Donald Trump on Friday pushed back on an announcement from the State of Florida that they were working on ending all vaccine mandates.

Asked about Florida’s plans, Trump said:

“Well, I think we have to be very careful. Look, you have some vaccines that are so amazing. The polio vaccine I happen to think is amazing. A lot of people think that covid is amazing. You know, there are many people that believe strongly in that. But you have some vaccines that are so incredible, and I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very, you know, it's a very tough position. So, I'd give you an answer. I'll give you a feeling, but just initially I heard about it yesterday and it's a tough stance. Look, you have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work. They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don't have controversy at all, I think people should take it.”

Trump apparently hasn’t done any research on polio which was on the way out due to better hygiene and sanitary conditions prior to the creation of a vaccine. Now, the resurgence of polio has largely been attributed to vaccine-derived polio.

And maybe Trump should do some research on vaccines in general. To suggest that there are non-controversial vaccines is ludicrous.

POLIO was 98% eradicated BEFORE THE VACCINE was ever invented and put into circulation, beginning the BIGGEST MEDICAL FARCE in history

Did Vaccines Really Eradicate Polio?

The REAL History Behind the Polio Vaccine

Polio: Why Vaccines Are to Blame for Rising Number of Cases

Why Do Vaccines Cause the Illnesses They Prevent

But, alas, authoritarians are going to act like authoritarians. Trump doesn’t care about your health. He cares about control.

After all, in 2019, Trump took the side of states removing religious exemptions on the MMR shots when he declared:

“They have to get the shot. The vaccinations are so important. This is really going around now. They have to get the shot.”

As for Florida, the state’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said at a news conference on Wednesday that they were working on eliminating all vaccines mandates, “every last one of them.”

Ladapo said:

“Every last one of the them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery. Who am I as a government or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what to do with your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don't have that right. Your body, your body is a gift from God.”

Heck, that could have been me making that statement.

However, I’ll note that I operate under the position that I’ll believe it when I see it. Ladapo himself said they will need lawmakers to act to make that happen.

Ladapo was met with thunderous applause when he made his statement. I’ll note that the correct response isn’t to applaud people for saying they don’t want to be authoritarians. The correct response is it’s about damn time. The government never had the authority to mandate any medicine or healthcare measure in the first place.

But, I’ll hand it to Ladapo. That was the strongest statement from someone on the political stage against mandates. Let’s just hope that it’s real and that it’s not theater knowing the lawmakers won’t go along.

Ladapo also made it clear that anyone who wants these vaccines can still get them.

What needs to be known is that the entire vaccine industry operates on the backs of the taxpayers. This is not free markets in any way shape or form. The vaccine makers were given immunity by Ronald Reagan. They are given billions of dollars annually for research and development. This is fascism. It is not free markets.

We should immediately return America to a free market. At such time, I’m perfectly fine with saying pharmaceutical companies can make whatever vaccines they want and sell them to whoever wants them. These companies should also be the ones paying the price if their products harm people.