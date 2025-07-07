Seth Hancock Reports

Home
Archive
About
Rutherford Institute: 'Inalienable Rights in an Age of Tyranny: The Government Is Playing God'
Below will be a recent column by John and Nisha Whitehead for The Rutherford Institute, and also available on their Substack, posted with their…
  
Seth Hancock
Podcast: Restoring the Constitution-The state of Independence 249 years later w/ guest Larry Kaifesh
On this week’s podcast, Federico Lines of States Rights Radio and I welcomed guest Larry Kaifesh to the conversation.
  
Seth Hancock
Chuck Baldwin: 'Independence Now And Independence Forever'
Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.Thanks for reading Seth Hancock Reports!
  
Seth Hancock
Happy (In)Dependence Day!
Tell the truth even when it’s uncomfortable
  
Seth Hancock
The Agenda: Their Vision-Your Future
The technocracy is building up all around us, thanks in large part to Donald Trump, and the American people are clueless
  
Seth Hancock
Ron Paul: 'A Big Beautiful Bill for the Military-Industrial Complex'
Below is Ron Paul’s latest column, reposted with permission.
  
Seth Hancock
Trump calls Bloody Bibi ‘good man,’ calls Israel to immediately cancel corruption trial against Netanyahu
Donald Trump wants to protect his puppet master
  
Seth Hancock

June 2025

Rutherford Institute: 'America’s Most Lawless Agency: ICE Is the Prototype for Tyranny'
Below will be a recent column by John and Nisha Whitehead for The Rutherford Institute, and also available on their Substack, posted with their…
  
Seth Hancock
Chuck Baldwin: 'Donald Trump Has Joined Joe Biden In The Ranks Of War Criminals'
Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.Thanks for reading Seth Hancock Reports!
  
Seth Hancock
Podcast: Restoring the Constitution-Deadbeat Daddy Trump Stiffing National Guardsmen
And SCOTUS opinions and Trump’s Big Ugly Communist Bill passes Senate
  
Seth Hancock
Brian Shilhavy: 'Having Failed in Iran, Israel Now Attacks All Non-Jews in West Bank Including Christians'
Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact.
  
Seth Hancock
Brian Shilhavy: 'One Nation, One Heart – How Zionism United People of all Faiths in Iran to Oppose it'
Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact.
  
Seth Hancock
© 2025 Seth Hancock
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture