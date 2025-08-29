At a Thursday press conference, the White House announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has greenlit four new covid mRNA shots.

Donald Trump’s mouthpiece, Karoline Leavitt, said:

“What I will tell you is that the FDA recently revoked the emergency use authorizations for three covid vaccinations while simultaneously green-lighting four new COVID-19 vaccines with 2025 and 2026 formulas. The reason for the revocation of that emergency use authorization is because obviously the covid pandemic and the public health emergency is over. But just to correct the record, because there’s been a lot of misinformation on this, the FDA’s decision does not affect the availability of COVID vaccines for Americans who want them.”

What Leavitt didn’t mention was that the “misinformation” she described has largely come from the MAGA media that desperately wants Americans to believe Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK), Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, are going after Big Pharma.

Of course, nothing could be further from the truth.

Leavitt’s statement came just days after Trump, once again, bragged about Operation Warp Speed during his first term.

On Tuesday, Trump touted the “great job” he did at locking us down, calling us “nonessential,” over an alleged cold virus which led to the destruction of small businesses on behalf of the Big Government-Big Corporation cronies during the greatest theft in world history from the working class to the monied class.

Trump went on to say:

“Operation Warp Speed, people say, is one of the greatest achievements ever in politics or in the military because it was almost a military procedure. But everybody, including [Vladimir] Putin, said that Operation Warp Speed, what you did with that, nobody can believe it and we did a great job.”

There is one truth in that statement, that being that it was a “military procedure.” As I have written many times, covid was the Worl Civil War when governments around the world, doing practically the same thing to their own people, declared was on their own populations.

Earlier in August, Trump also bragged about stealing from taxpayers to fund his poison shot when he said:

“Operation Warp Speed was, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country. The efficiency, the way it was done, the distribution, everything about it has been amazing.”

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“Trump will never stop bragging about this. He lauded it all the time; referring to himself as ‘the father of the vaccine,’ said it should be called the ‘trumpcine,’ claims no one has died from the shots, and has even heckled his own base for booing his support for them. He is the biggest authoritarian around. Again, most claims that are lobbed at Biden and Harris are really just Trump and his administration. I don’t need to remind you of the severe damage these death shots have caused, and the lives that they claimed; and MAGA still cannot bring themselves to admit to this, and will perform all sorts of mental gymnastics to condone this blatant evil and mass purging of the masses. We’ve already detailed and proven from direct tweets, contracts, and government documents that Trump 100% knew about the coming lockdowns and Covid draconian takeover, and signed contracts with Moderna to make mRNA shots before he even announced there was a [fake] Covid. It’s all just hogwash; and anyone who can deny the evidence once they see it is lying and living in cognitive dissonance. As for this nonsense that RFK is going to remove the Covid shots (after his department approved a new one a few months ago) is just that: nonsense. Even if they do, the damage is already done and no apology will be given. Whoopie, they’re going to remove them now that nobody is getting them and untold millions in just the U.S. alone have perished…. When Kennedy announced the 22 mRNA contracts being canceled, his excuse was that mRNA was not preventing pandemics and could actually make them worse. That’s the biggest pile of dog crap nonsense! Kennedy is trying to do damage control while still promoting vaccines and mRNA discreetly, and then you have sociopathic Trump who can’t stop running his mouth and still lauds the mass murder.”

As a reminder of what Operation Warp Speed has wrought, the experimental gene therapy covid bioweapon Trump shot remains the deadliest poison produced by the Big Government-Big Pharma relationship. The most recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), shows 38,742 American deaths reported by the covid jabs as of June 27, 2025. The CDC itself has admitted an undercount in VAERS by a factor of at least 6.5X while the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has independently found the undercount being a factor of about 41X. That puts the likely number of deaths by covid jabs somewhere between 251,823 and 1,588,422. If you take RFK’s 2019 calculation of 100X for MMR shot deaths, it’s 3,874,200 deaths which isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Trump has maintained his devotion to government creating poison and telling the American people it’s for our health.

In 2020, after Pfizer’s covid jab was authorized, Trump said that he “pushed the FDA and companies and everybody else involved like nobody’s ever been pushed before” to get the poison into the arms of Americans. He added that if he “wasn’t president, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for five years.”

In other words, Trump said if he hadn’t stolen billions from taxpayers to fund the creation of the covid jabs, hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans may still be alive. In effect, it is an admission of guilt to mass murder.

As for the alleged cut in mRNA research funding, it appears to be yet another RFK deception from an administration that is chock-full of deceptions.

Remember, since RFK joined the Trump team, he has started shilling for the MMR shot he previously warned against. He has also called Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment.”

Trump and his team (RFK, Elon Musk, et al) are forwarding the same agenda as Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab, et al.

Elon Musk Partners With Gates-Funded Biotech Company to Produce ‘mRNA Microfactories’ for COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. David Martin has been exposing the con from the very beginning. In a 2023 address to the European Union, Martin said:

“By the time we get to 2017 and 2018, the following phrase entered into common parlance among the community. There is going to be an ‘accidental or intentional release of a respiratory pathogen.’… Seven months before the allegation of patient number one, four patent applications in Moderna were modified to include the term ‘accidental or intentional release of a respiratory pathogen’ as the justification for making a vaccine for a thing that did not exist…. In every investigation to the premeditation nature of this because it was in September of 2019 that the world was informed that we were going to have an accident or intentional release of a respiratory pathogen so that by September 2020 there would be a worldwide acceptance of a universal vaccine template.”

Two weeks ago, RFK said: