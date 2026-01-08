Below will be various videos on Donald Trump’s unconstitutional actions in Venezuela. And I’ll finish with a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

As I wrote previously, there’s a lot of propaganda and lies being spread right now, especially from the MAGA cult and CONservative media. These videos are from people who are actually looking at the situation independently. They come with different perspectives and takes, but they are not pushing propaganda.

Venezuelans Unite Against Trump and Zionism as Maduro Claims to be a Prisoner of War

[Venezuelans take to the streets to protest against Trump shortly after their president, Nicolas Maduro, was kidnapped. Source.]

January 6, 2026

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

By now everyone has seen the news that President Trump sent a special forces unit into Caracas, Venezuela to capture President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and son.

It has taken me a couple of days to research all sides of this story before I could comment on it.

For those who mainly get their news from U.S. sources, let’s clear up one false claim that some in the U.S. media have been stating, which is that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez participated with the U.S. in Maduro’s capture, and was installed as President to replace Maduro by the U.S.

This did not happen.

In fact, Delcy Rodríguez has condemned the actions of the U.S., declaring that Nicolás Maduro is still the president of Venezuela, and it was her own country’s Supreme Court that appointed her as interim president. Her first speech after this event is mostly available on social media, but I did find one copy on YouTube that I will post here.

She blamed Zionist forces as being behind the kidnapping of their president.

The CIA has been trying to overthrow the Maduro presidency for at least a decade, unsuccessfully, because he enjoys widespread support in his own country.

But this is relatively unknown in the U.S., because the richest Venezuelans live mostly in Miami, Florida, where they try to control the narrative.

Even the Trump administration apparently has not coordinated their narrative, as Secretary of State Rubio called this a “police action” and not a declaration of war. But Trump very quickly dropped the “this is all about illegal drugs” narrative and clearly stated that this was about Venezuelan oil, promising that U.S. oil companies would take over the country’s oil reserves.

Pepe Escobar is a Latino journalist from Brazil who covers international geopolitical news, and he states that those loyal to Maduro in Venezuela are probably close to 98% of the population now, as they oppose U.S. intervention.

He states that at Maduro’s arraignment in New York, when Maduro stated:

“I am the President of Venezuela, and I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured in my house in Caracas“

that this became a rallying cry all across Latin America.

He published an opinion piece in Strategic Culture yesterday, giving the Latino perspective, and of course Pepe has a lot of friends on the ground in these places.

Barbaria strikes again Still, neo-Caligula won’t stop – mimicking his motormouth. The Empire of Chaos under the Donroe Doctrine is about strategic dominance, at all costs, over energy and trade corridors. The Raging Twenties started with a murder: Gen. Soleimani, Baghdad, January 3, 2020. Ordered by Trump 1.0. The second part of the Raging Twenties starts with a bombing/kidnapping. Mini-Shock’n Awe on Caracas, Delta Force raid. January 3, 2026. Ordered by Trump 2.0. Raging Donald Trump said he will run Venezuela. This trashy neo-Caligula, self-proclaimed Emperor of Barbaria, in the end may not run anything, starting with his own motormouth. The Venezuela op unrolled via a classic imperial playbook. Murderous sanctions for years blocking trade and capital movement, causing hyperinflation and an out-of-control humanitarian crisis. The target: to cause so much suffering to Venezuelans that a military coup would be inevitable. The Venezuela kidnapping of a President in his bedroom deep into the night unrolled via a classic CIA playbook. They managed to bribe the head of Maduro’s security detail and his close circle, but not (italics mine) the Venezuelan military. Maduro was protected only by Venezuelan forces, not Russians, as confirmed by independent Caracas sources. When a Russian command got to Maduro’s residence, at first they met resistance by some of Maduro’s own corrupt security. When they were neutralized and the Russians got inside the residence, Maduro had already been extracted by the Delta Force, with key internal help. The chief of Maduro’s security detail was then apprehended – and duly executed. The day after the kidnapping, Venezuelan soldiers revealed how Delta Force wanted to establish a beachhead at one of their units in Caracas as an operational base for a Bay of Pigs-style ground invasion. But in the words of a soldier, “We fought, we opened fire, and we forced the helicopter to leave without taking the military unit.” The Venezuelan Defense Ministry then stated that most of Maduro’s security detail was actually killed during the operation, not specifying by whom. And Cuba announced the deaths of 32 of its fighters – certainly not among those in the compromised security detail. The Chavista government remains in power – led by the formidable Delcy Rodriguez, constitutionally appointed as interim President. No Fifth Columnists inside the government have been unmasked so far. An article on the propaganda rag Miami Herald, using as the single source a dodgy former vice-President of Colombia, Santos Calderon, and no evidence whatsoever from Venezuela, spread the fiction that Delcy Rodriguez made a pact with Trump 2.0 to hand Maduro over. It took less than 48 hours for the bombastic Caligula White House narrative to start falling apart. Investigative journalist Diego Sequera, on the ground in Venezuela, has already largely debunked the tsunami of nonsense drowning mainstream and social media. Additionally, forget about 28 million Venezuelans cheering a loudmouth neo-Caligula gringo as “liberator”. He’s now forced to issue personal threats against Delcy Rodriguez and – what else is new – promise that the Empire of Chaos may bomb Venezuela again. The Donroe Doctrine, decoded Let’s cut to the chase. Apart from the notorious “largest oil reserves on the planet”, essential for an Empire in financial trouble to build collateral, there are several main rasons for the Venezuela hit. 1. Bellum Judaica. Apart from developing close relations with BRICS members Russia, China and Iran, Caracas unmistakably sided with Palestine and called out the Zionist plague. So in one swoop, we have not only the practical application of the “corollary to the Monroe Doctrine”, explicit in the new National Security Strategy, but most of all the “Donroe Doctrine” deployed as the “Zionroe Doctrine” by a Zionist court jester, who happens to be the neo-Caligula. What better way to teach yet another lesson to the whole Global South on the limitless Pax Judaica – actually Bellum Judaica, because they are now on non-stop Forever War mode against all “amalek”: and everybody not genuflecting in their altar may be branded “amalek”. It’s no wonder Delcy Rodriguez went straight to the point, qualifying in her first speech the “Zionist tinge” of neo-Caligula’s kidnapping operation. 2. Heavy metal thunder. Only less than 24 hours after the bombing/mini-Shock’n Awe/kidnapping, and for a mere $8 billion, Washington wrapped up a massive smelter deal to process no less than $1 trillion of Venezuelan precious metals. The deal was financed by J.P.Morgan – which happens to be in big trouble because of the their massive physical silver short position. The beauty is that Venezuela happens to be smack in the middle of the Arco Minero (“The Mineral Arc”) which concentrates untold trillions in still unmined gold and silver. 3. The petrodollar angle. The heart of the matter is not Venezuela’s humongous – untapped – oil reserves per se, complete with neo-Caligula salivation. The key is petrodollar-denominated oil. Printing endless – intrinsically worthless – green toilet paper to finance the industrial-military complex implies the US dollar as the global reserve currency, petrodollar included. The Empire of Plunder simply could not allow Venezuela’s oil to be sold in yuan, ruble, rupee or a basket of currencies, or in the near future, a BRICS-sanctioned mechanism backed by oil and gold. Red alert was already on as Venezuela integrated into China’s CIPS cross-border payment system. Then, on the oil front, there’s the matter of stealing Venezuelan oil from Citgo – the Hudson-based subsidiary of PDVSA – to profit Zionist billionaire Paul Singer and his hedge fund, Elliot Investment Management. A “proud Zionist” and AIPAC board member, Robert Pincus, was court-appointed to facilitate the scam, derived from Citgo owing over $20 billion to creditors: another toxic effect of years of sanctions. Additionally, and contrary to neo-Caligula’s fiction that “this is our oil”, Venezuelan historian Miguel Tinker Salas conclusively proved how the country nationalized the oil industry in 1976: “It was controlled by Venezuelans. It was run by Venezuelans”. Foreign companies, including ExxonMobil’s “most profitable subsidiary” were fully compensated, “much above and beyond what they had already extracted”. Then there’s the crucial Chinese angle. There has been a tsunami of splendidly stupid speculation that China did not do anything to “save” Venezuela. China is way too sophisticated to engage in brawls. Beijing will fight the Empire of Chaos in court. Silently, with no fanfarre, Beijing has made it very clear that any American attack on Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects sealed by contract around the Global South – 150 participating nations at least – will be met with international arbitration in every court from Caracas to Jakarta. Translation – in the only way Western barbarians understand: the legal cost of American regime change operations will become prohibitive. A test may be coming pretty soon. Assuming neo-Caligula “runs” Venezuela – and that’s a major “if” – all that Beijing needs is to successfully enforce a single contract claim against a Trump-run Venezuela. Let’s see whether neo-Caligula would have the balls to stop Venezuelan oil being sold to China. Good luck on imposing regime change after that. Full article.

