Donald Trump has yet again tooted his own horn praising Operation Warp Speed, that thing where Trump stole billions of tax dollars to fund the creation of the experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon shots in response to the fake pandemic in which he locked us down and called us “nonessential” over an alleged cold virus.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said that the military operation known as warp speed “just according to just about everybody was one of the greatest things that any president has ever done in this country.”

Trump said he’s “very proud of it” and he proudly took the shot (saline anybody?). He added:

“Operation Warp Speed, one of the greatest things a president has ever done for this country. And you can say the world because when we came up with that vaccine, the whole world opened up.”

The narcissist in chief bragging about himself is a common occurrence. And bragging about the poison has also been common.

These most recent comment came after a question in response to a vaccine panel determining that it will no longer recommend the shot for anyone, but assured the masses that they can still receive the poison if they’d like.

As a reminder of what Operation Warp Speed has wrought, the experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon Trump shot remains the deadliest poison produced by the Big Government-Big Pharma relationship. The most recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), shows 38,773 American deaths reported by the covid jabs as of Aug. 29, 2025. The CDC itself has admitted an undercount in VAERS by a factor of at least 6.5X while the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has independently found the undercount being a factor of about 41X. That puts the likely number of deaths by covid jabs somewhere between 252,025 and 1,589,693. If you take Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s 2019 calculation of 100X for MMR shot deaths, it’s 3,877,300 deaths which isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

But now, since RFK joined the Trump team, he has started shilling for the MMR shot he previously warned against. He has also called Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment.” He is also selling Americans’ health data to tech companies.

So, we know the shot is causing harm, but they’re going to still allow Americans to take it. But hey, they’ll no longer recommend it after allowing it to kill and maim millions, so winning, right?

A point to remind Americans, there was absolutely no free market aspect of stealing billions from Americans to create the poison in order to reopen the American economy that the government had no authority to shut down in the first place. So, how about removing the shot altogether?

During the 1976 swine flu hoax, the Ford regime instituted the first “Operation Warp Speed,” although it didn’t use that name, in an election year to rush a vaccine that caused huge numbers of Guillain-Barré syndrome cases and led to more deaths than the flu. In fact, the whole rush that year was because of one, yes one, death reported from the swine flu from a private at Fort Dix.

That swine flu death at Fort Dix happened in February of that year and the vaccine was out by October, nearly the same time frame we saw with the experimental covid shots.

Years later, Mike Wallace exposed that rushed vaccine:

“Flu season is upon us. Which type will we worry about this year, and which kind of shots will we be told to take. Remember the Swine Flu scare of 1976? That was the year the U.S. government told us all the swine flu could turn out to be a killer that could spread across the nation. And Washington decided that every man, woman and child should get a shot to prevent a nationwide outbreak, a pandemic. Well, 46 million of us obediently took the shot, and now 4,000 Americans are claiming damages from Uncle Sam amounting to $3.5 billion because of what happened when they took that shot.”

The New York Times reported on Oct. 12 of 1976:

“Swine flu vaccination programs in nine states and in Pittsburgh and its suburbs were suspended today, two weeks after they began nationally, after the deaths of three elderly persons who received the vaccine yesterday at a clinic in Pittsburgh.”

It took just three deaths to get governors to start halting the shot that year, and by Dec. 16 the federal government stopped the entire program.

Friday’s comments were on a busy day for dear leader as Dictator Don also said it’s “no longer free speech” to be too critical of him, he postponed release of key price inflation data, the Pentagon said it will limit access to journalists who don’t abide by their dictates and Trump bragged about yet again murdering people in international waters, the third time he has done such so far in this term without ever providing evidence of wrongdoing by those he just ordered the murder of.