[source]

Before getting to this piece, a word from not my sponsor. This piece is most definitely not brought to you by Pfizer.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump heaped praise on poison pusher Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO, as they announced TrumpRx, a $70 billion “deal,” as the Big Government-Big Pharma fascist system is strengthened.

Trump said:

“I was honored to have Albert (here)…. He’s done a fantastic job with, as you know, with the covid. He did a fantastic job with a lot of things. He’s a leader. And Pfizer is right at the top.”

Earlier in the day, Trump also used children as political props for big government announcing the use of artificial “intelligence” to create a “genetic database” for the “genetic information” of children with cancer.

As for TrumpRx, Politico reported:

“The drugmaker will participate in a new direct purchasing platform named TrumpRx.gov that will let American patients buy a ‘large majority’ of its primary care treatments and ‘some select specialty brands’ at a discount. Those drugs will be offered at ‘savings that will range as high as 85% and on average 50%,’ Pfizer said in a press release Tuesday.”

And of course, Pfizer’s stocks rose 4%, according to USA Today. Trump, himself, is also set to personally profit up to $500 million on naming rights of this government price control system.

Nicolas Hulscher reported that the “press release promised lower drug costs and a revival of U.S. manufacturing,” but in reality, “it appears to be a multi-billion dollar effort to entrench Pfizer’s failed gene-transfer platforms for decades to come.”

The deal includes Pfizer producing more mRNA poison for cancer “vaccines,” obesity injections, flu and RSV shots and chronic disease biologics.

Hulscher wrote:

“The message is clear: accountability is off the table, and Pfizer’s genetic empire now stands shielded by the U.S. government itself.”

Of course, Pfizer was a criminal conspirator with the first Trump regime and the Military Industrial Complex to produce covid mRNA poison.

As a reminder of what Operation Warp Speed has wrought, the experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon Trump shot remains the deadliest poison produced by the Big Government-Big Pharma relationship. The most recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), shows 38,773 American deaths reported by the covid jabs as of Aug. 29, 2025. The CDC itself has admitted an undercount in VAERS by a factor of at least 6.5X while the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has independently found the undercount being a factor of about 41X. That puts the likely number of deaths by covid jabs somewhere between 252,025 and 1,589,693. If you take Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s 2019 calculation of 100X for MMR shot deaths, it’s 3,877,300 deaths which isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

But now, since RFK joined the Trump team, he has started shilling for the MMR shot he previously warned against. He has also called Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment.” He is also selling Americans’ health data to tech companies.

RFK, who was all smiles yesterday with Trump and Bourla, once also noted the truth about how the covid shot and Operation Warp Speed was a military operation.

Two years ago, RFK said:

“The Pentagon did not want to put on the product, ‘This is a Defense Department-made product.’ So they essentially paid the pharmaceutical companies for their brand name so people would think they were getting something from Pfizer or Moderna — but all of the back room and the distribution and manufacturing [was] done by the military. And the pharmaceutical companies were brought in and put their name on it and then to pretend to do clinical trials, which have no legal significance.”

On the military operation, Sasha Latypova wrote:

“We are living in a state of permanent, unannounced war. Public Health Emergencies have largely the same legal status as war declarations (National Emergency). PHE (PHEIC) declarations effectively suspend the Constitution, let the Executive branch (including DOD and HHS) usurp the power and neuter the Legislative and Judicial branches of the government. Once initiated, there are no stopping conditions. See also ‘Legal Walls, short version’ by Katherine Watt. Both the civilians and the rank and file service members are the targets. While this event had been planned and prepared for decades, the ‘crossing of the Rubicon’ happened via the 2020 “live exercise” of faking the pandemic via strategic poisoning and hospital murders, subsequent tyranny and then deployment of injected poisons marketed as ‘life saving vaccines’ onto people who were scared and driven into panic by a massive campaign of lies.”

Hey, speaking of Trump declaring war on the American people over a fake pandemic, he also announced on Tuesday that American cities will be used as a “training ground” for the military as his martial law agenda moves forward.

Honestly, I have no respect for “conservatives” who refuse to say a damn word about this traitor. Trump locked us down and called us “nonessential” over a fake pandemic, an alleged cold virus, and stole billions to create poison that’s killed millions. And he, and your precious GOP, continue this big government, authoritarian, fascist agenda.

But there are some who are speaking out against this insanity. Here’s a smattering.

Edward Dowd wrote:

“Remember Albert Bourla called folks criminals for putting forth a different narrative on his Covid vaccine. Now Trump praises him today. Just outrageous. Always comforting when a CEO of a pharmaceutical company wants to criminalize those who questioned a company that wanted to hide its clinical trial data for 75 years.”

Dowd also shared a documentary, Unsafe and Inneffective, which I watched and can say is certainly worth the time. Below is the trailer:

Clint Russell wrote:

“Pfizer released an unsafe and ineffective product onto the market which was then mandated by the federal government. Countless people died. Instead of facing justice, Trump just handed them 70 billion dollars to further grow his mRNA death jab empire.”

Shannon Joy wrote:

“The medical freedom movement has wasted over 18 months hoping and praying that Trump would save us and deliver a reckoning on COVID atrocities. I hope his latest, worst betrayal with Pfizer is enough to rip them out of mass formation.”

Joy added:

“Trump is a vicious, murderous monster. Anyone who helps him has blood on their hands. It’s over.”

Lisa Christine wrote:

“Pfizer not only got away with it all, but Trump takes it another level by giving them kudos and elevates them!”

Jeffrey Tucker wrote:

“This is a disaster. The most painful press conference I’ve seen in the Trump administration.”

Brad Miller wrote:

“Plenty of us have been warning for years now that Trump is an enemy to this country. Most conservatives have continued to ignore all evidence.”

David Icke wrote:

“Trump and his masters have shafted you MAGA - as I said he would. It’s a BIG CLUB and you ain’t in it. But Trump is. And Bourla. And Musk. And Vance. And Miller. And Lutnick. And Netanyahu. And Thiel. And Ellison. And Blair. And ...”

Mike Adams, a.k.a. The Health Ranger, wrote:

“This is beyond insane. Trump is praising one of the companies whose products KILLED 20+ million people around the world. And Trump thinks that was a ‘fantastic job.’ This is sick.”

Albert Faleski, a.k.a. An0maly, wrote:

“Trump is a total Big Pharma con man. His ‘joke’ today was selling a Pfizer product & he just keeps handing them business. He has his base under a spell.”

Breck Worsham, a.k.a. The Patriotic Blonde, wrote:

“Today was Trump’s worst day yet. First Epstein, then Bill Gates, the Israel first, now he’s openly praising Pfizer, despite the millions he KNOWS have been harmed by the jab. It’s like he’s literally laughing in the faces of those of us who fought for him and supported him. Who lost family. Lost friends. Lost clients and careers, but backed him despite everything it cost us because we truly believed he wanted to Make America Great Again. What a sad, sad day. What a sell out.”

Worsham added:

“Trump is owned by Israel AND Pfizer. This man is easier to buy than a $2 crack whore on clearance.”

Brad Skistimas, a.k.a. Five Times August, wrote:

“I’m sorry to all the vaccine injured who’ve waited so long for justice. Clearly, you are not and never were a priority, and those responsible for maiming society will continue to be rewarded and walk free.”

Dennis Kreger wrote:

“Why is TrumpRx not getting enough coverage? Here’s how the grift works. Government shuts down. Cost of drugs skyrocket. Except on TrumpRx. Trump skims off the top, you get cheaper prescription meds. He profits off the office. He profits off the shutdown.”

Lloyd Doggett wrote:

“Instead of lowering prices, as he promised to do on day one, Trump is pushing gimmicks that protect Big Pharma’s monopoly power and force consumers to shop around and hunt for better deals in a sea of outrageous prices. TrumpRx is well-deserved, considering the president has done nothing to stop price gouging—a prescription for more medical debt.”

[source]

[source]

[source]

[source]

[source]

[source]