Pepe did an interview earlier this morning that I listened to just before writing this article, where he discusses many of the points of his article. He also discusses the possibility that Russia and China allowed this to happen as a trap, and that Trump walked right into it.

Here is some more news coverage on this event.

Maduro says he’s a ‘prisoner of war’: Why that matters Prisoners of war have rights that Maduro isn’t being afforded at present. by AlJazeera Excerpts: Two days after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, 63, was abducted by special forces of the United States during an operation in the Latin American country, he appeared in a courthouse in New York. On Monday, Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including narcoterrorism and conspiring to import cocaine. In a blue and orange prison uniform, he listened to the indictment filed by prosecutors against him and his codefendants, including his wife and son. The Trump administration has framed Maduro’s abduction as a law enforcement operation, arguing that congressional approval was not needed. But in court, Maduro insisted that he was a “prisoner of war” (POW). “I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country,” he said through an interpreter, before he was cut off by US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan federal court. If Maduro is indeed a POW, then protections under international law apply to him. The Third Geneva Convention of 1949 mandates humane treatment, respect and protection for POWs. According to the convention, a POW can be tried and sentenced in another country, particularly the detaining power, but only for certain crimes such as war crimes. Maduro, however, has been charged with narcotics-related offences, not with war crimes. And in general, the Third Geneva Convention requires that POWs must be returned “without delay” to their nation as soon as the conflict ends. “According to President Trump, Maduro is a prisoner of war because Trump declared Maduro had initiated war against the United States via drug trafficking leading to overdose deaths. That would mean the Geneva Conventions would apply but which Trump will certainly disregard,” Fein said. Full Article. Zionist GOP Megadonor Paul Singer Stands to Make Billions Off Venezuela Regime Change Op by Chris Menahan

