. If you aren't already a prepper who stacks precious metals, firearms, storable foods, emergency medicine and more, you're already way behind the curve. And if you are obedient to government messaging, you simply won't live much longer because you'll walk right into your own death trap currently being set by the FDA, CDC, NIH, DoD and other nefarious agencies, to achieve rapid depopulation at your expense. Be a prepper or be gone soon, it's as simple as that. You'll soon see.”—Mike Adams

