Blessed are the peacemakers, For they shall be called sons of God.—Matthew 5:9

So, the same liars who lied us into Middle East war after Middle East war are banging the war drums hard now.

And the drum beat for war with Iran is only going to get louder in the coming days and weeks.

With that, it might be good for Americans to take a look at another perspective, one the warmongers don’t want you to see.

Below is a series of videos from Peter Santenello when he, an American, visited Iran 6 years ago:

Peter Santenello Interview – The Truth About Iran & Its Sharp Contrast With The MSM Narrative

What Santenello saw was a people who didn’t hate Americans. In fact, they seemed to love Americans.

And before one says, “that was 6 years ago,” here’s what Drew Binsky, another American, found just months ago when he visited Iran:

In fact, you can see video after video of hustling, bustling cities in Iran that could be mistaken for any hustling, bustling American city.

Here’s from 2023:

Here’s from 2024:

Here’s Christmas 2024 in Iran:

Did you know that the world’s largest mall is in Iran?

Saleh Abdullah wrote:

“So Iran is a member of the Axis of Evil. Ostracized by the world. Sanctioned everywhere, so it cannot sell oil, or trade. Denied access to the world’s reserve currency. Its people cannot invest, or make stuff and sell it to the West. If that story we are told is right, they must be just a step above Afghanistan, right?”

Iran even has a Jewish community that feels the Iranian government provides complete protection, even during Israel’s unprovoked strikes.

Just a week ago, The Jerusalem Post reported:

“Just one day before the Israeli aerial attack on Iran, its Jewish community in Tehran has declared that its members ‘live in complete security under the leadership of the Islamic Republic,’ according to the newly released annual report of the Central Jewish Committee of Tehran, the official representative body of Iran’s remaining Jews. The 20-page report, covering activities through the Iranian year 1402 (March 2023-February 2024), was published on Thursday, June 6, 2025, and includes detailed updates on religious life, community services, property management, youth education, and relations with the government. The report opens with praise for the late ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, and pledges of loyalty to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian constitution.”

The liars don’t want you to see or know any of this. They will push falsehoods like one I wrote about back in February.

That photo was being used by “conservative influencers” this year to say we need to fight Iran because of its treatment of women. (source, source)

Problem is, that is a photo of Israeli women in the Jewish frumka, not a Muslim burqa as the propagandists claimed.

In fact, that photo was from a 2015 piece from Israeli media, The Forward, where Lior Zaltman wrote:

“No, this isn’t a dementor, or a modern art installation. This isn’t even, as you are more likely to expect, a Muslim woman wearing a burqa. It was on a sweltering hot day, of 80 degree weather, that photographer Yakov Lederman saw this sight in Beit Shemesh — a Jewish woman and her two daughters, a dark black cloth covering them, head to toes.”

Hmm… I wonder if we’ll hear these propagandists say we need to fight Israel for the way it subjugates women?

The point here isn’t to vouch for Iran, no matter what the simpleminded might think. I’ve never been to Iran. I’m sure there are plenty of people in Iran who aren’t so savory. News flash, the same exist here in America and every nation. I’m sure the Iranian government sucks. Our government sucks as well. All governments suck. Maybe 2020 should have proven that to people?

The point here is that the bloodthirsty talking heads, like Ted Cruz, are going to sell you absolute narratives and dehumanize the people of Iran without knowing anything about what Iran is actually like.

So, maybe Americans should be exposed to a different look at Iran because they certainly will not see that from the bipartisan warmongering politicians and media. These are people, just like us. Remember that before cheerleading for another immoral, unjust and unconstitutional war.

There’s so much propaganda, so many lies. It’s going to only get worse. Start discerning the information you take in.

“Regardless of which definition of Israel you accept, our position relative to the country of Israel should still be the same. Let’s say you still believe God is referring to the country when he tells us to bless ‘Israel.’ OK. I know that God loves me. But, do I think he blesses or shows his love for me by enabling my sinning? Will God bless Israel through the bullets we send them to assassinate children, the fourteen bombs a day to drop on Gaza for over a year, bulldozers to raze the homes/hospitals/businesses of non-Jews, aircraft to facilitate taking more land in Syria, or votes in our Congress to provide muscle for the only apartheid nation left in the world? We do not honor, nor obey, God by appeasing the country of Israel. Even if I were to ignore all of the evidence and accept that today’s country of Israel is still within the tree of Abraham, I’ll never believe that God wants me to help facilitate genocide as a way to bless the children of the devil.”—Kirk Porter

War is the worst thing in the world. It is the single craziest behavior exhibited by humans. The most destructive. The most traumatizing. The least sustainable. The least conducive to human thriving. All the things we fear most become the norm in a land ravaged by war. Death. Pain. Suffering. Rape. Chaos. Uncertainty. Losing loved ones. Losing homes. Losing limbs. Living in terror. Being attacked. Being brain damaged. Being faced with impossible choices. All the things we frighten ourselves with by watching horror movies become a reality from which there is no escape. War creates a waking nightmare which any sensible person would want to avoid except in the direst necessity. And yet we are ruled by people who actively seek it out. Who will lie and manipulate to make wars happen. Who will smear and slander anyone who resists in the name of peace. Who will actively fight against every healthy impulse in everybody in their society to push their war agenda forward.”—Caitlin Johnstone

