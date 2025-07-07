Seth Hancock Reports
Rutherford Institute: 'Inalienable Rights in an Age of Tyranny: The Government Is Playing God'
Below will be a recent column by John and Nisha Whitehead for The Rutherford Institute, and also available on their Substack, posted with their…
3 hrs ago
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Rutherford Institute: 'Inalienable Rights in an Age of Tyranny: The Government Is Playing God'
Podcast: Restoring the Constitution-The state of Independence 249 years later w/ guest Larry Kaifesh
On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I welcomed guest Larry Kaifesh to the conversation.
9 hrs ago
Seth Hancock
1
Seth Hancock Reports
Podcast: Restoring the Constitution-The state of Independence 249 years later w/ guest Larry Kaifesh
Chuck Baldwin: 'Independence Now And Independence Forever'
Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.Thanks for reading Seth Hancock Reports!
Jul 4
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Chuck Baldwin: 'Independence Now And Independence Forever'
Happy (In)Dependence Day!
Tell the truth even when it’s uncomfortable
Jul 4
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Happy (In)Dependence Day!
The Agenda: Their Vision-Your Future
The technocracy is building up all around us, thanks in large part to Donald Trump, and the American people are clueless
Jul 3
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
The Agenda: Their Vision-Your Future
Ron Paul: 'A Big Beautiful Bill for the Military-Industrial Complex'
Below is Ron Paul’s latest column, reposted with permission.
Jul 1
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Ron Paul: 'A Big Beautiful Bill for the Military-Industrial Complex'
Trump calls Bloody Bibi ‘good man,’ calls Israel to immediately cancel corruption trial against Netanyahu
Donald Trump wants to protect his puppet master
Jul 1
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Trump calls Bloody Bibi ‘good man,’ calls Israel to immediately cancel corruption trial against Netanyahu
June 2025
Rutherford Institute: 'America’s Most Lawless Agency: ICE Is the Prototype for Tyranny'
Below will be a recent column by John and Nisha Whitehead for The Rutherford Institute, and also available on their Substack, posted with their…
Jun 30
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Rutherford Institute: 'America’s Most Lawless Agency: ICE Is the Prototype for Tyranny'
Chuck Baldwin: 'Donald Trump Has Joined Joe Biden In The Ranks Of War Criminals'
Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.Thanks for reading Seth Hancock Reports!
Jun 30
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Chuck Baldwin: 'Donald Trump Has Joined Joe Biden In The Ranks Of War Criminals'
Podcast: Restoring the Constitution-Deadbeat Daddy Trump Stiffing National Guardsmen
And SCOTUS opinions and Trump’s Big Ugly Communist Bill passes Senate
Jun 30
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Podcast: Restoring the Constitution-Deadbeat Daddy Trump Stiffing National Guardsmen
Brian Shilhavy: 'Having Failed in Iran, Israel Now Attacks All Non-Jews in West Bank Including Christians'
Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact.
Jun 28
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Brian Shilhavy: 'Having Failed in Iran, Israel Now Attacks All Non-Jews in West Bank Including Christians'
Brian Shilhavy: 'One Nation, One Heart – How Zionism United People of all Faiths in Iran to Oppose it'
Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact.
Jun 26
Seth Hancock
Seth Hancock Reports
Brian Shilhavy: 'One Nation, One Heart – How Zionism United People of all Faiths in Iran to Oppose it'
