Well, after I posted my piece yesterday, the gold and silver markets took a bit of a nosedive, and I thought it deserved a brief update.

Gold dropped 9% in a 24-hour period to finish at $4,905.86 on Friday and silver 26% during the same period to finish at $86.61. Gold is still up 85.84% from a year ago and silver 197.22%.

This drop, I believe, bolsters my claims yesterday that we can expect a chaotic year in the economy.

The question is why such a big drop in one day yesterday?

The mainstream would have us believe it was based on Donald Trump naming who will be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve. I’ll get to that pick in a bit, but that is not the reason for the drop in the precious metals prices at all.

It is almost certain because of market manipulation. Listen to this breakdown from Sanders Parker.

Reality, the metals didn’t lose their value, it’s that American markets are trading paper rather than the metals, according to Bull Theory. While silver dropped in America, it’s trading 40% higher in the Shanghai market: “Same metal. Two prices. And this gap is exactly what manipulation looks like.”

As Bull Theory notes, “silver trading is dominated by paper contracts” in America with most volume “not real silver moving around. It’s contracts being bought and sold. And the paper to physical ratio is estimated around 350:1. That means for every 1 real ounce, there can be hundreds of paper claims. So when big players dump paper contracts, the price drops even if physical silver is still tight. No actual silver needs to be sold. They just sell paper and push the price down.”

In contrast, the Shanghai market deals in real physical metal.

As for Trump’s Fed chair pick, boy it’s a doozy. He announced he plans to replace Jerome Powell, who is retiring in May, with Kevin Warsh.

By the way, just a reminder that Powell was Trump’s guy. That’s important because he called him a “terrible Fed chair” and was shocked Biden “appointed” him.

As for Warsh, he is a former member of The Bilderberg Group, a promoter of central bank digital currencies, his father-in-law is a Zionist apologist and partner of wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, has heavy ties to the billionaire donor class and had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump Expected to Pick Kevin Warsh, Son-in-Law of Zionist Billionaire Ron Lauder, as Fed Chair

Oh, and as an appointed member of the Fed’s Board of Governors by George W. Bush, Warsh helped aid the bailouts of the big banks during the 2008 financial crisis.

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“Now that Trump [Israel] has selected its next Fed head, the final death knell for the U.S. economy may sound. Trump has no power over the central bank, so don’t fall for these narratives: the central banks are in control and they will do as they please; Trump is just the cheerleader for the Fed. Having said that, we have already covered multiple times that this push to lower interest rates and vastly expand the money supply is designed to push the country and the world into digital currencies and the tokenization of eventually everything. Central banks, namely the Fed, are moving into their next phase of owning it all, the buyers and lenders of last resort.”

Trump’s really fighting that deep state, huh?