On Thursday, Donald Trump announced a deal with Big Pharma companies Eli Lilly and Company and Novo Nordisk to “reduce costs” of alleged weight loss drug Ozempic for “stupid” Americans, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK), Trump’s health and human services secretary, once called them.

It’s similar to Trump’s announcement in September when he was all smiles with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla as the mass murdering duo behind the covid poison strengthened the Big Government-Big Pharma fascist system with the creation of TrumpRx.

The announcement with the European makers of Ozempic included some theatrics with the collapse of an Ozempic executive. Hey, maybe he took his own drug. Ozempic is facing thousands of lawsuits seeking over $2 billion in damage for side effects from stomach paralysis to suicidal ideations.

But to Trump, it’s all peachy keen. He said:

“So far, I’ve never heard anything bad about them. I only hear good about them. Is there anything bad about them Bobby? I haven’t heard anything bad.”

And they all laughed. It’s so funny, Big Government selling drugs they know are harming people instead of pursuing liberty. And Bobby, that would be RFK.

Oh, RFK was ready to set the record straight, right?

Nah. RFK praised the move claiming the “American public, because of this agreement, will lose 125 million pounds by this time next year.”

That’s a far cry from what RFK was saying last year as he took “a strong anti-Ozempic stance,” as USA Today reported, when Joe Biden was pushing the same type of scheme Trump is now pushing. You know, I like to remind people how they’re all one in the same. Yet, no matter how many examples are given, the masses go along with the professional wrestling show.

As for RFK, a year ago he was literally calling Americans “stupid” for taking Ozempic:

“They’re trying to sell this. There’s a huge push to sell this to the American public. And you know, it’s now the biggest company in Europe, but they’re not marketing it in Europe. They make this drug in Denmark, and in Denmark they do not recommend it for diabetes or for obesity. They recommend dietary and behavioral changes. In our country, they’re counting on selling it to Americans because we’re so stupid and so addicted to drugs.”

In February of this year, RFK was exposing how members of Congress were profiting from financial ties to Ozempic as they promoted the drug.

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“Kennedy’s remarks at the White House were revealing. Instead of working to create a solution to the abominable food and healthcare system this country has, the solution is to pump the people full of more drugs as the answer. It’s the tried and true method: Make people addicted to garbage food that it destroys their lives, then sell them cheap drugs that they’ll have to take for the rest of their life to treat the symptoms for that addiction. Nothing has changed. The ‘solution’ is more drugs, Steak n’ Shake fries (coated with seed oils) fried in beef tallow, and removing some food dyes (so they say) in foods that are already ultra-processed. I understand you cannot snap your fingers and make radical changes in an instant, but four years is not enough either; and this isn’t a plan to fix the system. It only expands on decades of evil and corruption. Of course, if Team Donkey did this then the Elephants would be irate, and vice-versa. But there was never a plan to do that. RFK rhetoric about transforming the food systems and taking on the big-pharma cartels was tackling a small niche group in the country, let’s face it - the average Joe scorns at a lot of these things RFK had gone on about for years. RFK is there to pacify that audience, but his influence and the MAGA propaganda is struggling to take effect like it used to.”

As for the side effects of Ozempic, they include Decades of muscle loss in a year, tooth loss, sudden blindness and more.

JD Supra reported:

“In numerous Ozempic lawsuits filed to date, plaintiffs allege that Novo Nordisk failed to adequately warn consumers of the risks associated with the weight loss drug—including risks for persistent vomiting, bowel obstruction, stomach paralysis, and vision loss…. To date, more than 2,600 plaintiffs have filed claims alleging serious medical conditions resulting from inadequate warnings. This includes a substantial number of Ozempic cases filed against Novo Nordisk. These lawsuits argue that Novo Nordisk either was aware or should have been aware of various undisclosed risks for hospital admission linked to Ozempic, and they seek compensation for plaintiffs’ medical costs, lost wages, emotional distress, and other financial and non-financial losses.”

The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon stated:

“Starting in 2023, Ozempic users have steadily filed lawsuits against Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of the weight loss and diabetes drug, for failing to warn patients and medical experts about its most dangerous side effects. A growing number of studies have linked Ozempic to serious gastrointestinal injuries and complications, as well as vision loss and blood clots, none of which were disclosed in product warning label.”… Serious Ozempic side effects include the following and more: Gastroparesis (stomach paralysis)

Blindness and vision loss

Blood clots and deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

Kidney damage

Gallbladder damage

Liver failure

Pancreatitis

Depression and suicidal ideation

Dr. Jane Ruby noted the Ozempic warning label which warns it can cause thyroid cancer, pancreatitis intestinal blockage, gallstones and permanent kidney damage.

Ruby wrote:

“In your unholy alliance with the pharmaceutical industry, did you know that in addition to illegally promoting the drug Ozempic off-label yesterday, which is in direct violation of FDA regulations, you also promoted a drug with a Black Box, the FDA’s strongest warning before pulling a drug off the market?”

Lisa Christine wrote:

“I was wrong about RFK. He is as corrupt as the rest. What a sad state this country is in. No one can be trusted.”

Brad Skistimas, a.k.a. Five Times August, wrote:

“Loving this big government big pharma partnership. I mean who WOULDN’T trust these two historically and openly corrupt institutions working together to keep America addicted to drugs? It’s another ‘MAHA win.’”

