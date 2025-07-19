(source)

With an amazingly ignorant and distracted public, the globalist agenda to put us all into a digital gulag moved forward with next to no pushback.

Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act on Friday which sets the stage for a move towards all-digital currency.

Scott Bessent, Trump’s sodomite George Soros crony treasury secretary, called it “a historic piece of legislation that will pave the way for the U.S. to lead the global digital currency revolution.”

The Winepress News (WN) reported:

“‘S.1582 - GENIUS Act’ creates a framework for stablecoins. It has been debated in the Senate for months before it was adopted on Wednesday. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee passed it in March, and after some delays and amendment discussions, the Senate formally passed the bill in June. The House stayed-up late on Wednesday in an historic ten-hour voting session, resulting in a 308-122 vote…. During Trump’s signing of the Genius Act into law, a number of crypto executives were center stage at the event, including Kraken co-CEO David Ripley, Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino and Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev.”

While Trump has deceptively claimed he opposes central bank digital currencies (CBDC), the “stablecoin” within the GENIUS Act is just that. The text clearly states Americans can be frozen out from their accounts at the discretion of regulators. From the text (emphasis added):

A permitted payment stablecoin issuer shall be treated as a financial institution for purposes of the Bank Secrecy Act, and as such, shall be subject to all Federal laws applicable to a financial institution located in the United States relating to economic sanctions, prevention of money laundering, customer identification, and due diligence, including- (i) maintenance of an effective anti-money laundering program, which shall include appropriate risk assessments and designation of an officer to supervise the program; (ii) retention of appropriate records; (iii) monitoring and reporting of any suspicious transaction relevant to a possible violation of law or regulation; (iv) technical capabilities, policies, and procedures to block, freeze, and reject specific or impermissible transactions that violate Federal or State laws, rules, or regulations; (v) maintenance of an effective customer identification program, including identification and verification of account holders with the permitted payment stablecoin issuer, high-value transactions, and appropriate enhanced due diligence; and (vi) maintenance of an effective economic sanctions compliance program, including verification of sanctions lists, consistent with Federal law.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) was one of 12 GOP no votes. She stated:

“This bill regulates stablecoins and provides for the backdoor Centralized Bank Digital Currency. The Federal Reserve has been planning a CBDC for years and this will open the door to move you to a cashless society and into digital currency that can be weaponized against you by an authoritarian government controlling your ability to buy and sell. Do you actually trust your government to never do that to you? I don’t…. In 1971, we were taken off the gold standard to cash, which was a ridiculous decision and has weakened our dollar tremendously. Now we are on the path to move from cash you can hold in your hand, hide from the government, and save for yourself and your family to a digital currency system where your ability to buy and sell will ultimately be held in digital accounts that you cannot tangibly hold yet are at the will of those who control the banks and the government.”

Matt Agorist wrote for The Free Thought Project:

“Back in our piece titled ‘The Great CBDC Bait-and-Switch’, we warned that stablecoins would be used as a Trojan horse to usher in the exact same kind of financial surveillance grid promised by central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). And now, here we are. Framed as a regulatory win for innovation, the GENIUS Act does far more than set rules. It effectively mandates that all legal stablecoins be fully backed, regularly audited, and integrated into the surveillance machinery of the U.S. state. Only ‘permitted payment stablecoin issuers’ may operate, and those issuers must comply with extensive oversight under the Bank Secrecy Act, including KYC, AML, and sanctions enforcement. In other words: no privacy, no independence, and no dissent. The Act even instructs the Treasury Department to evaluate new financial surveillance tech, including AI-powered monitoring systems and blockchain analysis tools. These technologies, we’re told, will help ‘assess privacy risks’ —as if privacy itself is the threat. Let’s be honest about what this really is: a nationalized control grid disguised as modernization. The old CBDC fear? It just got a fresh coat of paint and a bipartisan smile. Republicans and Democrats alike are pushing the GENIUS Act, pretending it's a win for decentralization. But these stablecoins aren't free-market crypto. They’re government-approved, heavily surveilled, and programmable currencies that can be frozen, tracked, and weaponized at any moment.”

From The Patriot Voice:

“At first it will be a voluntary thing, then it will be MANDATED when the time is right. After that, you will NEED the coming ‘Digital ID’ in order to use the new financial system, and or participate in society at all. The COVID lockdowns were a test of your compliance, now with the passage of the GENIUS ACT comes the REAL THING. Enter: The Mark of the Beast.”

This is not the first advancement towards the digital gulags under Trump. He’s taken step after step after step to swiftly advance it. And the CONservative media has offered no pushback.

The WP piece linked above also noted:

“Though most Americans have yet to realize it, the financial ecosphere has changed forever as the country and the world enters a new age of what is considered money, and how regular citizens will interact with it and be forced to live with these new rules. The WinePress has noted several times this year that the Trump administration is moving quickly to deregulate the banking and crypto sectors, and working towards implementing the rapid digitization of money and financial systems. In March, Trump signed two executive orders that overhaul the Treasury Department by eliminating cash and check payments. I noted at the time that these executive orders referenced utilizing instant-transfer payment rails such as FedNow, which lays the foundation for tokenized money and assets. The Biden White House and the Federal Reserve have previously admitted that FedNow would be used to facilitate the transaction of a CBDC. Trump’s executive orders claimed that they were not creating a CBDC, but the actions taken indicated the opposite. Moreover, Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill creates ‘Trump Accounts,’ essentially baby bonds by another name. These accounts are created and managed by the Treasury - the same Treasury that was overhauled months prior to be digital - and those direct deposits then come directly from the Federal Reserve into those accounts; effectively creating a CBDC…. Last month, Vice-President JD Vance declared that ‘There’s a new sheriff in town,’ vowing that the administration would fire anyone who was not on board the crypto train.”

Prior to the 2024 selection, I said Trump would be re-selected in order to implement the CBDC and the digital gulag as he pacifies the so-called “conservatives.” It all appears to continue to fall into place.

“And I would say that the current administration was put into place by the bankers to get the control grid accomplished. The last group couldn't accomplish the control grid. This group is doing a remarkable job of implementing the control grid at high speed, and marketing it. And I would say both the Democratic and Republican side do not see the digital concentration camps snapping into place around them, and it's shocking. It's not technocracy. It's slavery. I mean, it's, you know, I think it'll have a different face and feeling in Europe than in the United States, but in the United States, we're talking about slavery. And we're talking about, you know, I have said that if you look at the, you know, one of the reasons we can get rid of USAID is we don't need soft power anymore because with drones and robots and invisible weaponry and surveillance systems, you know, we can use hard power very cheaply and economically. And if you look at some of the things that have been happening in the United States with using hard power to basically kill people and take their lands, you know, this is very dangerous.”—Catherine Austin-Fitts

Additional Thoughts and Sources