InformationLiberation Excerpts: The US sanctioned Venezuelan state-owned oil company Citgo into bankruptcy, forced its sale to Zionist billionaire Paul Singer for about $6 billion two months ago, and then captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to “take over” the country. From The Wall Street Journal, “Citgo Is a Crown Jewel of Venezuela’s Oil Industry. Elliott Is Set to Reap the Benefits.”: For [Paul Singer’s] activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management, Nicolás Maduro’s swift exit comes at an auspicious time. A U.S. judge in November backed a roughly $6 billion bid by Elliott for Citgo Petroleum, the refining firm owned by Venezuela’s state-run company Petróleos de Venezuela, known as PdVSA, in a forced sale to satisfy creditors. Citgo, based in Houston, owns a U.S. network of refineries, pipelines and terminals that some analysts have said could be worth between $11 billion and $13 billion. The deal was controversial in Venezuela. Maduro’s government denounced the proposed sale as fraudulent. The board recognized by the U.S. government as the legitimate overseer of PdVSA’s overseas oil assets vowed to fight to keep Citgo under Venezuelan control. Less than two months after receiving the judge’s endorsement, Elliott is looking at a more favorable—albeit chaotic—landscape. Maduro is being held in a New York jail. President Trump has sidelined the opposition, accused Venezuela of stealing American crude and said U.S. firms would be strongly involved in its oil industry. Now, Elliott appears poised to reap the rewards of owning Venezuela’s most valuable foreign oil asset. The regime change could lead to an increase in Venezuelan oil production, which would likely provide cheap feedstock to Citgo’s Gulf Coast refineries and increase the company’s value, analysts and refining experts said. “Maduro is out, so a lot of the threat is out,” said Jay Auslander, a litigator who represents sovereign interests and private-equity funds. “It looks like a potentially quite good deal that remains high risk.” Elliott isn’t in the clear yet. The hedge fund still needs approval from the Treasury Department to conclude the deal. Plus, PdVSA and Venezuela have appealed the judicial sale. “In 2024, Singer, an 81-year-old with a net worth of $6.7 billion, donated $5 million to Make America Great Again Inc., Trump’s Super PAC. Singer donated tens of millions more in the 2024 cycle to support Trump’s allies, including $37 million to support the election of Republicans to Congress. He also donated an undisclosed amount to fund Trump’s second transition,” Judd Legum reports. Full article.

Ironically, Trump did NOT back the Zionist María Corina Machado, the main political opposition leader against Maduro, who just won the Nobel Peace Prize that Trump thought he should have won. Trump acknowledged that she did not have wide support among her own people.

So today, in an apparent desperate attempt, she offered to “share” the Nobel Peace Prize with Trump.

Venezuela’s Machado says she wants to share Nobel Peace Prize with Trump Excerpts from euronews: María Corina Machado said toppling of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was a “huge step for humanity, for freedom and human dignity”. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said on Monday she wants to share her Nobel Peace Prize with US President Donald Trump and personally thank him following his administration’s military intervention in Venezuela. Machado said she had not spoken to the US president since 10 October, the day when she was announced as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The 58-year-old was awarded the prize after mounting the most serious peaceful challenge in years to Maduro’s government. Although Trump called Machado in October to congratulate her on winning the Nobel prize, US media reported that he was displeased about the fact that she had accepted the much-coveted award rather than declining it and giving it to him. Machado’s interview with Fox News came days after Trump rejected the idea of working with her. “I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader,” Trump said of Machado. “She doesn’t have the support or the respect within the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect.” Full article.

China was perhaps the first country to comment and claim that Donald Trump was renewing the Monroe Doctrine, with his threats now to take over Greenland and perhaps all of the Americas.

“Overthrowing the Maduro government has long been an objective pursued by the US, but capturing a sitting head of state in this manner is highly unusual and can be described as reckless,” Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Saturday. “It not only violates international law, but also lacks any legal basis under US domestic law.” “This is a declaration of the revival of a new Monroe Doctrine and an assertion of US hegemony in the Western Hemisphere,” Lü added. (Source.)

So now the term “Donroe Doctrine” seems to be appearing everywhere.

And this from the man who claims he should have won the Nobel Peace Award.

Here are some interesting facts about Venezuela that are easily searchable. Venezuela is a predominantly Catholic country with very strong laws against abortion with the exception being the life of the mother. Maduro has been critical of Israel calling it a genocide in Gaza and against Zionism. Maduro’s opposition, Maria Corina Machado is a strong supporter of Israel and wants to restore strong relations with Israel. She is more left leaning on abortion and LGBTQ issues. Most Americans I talk to are not buying that this is really about drugs and sanctioned oil takers. And it’s not about social issues, I just added that to highlight some differences in the two leaders. People voted in 2024 against foreign intervention and foreign regime change as we have seen far too many times how that’s turned out, it’s not good, and people are so sick of it.

